Bargain beauties: 9 renovated French properties on the market for less than €150,000
Looking for a renovated home in France with a budget of less than €150,000? Check out these 9 beautiful bargains that won't break the bank.
€63,800, Haute-Vienne
No, we didn't miss off a zero! This picture-postcard cottage in the Limousin really can be bought with change from €64,000. It's in an Haute-Vienne hamlet near the town of Magnac Laval and is set in a large garden with a barn.
The cottage has a large lounge and two bedrooms, new electrics and double-glazing, though the septic tank is non-conforming.
Cendrillon Immobilier
€139,880, Deux-Sèvres
Not one but two houses are included in the asking price for this charming property a short drive from the town of Brioux-sur-Boutonne. There's a converted barn with one bedroom and open-plan lounge, plus a second house, currently used as a gîte, with two large bedrooms.
The property is just 80 minutes from the coast and set in 500m2 of front and rear gardens with stone sheds and a hangar used as a carport.
€148,900, Côtes-d'Armor
Central Brittany is known for its good value property, but even so it's not every day you find a renovated home with four bedrooms at this price. And the detached barn in the 1,236m2 garden could create further accommodation subject to permission.
Renovated in 2017 and newly fitted with double glazing, the house is only 2km from the town of Plounevez-Quintin and 20 minutes' drive from Lac de Guerlédan, a large lake with beach and watersports.
€130,000, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence
You need not be priced out of Provence or château life. This exquisite attic studio is in a château near the stunning Gorges du Verdon and Ste-Croix Lake, and offers amazing views over the gardens, pool and tennis court.
Offering 55m2 of living space, it has a new roof and windows, new electric cabling, new bathroom and kitchen, an oak floor and newly done walls and ceiling.
Private seller on francepropertyshop.com
€143,640, Charente
Here's a real blank canvas of a home in Champagne Mouton, a village popular with British expats. Tastefully presented, it dates back to the 19th century and has three bedrooms, two shower rooms and a utility room.
The property is on mains drainage and has electric heating, a shed and a garage set in a 482m2 plot of land.
€73,000, Mayenne
Brimming with charm, this low-maintenance cottage is in the pretty village of Loupfougères, only 5km from the town of Villaines-la-Juhel. It has three bedrooms and two lounges, one of which has double doors to the outside and beautiful views. There is also a cellar, workshop, parking space and patio.
Only 1h45 from Caen ferry port, the property is only 30 minutes from the spa town of Bagnoles-de-l'Orne or from the market town of Sillé-le-Guillaume, which has excellent train links to Paris and Le Mans.
Leggett Immobilier
€139,900, Hautes-Pyrénées
Homes in rural Gascony are often generously proportioned, but you don't often get a spacious renovated house in the centre of a village at this price. On the ground floor you'll find a large lounge, kitchen-diner and separate dining room, bedroom, pantry, shower room and WC, while upstairs there are two large bedrooms, plus a landing that could be an office or bedroom.
There's even an attic that could be converted into a suite if desired. The property is set in 2,000m2 of land with garage, workshop and garden shed, five minutes from amenities close to the Gers border.
€149,000, Hérault
Drop your bags! You've arrived in the sunny south of France. This lovely village house a few steps from the shops and five minutes' drive from the popular town of Capestang is being sold fully furnished and has a new roof, plumbing and electrics.
The kitchen-diner is on the ground floor with an ensuite bedroom above and a lounge on the second floor opening onto a private terrace. The large basement has a utility space and there's enough room for a second bedroom.
€129,950, Haute-Vienne
Get away from it all in this tranquil-yet-accessible Limousin home set in 1647m2 of land with a stream. It's in a tiny hamlet near the village of Fromental, yet just six minutes' drive from the town of Bessines-sur-Gartempe and the A20, a key motorway through France.
Utterly charming, it offers three bedrooms (one ensuite and another taking up the whole attic) plus a barn with electricity and water. The grounds have a BBQ terrace and lots of shrubs and mature trees, making this an oasis of calm close to amenities.
