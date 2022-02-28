French Property: The most popular houses for sale in February 2022

Find out which French properties are most popular - Credit: Archant

February is the last month of winter and soon it will be spring, but what are house hunters looking for in their French property search at this time of year?

Here are the most popular properties on our market-leading French property website France Property Shop

Top keywords of the month

Pool - They add value to a house and as we leave Winter behind, they're a welcome addition to a home

Gite - Be the host with the most, and have your own business at home

Dordogne - It's a dreamy department that's very popular with Brits buying homes in France

Top 3 properties of the month

1. A four-bedroom house in Coussac Bonneval, Haute-Vienne

A pretty house with an even prettier price tag! - Credit: Limousin Property Agents

Perfectly situated halfway between Limoges and Brive and their airports, the chateau village of Coussac Bonneval has everything you would need on a daily basis including boulangeries, grocery shop, butcher, two hairdressers, garden centre, post office and primary school. This pretty four-bedroom house requires some updating and modernising, but comes with a good size back garden, a brick outbuilding and a lovely stone terrace at the front, perfect for alfresco dining.

On the market for €65,400 with Limousin Property Agents

2. A two-bedroom house in Nanteuil-en-Vallée, Charente

An environmentally-friendly project property in Charente - Credit: TIC Immobilier

A character property within a short walk of the medieval village of Nanteuil-En-Vallée, it has been restored with ecology and environment in mind. Reclaimed timber has been used wherever possible and at present there is not a sanitation system installed, instead a composting toilet. However, the garden opposite provides ample space should the new owner wish to install a conventional system. There's also an attached barn included.

On the market for €49,950 with TIC Immobilier

3. A four-bedroom house in Treignac, Corrèze

The sunny south-facing terrace on this one will make anyone want to buy it, especially at that price! - Credit: Sextant Properties

A beautiful stone village house over three levels with a sunny south-facing courtyard. The ground floor has been renovated but work is needed on the first and second floors, including updating bathrooms. There's plenty of space for parking, and local amenities plus a spacious second floor mean you could make it into a gite business.

On the market for €76,800 with Sextant Properties

Top properties on social media

Here were the top properties on our social media in February:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter