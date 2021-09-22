News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Complete France > French Property

Our next free webinar on French property and living in France is on 6 October

Author Picture Icon

Brigitte Nicolas

Published: 10:49 AM September 22, 2021   
Blue shutters and red flowers surround a window of a house in France

Join our Webinar on living in France on 6 October - Credit: Getty Images

We’re pleased to announce our next free French property webinars, kindly sponsored by Blevins Franks

Please join us for Moving to France: answers to tax, healthcare, property questions and more – on Wednesday 6th October at 2pm BST. Sign up here to attend.

Our expert panel Karen Tait, French Property News Editor, Paulette Booth from Agence AXA International, Joanna Leggett from Leggett Immobilier and Mike Marsden from Blevins Franks - will answer your questions on tax, healthcare, insurance, pensions and more.

French Landscape and text - dreaming of a new life in France - French Property Exchibition

Free French Property Exhibition Webinar - Credit: Archant / Getty Images


French Property News
Living in France
France

Don't Miss

Blue shutters and red flowers surround a window of a house in France

French Property News

Our next free webinar on French property and living in France is on 6...

Brigitte Nicolas

Author Picture Icon
Reims Cathedral in all its glory. Pic: ADT Marne/Tourisme Champagne

How to spend a weekend in Reims

Paola Westbeek

person
Place Nationale in the city of Montauban (c) Mariedofra / Getty Images

7 reasons to live in Tarn-et-Garonne

Brigitte Nicolas & Lucy Parford

person
No Time To Die is in cinemas on 30 September ©Courtesy of Universal Pictures

James Bond: How France shaped 007’s adventures

Pierre De Villiers

person