French Property News August book competition: Win a copy of The Chateau by Catherine Cooper

Elinor Sheridan

Published: 10:57 AM July 14, 2021
Five lucky winners will each win a copy of Catherine Cooper’s mysterious novel The Chateau

Escaping London and a mysterious scandal, Nick and Aura move to France and buy a dilapidated chateau to renovate, with a film crew in tow to document their new life. What sounds like the dream of a fresh start for many, is just the beginning of a sequence of very strange events for this struggling couple, involving the murder of a neighbour at a party and voices in the night. A true psychological thriller full of twists and turns, Catherine Cooper’s second novel following her bestseller debut The Chalet, is sure to have you questioning which characters you trust...

There are five copies up for grabs in the French Property News book competition - simply answer the question on the form for your chance to win. Bonne chance!

