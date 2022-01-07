News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Grand designs: 10 elegant houses, manors and châteaux to renovate in France

Ruth Wood

Published: 1:42 PM January 7, 2022
Fairytale château to renovate in Haute-Garonne for sale with Leggett

Fairytale château to renovate in Haute-Garonne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

Looking for a romantic old château or grand family home to restore or refurbish in France? These renovation projects are all on the market for less than €500,000. 

Grand village house to renovate in Pyrenees-Orientales for sale with Artaxa

€59,000: grand village house to renovate in Pyrenees-Orientales - Credit: Artaxa

€59,000, Pyrénées-Orientales  
With its amazing mountain views and amenities on your doorstep, this old post office in the village of Serdinya could make a showstopping home or business. There is potential for six bedrooms here and, with two separate entrances, you could create a B&B or gîte business.

Grand village house to renovate in Pyrenees-Orientales for sale with Artaxa

€59,000: grand village house to renovate in Pyrenees-Orientales - Credit: Artaxa

The house, in the sheltered Têt valley, is located on the main road to the ski slopes (40 mins away) and is only 45 minutes from an airport and TGV station, with Mediterranean beaches 10 minutes beyond. 
Artaxa 

_________________________________________________________

Elegant large home and cottage to renovate in Deux Sevres for sale in France

€100,000: elegant large home and cottage to renovate in Deux Sèvres - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€100,000, Deux-Sèvres  
Live in a renovated cottage while you do up an elegant house in the land of the Loire Valley châteaux. That’s the offer with this tantalising project just 29km from Saumur in the heart of the Anjou wine region.

Elegant large home and cottage to renovate in Deux Sevres for sale with Leggett

€100,000: elegant large home and cottage to renovate in Deux Sèvres - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

The one-bedroom gîte is ready to live in while you work on the main house, which has three bedrooms and a large attic. Both houses benefit from recently installed microstation-style septic systems and are set in 2586m2 of land. 
Leggett 

_________________________________________________________

Rare 17th century building to restore in a Gers village on the market with Compass Immobilier

€139,800: rare 17th century building to restore in a Gers village - Credit: Compass Immobilier

€139,800, Gers  

Get your creative juices flowing in Gascony with this grand house to renovate in the historic village of Miradoux, only 15 minutes from Lectoure. Offering a whopping 350m² of living space and a roof that is just 11 years old, the 17th-century building boasts substantial oak beams, a wine cave, courtyard, garage and high windows with views over the Gers countryside.

Rare 17th century building to restore in a Gers village on the market with Compass Immobilier

€139,800: rare 17th century building to restore in a Gers village - Credit: Compass Immobilier

The top floor with its intricate woodwork could make a fabulous suite. You will, however, need a substantial budget and a love of old buildings. 

Compass 

_________________________________________________________

Grand house to renovate near Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, Charente, for sale with Beaux Villages Immobilier

€199,800: grand house to renovate near Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, Charente - Credit: Beaux Villages Immobilier

€199,800, Charente  
Just 10 minutes’ drive from Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, one of the most beautiful villages in France, this ‘maison bourgeoise’ is brimming with potential. 

Grand house to renovate near Aubeterre sur Dronne for sale with Beaux Villages

€199,800: grand house to renovate near Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, Charente - Credit: Beaux Villages Immobilier

Dating back to the early 18th century, it has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, characterful stonework and a romantic old fortified door. There’s an enclosed courtyard garden to the front and good-sized land to rear with extensive views. Montmoreau with its amenities and train link is also only 10 minutes away.  

Beaux Villages 

_________________________________________________________

Quirky chateau to renovate for sale in Champagne-Ardenne with Sextant Properties

€210,000: château to renovate for sale in Champagne-Ardenne - Credit: Sextant Properties

€210,000, Champagne-Ardennes 
You’d be lucky to buy a broom cupboard in central London for the price of this fairytale château three hours from Calais and two hours from Paris. Really only requiring a bit of modernisation, it was previously run as a holiday let generating over €2,000 a week.  

