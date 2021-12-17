9 country houses for sale in France's Nouvelle-Aquitaine that make us go “ooh!”

Oh là là! We’re in love with these gorgeous French properties on the market in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine countryside at prices to suit every budget, starting at under €50,000!

House to refurbish in Haute-Vienne - Credit: Cendrillon Immobilier

€43,500 Haute-Vienne

All the other homes in this article are already beautifully renovated, but if you’re looking for a project, this lovely stone cottage could be just the ticket. It requires some renovation, including a septic tank, but there is already double-glazing and hot water, and most of the work is cosmetic.

House to refurbish in Haute-Vienne - Credit: Cendrillon Immobilier

The property has three bedrooms, a vaulted cellar and a traditional bread oven, and is set in 1,672m2 of land with a barn and hangar in the Gartempe valley near Bersac-sur-Rivalier.

Cendrillon Immobilier

Cottage for sale in Haute-Vienne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€54,000 Haute-Vienne

Looking for a fuss-free bolthole in sunny rural France? This beautifully renovated one-bedroom mid-terrace cottage could be your perfect getaway. In a hamlet just 10 minutes from Arnac-la-Poste and 20 minutes from La Souterraine, it has a large open-plan living space on the ground floor, with a double bedroom and shower room above.

Cottage for sale in Haute-Vienne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

At the back, there’s a fenced courtyard for alfresco dining, while across the lane is a small barn and garden with plenty of space to grow vegetables or let the kids play.

Leggett Immobilier

Cottage for sale in Charente - Credit: Beaux Villages Immobilier

€100,000, Charente

Priced to sell, this delightful cottage has three double bedrooms (including an ensuite master), a spacious lounge and a cute kitchen with handcrafted units. It’s on the edge of a friendly hamlet and set in a pretty and low-maintenance garden mostly laid to lawn with various shrubs and trees.

Cottage for sale in Charente - Credit: Beaux Villages Immobilier

The nearest supermarket is just 10 minutes’ away and it’s just an hour to Limoges airport.

Beaux Villages Immobilier

Country cottage for sale in Mayenne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€114,000, Mayenne

Sold fully furnished, this spacious and tasteful cottage is super handy for the Channel ferry ports and close to tourism hotspots Lassay-les-Châteaux and Fougères. Boasting a sunny patio and 1,800m2 of sweeping flat lawns with views of the countryside, it has two large ensuite bedrooms with oak beams.

Country cottage for sale in Mayenne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

In the garden, there's a shed, veggie plot, mature trees and an old bread oven – perfect for making pizzas.

Leggett Immobilier

Farmhouse for sale in Charente - Credit: TIC Immobilier

€199,999, Charente

Harking back to its 1800s roots, this dreamy three-bedroom farmhouse is nevertheless perfectly presented for modern tastes. If that leaves you yearning for a project, there are two houses to renovate in the grounds as well as a lovely covered terrace, bread oven and three barns (one used for parking).

Farmhouse for sale in Charente - Credit: TIC Immobilier

Opening onto woodland walks and fields, the property nestles in a hamlet a short cycle ride from the beautiful village (and many amenities) of Nanteuil-en-Vallée.

TIC Immobilier

Farmhouse for sale in Deux-Sèvres - Credit: Berland Bennett Immobilier

€270,045, Deux-Sèvres

Absolutely bursting with character, this detached farmhouse has a large country kitchen, handsome terracotta tiles and a traditional bulls eye oval window.

Farmhouse for sale in Deux-Sèvres - Credit: Berland Bennett Immobilier

It is set in just under 1.5 acres of land, including grazing meadow, near the market town of Chef-Boutonne, with its schools, park and lake. The many outbuildings include a stone hangar, barn with new roof, double garage, workshop and old bread oven. The saltwater swimming pool will be fitted with a new liner before the sale.

Berland Bennett

Farmhouse for sale in Lot-et-Garonne - Credit: Richard Immobilier

€388,960, Lot-et-Garonne

Immaculately presented, this 18th-century farmhouse is more than a pretty façade, benefiting from under-floor heating downstairs and a hot tub. The joinery is exquisite, with beautiful woodwork on show in the double-height lounge-diner and bespoke fitted cupboards in the second sitting room.

Farmhouse for sale in Lot-et-Garonne - Credit: Richard Immobilier

The property is in the countryside, yet only five minutes’ drive from the shops and restaurants of Lauzun village or Miramont bastide market town, while Bergerac airport is less than 40 minutes away.

Richard Immobilier

Country house for sale in Pyrenees-Atlantiques - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€577,500, Pyrénées-Atlantiques

With superb views of the Pyrénées, this gorgeous 19th-century house and its gîte are on the outskirts of a hilltop village not far from the Béarnaise bastide town of Navarrenx.

Country house for sale in Pyrenees-Atlantiques - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

Less than 90 minutes from both Atlantic beaches and ski resorts, the property has an infinity pool and is set in 1.5 acres of land with a workshop, car port and children’s treehouse. The main house house has three ensuite bedrooms and the gîte has two.

Leggett Immobilier

Farmhouse for sale in Dordogne - Credit: Sextant Properties

€624,000, Dordogne

This dreamy secluded farmhouse and its two gîtes are surrounded by five hectares of meadow in the Dordogne Valley commune of Lalinde. It’s in a quiet and private environment and comes with lots of outbuildings including an old barn, tobacco drying house, shed and dovecote.

Farmhouse for sale in Dordogne - Credit: Sextant Properties

The main house faces south and has six bedrooms (one on the ground floor) while the two gîtes have another three bedrooms between them.

Sextant Properties



