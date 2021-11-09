Christmas, Chalets and Charente: the December 2021 issue of French Property News (plus Living France), out now!
- Credit: Archant
As December approaches, we take a look through the latest issue of French Property News, including Living France. From expert advice, real life stories and focus on locations, we've got your queries covered...
Fibre optic in the French countryside
Some rural areas have faster internet than cities (p. 9)
French ski properties: in high demand and low supply
More people are looking to buy ski properties (p. 10)
A gastronomic guide to a Christmas Dinner in France
What's the traditional meal for a French Christmas dinner, and is it true that they eat it on Christmas Eve? (p. 24)
Eau de Vie
What can a pond add to your property? Is it easy to maintain? (p. 28)
Most Read
- 1 Bargain Properties: 15 French houses on the market for under €50,000
- 2 Allo Allo! Brits in France
- 3 What you need to know about France’s Covid-19 health pass system
- 4 The Madame Blanc Mysteries: former Coronation Street star swaps Manchester for France
- 5 Book Competition: Win a copy of Fresh Water for Flowers by Valérie Perrin
- 6 9 dreamy châteaux for sale in France for budgets starting at €200,000
- 7 6 reasons why the French property buying system is better than England's
- 8 I have a holiday home in France – do I need a French mobile number?
- 9 Bargain French properties: Homes in Charente for sale under €100,000
- 10 Bargain beauties: 9 renovated French properties on the market for less than €150,000
Why buy in Sarthe?
From the city of Le Mans to the Loir river (p. 34)
Progress thanks to the pandemic
Learn about the positive impact of the pandemic on the buying procedure, from video viewings to completing without even being in France (p.40)
Sales of bicycles in France rose by 25% last year
Take a tour of cycle-friendly France (p. 42)
Before you go...
How to prepare your house before you leave it for an extended period of time (p. 46)
Picturesque Prades in the Pyrénées
Relax and recover or discover the city through adventure, it's all a possibility in Prades (p. 48)
Bread of heaven
Why is bread so important to the French? (p. 56)
New-builds are the new thing!
Why are new-builds becoming increasingly attractive to some? (p. 58)
Applying UK inheritance law in France could be disadvantageous
Learn about estate planning in France (p. 66)
Put your trust a specialist currency company with your money
Personal finance and purchasing property abroad made easier (p. 68)
Jacques Cousteau was awarded a Palme d'Or in the 1956 Cannes Film festival
Learn more about the marine pioneer (p. 76)
Why is Charente so popular?
Learn more about the Cognac country (p. 88)
___________________________________________________________________
If you want to read and learn more about buying property and living in France, take out our great subscription offer and get the magazine delivered to your door every month!
You can also get a copy on MagsDirect
On the cover : A five bedroom chalet in Savoie, on the market for €1.7m with Leggett