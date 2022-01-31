French Property: The most popular houses for sale in January 2022
January is a busy month for real estate, with a 'new year - new home' way of thinking sparking property searches across the globe, and if you find your dream French property in January, you can hope to be moved in by Spring, so get ready to embrace those warmer months and more relaxed way of life...
Here are the most popular properties on our market-leading French property website France Property Shop
Top keywords of the month
Charente - The department of Charente is a popular pick for potential buyers of French property
Chateau - It was by far the most searched keyword in 2021 and is often in the top 3 searches every month
Lake - Perhaps buyers are wanting to do a spot of fishing at home, or just wanting to be near a public lake
Most popular properties of the month
1. A three-bedroom house in Moncontour, Vienne
Money, money, money... One of the most popular filters used on France Property Shop is 'maximum price' and this property sits comfortably in the most popular price bracket of under €100,000.
On the border with the department of Deux-Sèvres and 50km north-west of Poitiers, in a small commune called Moncontour, this three-bedroom house is the ideal holiday home for those wanting space and a considerable garden of just under an acre. The bedrooms upstairs share a balcony and other than modernising the decor and improving the energy rating, it looks more than ready to be moved into. There’s also the added bonus of that attached garage to keep a car locked and safe while you’re away.
On the market for €75,000 with Rue de la Paix Immo
2. A three-bedroom house in Ruffec, Charente
Quite often buyers are looking for houses that are ready to be moved into, but that's not to say they don't want something that has space for a bit of work if it takes their fancy. This property offers just that, with a three-bedroom house with nice garden and a stone barn to renovate. It would make a great gite business as it's near to the popular town of Ruffec in the evidently popular department of Charente. On the market for €129,000 with Agence TIC Ruffec
3. A four-bedroom house in Villefagnan, Charente
This beautiful maison de maitre-style four-bedroom home, which was once a schoolhouse, is in a lovely private setting, with almost two hectares of mature grounds. It peers over the impressive swimming pool and summer kitchen with barbecue area, and the inside has been tastefully decorated to offer four bedrooms plus potential to create further rooms on the top floor.
On the market for €348,150 with Berland Bennett
Most popular properties on social media
