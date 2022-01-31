French Property: The most popular houses for sale in January 2022

Which were the most popular French properties in January 2022? - Credit: Archant

January is a busy month for real estate, with a 'new year - new home' way of thinking sparking property searches across the globe, and if you find your dream French property in January, you can hope to be moved in by Spring, so get ready to embrace those warmer months and more relaxed way of life...

Here are the most popular properties on our market-leading French property website France Property Shop

Top keywords of the month

Charente - The department of Charente is a popular pick for potential buyers of French property

Chateau - It was by far the most searched keyword in 2021 and is often in the top 3 searches every month

Lake - Perhaps buyers are wanting to do a spot of fishing at home, or just wanting to be near a public lake

Most popular properties of the month

1. A three-bedroom house in Moncontour, Vienne

A very attractive price makes this detached house in Vienne popular with prospective purchasers - Credit: Rue de la Paix

Money, money, money... One of the most popular filters used on France Property Shop is 'maximum price' and this property sits comfortably in the most popular price bracket of under €100,000.

On the border with the department of Deux-Sèvres and 50km north-west of Poitiers, in a small commune called Moncontour, this three-bedroom house is the ideal holiday home for those wanting space and a considerable garden of just under an acre. The bedrooms upstairs share a balcony and other than modernising the decor and improving the energy rating, it looks more than ready to be moved into. There’s also the added bonus of that attached garage to keep a car locked and safe while you’re away.

2. A three-bedroom house in Ruffec, Charente

A reasonable price with the added option of potential renovation, attractive for any French property enthusiast - Credit: Agence TIC Ruffec

3. A four-bedroom house in Villefagnan, Charente

Love at first sight - an imposing symmetric facade with a bright blue swimming pool in front - Credit: Berland Bennett

This beautiful maison de maitre-style four-bedroom home, which was once a schoolhouse, is in a lovely private setting, with almost two hectares of mature grounds. It peers over the impressive swimming pool and summer kitchen with barbecue area, and the inside has been tastefully decorated to offer four bedrooms plus potential to create further rooms on the top floor.

Most popular properties on social media

Here were the top properties on our social media in January:

Facebook

Twitter