Château to renovate for sale in Champagne-Ardenne with Sextant Properties

€210,000: château to renovate for sale in Champagne-Ardenne - Credit: Sextant Properties

There are four bedrooms plus a roomy loft space and a separate one-bedroom apartment to finish off, with plumbing and electrics already installed. You could live in this apartment while renting out the main château, which is in a village with shops and amenities within walking distance.  

Sextant Properties 

_________________________________________________________

Large house to renovate in Brittany for sale with JB French Houses

€219,420: large house to renovate in Morbihan, Brittany - Credit: JB French Houses

€219,420, Morbihan 
Looking for a big old bargain in Brittany to bring up to date? This detached stone and slate house, in a village not far from the shops, has five bedrooms, is on mains drainage and comes with a separate smaller house to fix up too.

Large house to renovate in Brittany for sale with JB French Houses

€219,420: large house to renovate in Morbihan, Brittany - Credit: JB French Houses

The pair sit in a 1,800m2 garden with a garage and well, near the villages of Credin and Rohan.  

JB French Houses 

_________________________________________________________

Winegrower's property to renovate in Herault for sale with Real Estate Occitanie

€345,600: winegrower's property to renovate in Hérault - Credit: Real Estate Occitanie

€345,600, Hérault  
Huge potential is offered here at this former wine domain in a village with lots of amenities 15 minutes from Béziers and less than 30 minutes from the Mediterranean coast. The property comprises a maison de maître with 180m2 of living space, a caretaker’s house, two wine barns and two stables, all surrounded by courtyards and a garden.

Winegrower's property to renovate in Herault for sale with Real Estate Occitanie

€345,600: winegrower's property to renovate in Hérault - Credit: Real Estate Occitanie

You’ll need a substantial budget, but with hard work, investment and imagination this could be a showstopping property. 
Real Estate Occitanie

_________________________________________________________

Large family home to renovate in Vienne on the market with Leggett

€425,531: large family home to renovate in Vienne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€425,531, Vienne  
Boasting ornate plasterwork and marble fireplaces, this grand house is in the heart of Châtellerault, a stroll from a train station from which you can be in Paris in 1h30. It dates back to the 18th century and sits in a 1281m2  plot with garages. 

Large family home to renovate in Vienne on the market with Leggett

€425,531: large family home to renovate in Vienne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

Currently, there are four bedrooms, plus a vaulted cellar, two-room attic and an annex to do up that has previously been rented out. With Tours, Poitiers and Futuroscope nearby, the property has plenty of business potential. 

Leggett 

_________________________________________________________

Fairytale chateau to renovate in Haute-Garonne for sale with Leggett

€445,000: fairytale chateau to renovate in Haute-Garonne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€445,000 Haute-Garonne  

With no fewer than 10 bedrooms and six bathrooms, this ornate château has all the makings of a luxury B&B. Guests would no doubt admire the panoramic mountain views from its tower. The property is in a small village close to shops, services and activities, and only 15 minutes from the motorway and train station. 

Fairytale chateau to renovate in Haute-Garonne for sale with Leggett

€445,000: fairytale chateau to renovate in Haute-Garonne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

The owners have started the renovation by adding new insulation in the attic and a new roof. It’s just a 25-minute drive to Bagnères-de-Luchon with its ski resort, and the local area also offers mountain biking, road cycling, rafting, horse-riding, lakes and beautiful walks. 

Leggett 

_________________________________________________________

Manor to renovate in Dordogne for sale with Sextant Properties

€469,000: manor to renovate in Dordogne - Credit: Sextant Properties

€469,000, Dordogne 
Handsome and historic, this twin-towered manor house near Mareuil in north-eastern Dordogne requires mainly cosmetic work. It’s in an elevated position close to amenities and is surrounded by five acres of land (including truffle woodland) with a large detached barn (possible to create a floor above), garage and small stable block.

Manor to renovate in Dordogne for sale with Sextant Properties

€469,000: manor to renovate in Dordogne - Credit: Sextant Properties

The house currently has four bedrooms accessed by a stone spiral staircase.  

Sextant Properties 

_________________________________________________________

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon