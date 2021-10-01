Bargain beauties: 9 renovated French properties on the market for less than €150,000

Published: 7:00 AM October 1, 2021

Looking for a renovated home in France with a budget of less than €150,000? Check out these 9 beautiful bargains that won't break the bank.

€63,800: pretty two-bed cottage for sale in Haute-Vienne - Credit: Cendrillon Immobilier

€63,800, Haute-Vienne

No, we didn't miss off a zero! This picture-postcard cottage in the Limousin really can be bought with change from €64,000. It's in an Haute-Vienne hamlet near the town of Magnac Laval and is set in a large garden with a barn.

€63,800: pretty two-bed cottage for sale in Haute-Vienne in France - Credit: Cendrillon Immobilier

The cottage has a large lounge and two bedrooms, new electrics and double-glazing, though the septic tank is non-conforming.

Cendrillon Immobilier

_________________________________________

€139,880: House and gîte for sale in Deux-Sèvres - Credit: Berland Bennett Immobilier

€139,880, Deux-Sèvres

Not one but two houses are included in the asking price for this charming property a short drive from the town of Brioux-sur-Boutonne. There's a converted barn with one bedroom and open-plan lounge, plus a second house, currently used as a gîte, with two large bedrooms.

€139,880, House and gîte for sale in Deux-Sèvres - Credit: Berland Bennett Immobilier

The property is just 80 minutes from the coast and set in 500m2 of front and rear gardens with stone sheds and a hangar used as a carport.

Berland Bennett Immobilier

_________________________________________

€148,900: Four-bed stone house for sale close to a Côtes-d'Armor town - Credit: Agence Newton

€148,900, Côtes-d'Armor

Central Brittany is known for its good value property, but even so it's not every day you find a renovated home with four bedrooms at this price. And the detached barn in the 1,236m2 garden could create further accommodation subject to permission.

€148,900: Four-bed stone house for sale close to a Côtes-d'Armor town - Credit: Agence Newton

Renovated in 2017 and newly fitted with double glazing, the house is only 2km from the town of Plounevez-Quintin and 20 minutes' drive from Lac de Guerlédan, a large lake with beach and watersports.

Agence Newton

_________________________________________



€130,000: château studio apartment for sale near the Gorges du Verdon in Provence - Credit: Private seller ref 605176

€130,000, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence

You need not be priced out of Provence or château life. This exquisite attic studio is in a château near the stunning Gorges du Verdon and Ste-Croix Lake, and offers amazing views over the gardens, pool and tennis court.

€130,000: château studio apartment for sale near the Gorges du Verdon in Provence - Credit: Private seller ref 605176

Offering 55m2 of living space, it has a new roof and windows, new electric cabling, new bathroom and kitchen, an oak floor and newly done walls and ceiling.

Private seller on francepropertyshop.com

____________________________________________

€143,600: three-bed house for sale in a Charente village - Credit: Sovimo Immobilier

€143,640, Charente

Here's a real blank canvas of a home in Champagne Mouton, a village popular with British expats. Tastefully presented, it dates back to the 19th century and has three bedrooms, two shower rooms and a utility room.



€143,600: Three-bed house for sale in a Charente village - Credit: Sovimo Immobilier

The property is on mains drainage and has electric heating, a shed and a garage set in a 482m2 plot of land.

Sovimo Immobilier

____________________________________________

€73,000: Low-maintenance village home on the market in Mayenne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€73,000, Mayenne

Brimming with charm, this low-maintenance cottage is in the pretty village of Loupfougères, only 5km from the town of Villaines-la-Juhel. It has three bedrooms and two lounges, one of which has double doors to the outside and beautiful views. There is also a cellar, workshop, parking space and patio.

€73,000: Low-maintenance village home on the market in Mayenne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier



Only 1h45 from Caen ferry port, the property is only 30 minutes from the spa town of Bagnoles-de-l'Orne or from the market town of Sillé-le-Guillaume, which has excellent train links to Paris and Le Mans.

Leggett Immobilier

____________________________________________

€139,900: village house for sale in Hautes-Pyrénées - Credit: Agence Le Bonheur

€139,900, Hautes-Pyrénées

Homes in rural Gascony are often generously proportioned, but you don't often get a spacious renovated house in the centre of a village at this price. On the ground floor you'll find a large lounge, kitchen-diner and separate dining room, bedroom, pantry, shower room and WC, while upstairs there are two large bedrooms, plus a landing that could be an office or bedroom.

€139,900: village house for sale in Hautes-Pyrénées - Credit: Agence Le Bonheur

There's even an attic that could be converted into a suite if desired. The property is set in 2,000m2 of land with garage, workshop and garden shed, five minutes from amenities close to the Gers border.

Agence Le Bonheur

____________________________________________

€149,000: Three-bed village house on the market in an Hérault village - Credit: Real Estate Languedoc

€149,000, Hérault

Drop your bags! You've arrived in the sunny south of France. This lovely village house a few steps from the shops and five minutes' drive from the popular town of Capestang is being sold fully furnished and has a new roof, plumbing and electrics.

€149,000: Three-bed village house on the market in an Hérault village - Credit: Real Estate Languedoc

The kitchen-diner is on the ground floor with an ensuite bedroom above and a lounge on the second floor opening onto a private terrace. The large basement has a utility space and there's enough room for a second bedroom.

Real Estate Languedoc

_________________________________________

€129,950: Stone cottage for sale in Haute-Vienne - Credit: Cendrillon Immobilier

€129,950, Haute-Vienne

Get away from it all in this tranquil-yet-accessible Limousin home set in 1647m2 of land with a stream. It's in a tiny hamlet near the village of Fromental, yet just six minutes' drive from the town of Bessines-sur-Gartempe and the A20, a key motorway through France.

€129,950: Stone cottage for sale in Haute-Vienne - Credit: Cendrillon Immobilier

Utterly charming, it offers three bedrooms (one ensuite and another taking up the whole attic) plus a barn with electricity and water. The grounds have a BBQ terrace and lots of shrubs and mature trees, making this an oasis of calm close to amenities.

Cendrillon Immobilier

________________________________________