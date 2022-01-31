News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Complete France > French Property

French Property: The most popular houses for sale in January 2022

Author Picture Icon

Elinor Sheridan

Published: 9:39 PM January 31, 2022
Popular french properties for sale in France

Which were the most popular French properties in January 2022? - Credit: Archant

January is a busy month for real estate, with a 'new year - new home' way of thinking sparking property searches across the globe, and if you find your dream French property in January, you can hope to be moved in by Spring, so get ready to embrace those warmer months and more relaxed way of life...

Here are the most popular properties on our market-leading French property website France Property Shop

Top keywords of the month

Charente - The department of Charente is a popular pick for potential buyers of French property

Chateau - It was by far the most searched keyword in 2021 and is often in the top 3 searches every month

Lake - Perhaps buyers are wanting to do a spot of fishing at home, or just wanting to be near a public lake

Most popular properties of the month

1. A three-bedroom house in Moncontour, Vienne

House for sale in Vienne France cheap

A very attractive price makes this detached house in Vienne popular with prospective purchasers - Credit: Rue de la Paix

Money, money, money... One of the most popular filters used on France Property Shop is 'maximum price' and this property sits comfortably in the most popular price bracket of under €100,000.

On the border with the department of Deux-Sèvres and 50km north-west of Poitiers, in a small commune called Moncontour, this three-bedroom house is the ideal holiday home for those wanting space and a considerable garden of just under an acre. The bedrooms upstairs share a balcony and other than modernising the decor and improving the energy rating, it looks more than ready to be moved into. There’s also the added bonus of that attached garage to keep a car locked and safe while you’re away.

On the market for €75,000 with Rue de la Paix Immo


2. A three-bedroom house in Ruffec, Charente

French house with outbuildings for sale in Charente

A reasonable price with the added option of potential renovation, attractive for any French property enthusiast - Credit: Agence TIC Ruffec

Quite often buyers are looking for houses that are ready to be moved into, but that's not to say they don't want something that has space for a bit of work if it takes their fancy. This property offers just that, with a three-bedroom house with nice garden and a stone barn to renovate. It would make a great gite business as it's near to the popular town of Ruffec in the evidently popular department of Charente. On the market for €129,000 with Agence TIC Ruffec


Most Read

  1. 1 Why I swapped my life as a London doctor for a château in France!
  2. 2 9 houses for sale that make us want to drop everything and move to France!
  3. 3 Beautiful south: 9 properties in Provence-Côte d’Azur for under €200,000
  1. 4 The vegan French cake business on a narrowboat in Somerset
  2. 5 Say cheese! 7 unusual French cheeses to add to your cheese board
  3. 6 Bargain Properties: 15 French houses on the market for under €50,000
  4. 7 Who are the Kretz family members from Netflix’s The Parisian Agency?
  5. 8 9 dreamy châteaux for sale in France for budgets starting at €200,000
  6. 9 Tax-free shopping in France: How can I save up to 20% VAT on shopping during my France trip!
  7. 10 Can you guess which 3 French towns are the best to live in?

3. A four-bedroom house in Villefagnan, Charente

Beautiful house in Charente on the market

Love at first sight - an imposing symmetric facade with a bright blue swimming pool in front - Credit: Berland Bennett

This beautiful maison de maitre-style four-bedroom home, which was once a schoolhouse, is in a lovely private setting, with almost two hectares of mature grounds. It peers over the impressive swimming pool and summer kitchen with barbecue area, and the inside has been tastefully decorated to offer four bedrooms plus potential to create further rooms on the top floor. 

On the market for €348,150 with Berland Bennett


Most popular properties on social media 

Here were the top properties on our social media in January: 

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram


French property for sale
French holiday homes
France
Charente News

Don't Miss

France has committed to fighting climate change

French law

Eco-friendly France: 5 new laws for 2022 plus 5 more for the future

Vicky Leigh

Author Picture Icon
Dirk Bogarde and his home in Provence, Le Haut Clermont

Living in France

Dirk Bogarde’s France: the legendary actor’s happy place

Amanda Hodges

person
Sold: A €499,000 renovated château in Gascony, France

French Property News

We still want to escape to the château – but not to do a Dick and Angel!

Ruth Wood

Author Picture Icon
Kate Kurdziej

Visas

Visa pro: acquiring long-stay visas to work in France

Kate Kurdziej

Logo Icon