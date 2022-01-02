2022 French Property: A house in France for each month of the year

Each month in France has its own appeal, so to does each location, here's a property for every month of the year - Credit: Archant

As you flick through your France 2022 Calendar or look ahead to what the year may bring, a French property might be on your mind... Here are 12 properties (and a bonus one!), to give you an idea of where you might want to be for each month of the year in France:

January - Truffle hunting in Dordogne

A festival dedicated to truffles, where you'll find gems such as the Périgord Truffle aplenty, is held each January in Sarlat, Dordogne. They are known as black diamonds to some, and in this part of France it's hard not to hear about the famed truffles that attract thousands of visitors to Sarlat.

Go truffle hunting a few steps from your home in Dordogne, on the market for €449,650 - Credit: Agence Eleonor

It is in this medieval and ever popular town that you'll find this property that sits on just under an acre of land. It includes the two-bedroom house, as well as two apartments and two guest houses, set in the peaceful countryside, with poplar and fruit trees, the perfect base for truffle hunters looking to get some gastronomic delights from the Périgord Noir... On the market with Agence Eleonor for €449,650

February - Valentine's day in Paris

Paris, the city of love... where better to spend Valentine's day than the French capital, known for romantic boulevards and dreamy views?

Can you think of anything more romantic than seeing the Parisian skyline from your very own apartment? On the market for €1.95m - Credit: Leggett

This beautiful three-bedroom apartment is set across three floors, with two bathrooms and a sizeable living area. The jacuzzi on the roof terrace is perfect for enjoying the Parisian skyline from the 19th arrondissement, and you're right next to the Butte Bergeyre, a great neighbourhood park that's considered a hidden gem (not known even to many locals!). Can you think of anything more romantic than watching the Eiffel Tower sparkle from your very own Parisian apartment on valentine's day? On the market with Leggett for €1.95m

March - Le Touquet Car Rally and Amiens Chocolate Festival

In March many will flock to the Opal Coast to see the classic-car rally and car exhibition in Le Touquet, a 3 day-event in the seaside town of Northern France. Some might follow the meandering roads of Hauts-de-France and even stop off at the Salon du chocolat et gourmandises en Picardie, a chocolate festival held in Amiens in March.

A home near Abbeville so that you can enjoy the start of spring in Northern France, on the market for only €127,772 - Credit: Hexagone France

Halfway between both events in the centre of town only 10 minutes from Abbeville is this two-bedroom stone house that would make the ideal lock-up-and-leave with no garden to maintain. It's half an hour from the coast, 35 minutes from Amiens and 45 minutes south of Le Touquet, a great stepping stone on your way down from the ferry or Eurotunnel to Paris. On the market with Hexagone France for €127,772

April - Transhumance in the Pyrénées

In spring many farmers will move their livestock to higher pastures in preparation for the summer months, a process called La Transhumance, with the Mont Perdu region being a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its association with this particular system of agriculture. What better way to enjoy this age-old tradition than from your own agricultural property in the mountains?

Enjoy an agricultural tradition in the mountains, on the market for €359,000 - Credit: Artaxa

This two-bedroom stone house near Saint-Laurent-de-Cerdans in the Pyrénées-Orientales sits on 17 hectares of land including pastures, meadows and woodland. It's a short distance from amenities and offers spectacular views of the Canigou mountain range. On the market with Artaxa for €359,000

May - Cannes festival and the Monaco Grand Prix

It's quite clear that the French Riviera is where you need to be in the month of May if you're looking for some glitz and glamour. Cannes Film Festival celebrates the greats of the screen and the prestigious Grand Prix sees the greatest F1 drivers race around the dizzying streets of Monaco, making for a busy month on the Mediterranean coast for socialites.

May is the month where film stars flock to Cannes for the festival, which you could enjoy from your apartment on the market for €245,000 - Credit: Leggett

In the upmarket Cannes neighbourhood of Californie Pézou which is dotted with lavish villas and mimosa trees, this one-bedroom apartment is in a former mansion. It has high ceilings and can easily be decorated to suit your tastes, sold with private outdoor parking and a cellar. On the market with Leggett for €245,000

Look out towards Nice and the sea beyond, and enjoy the good weather of the French Riviera, on the market for €659,000 - Credit: Sextant Properties

Further out from the bustling centre is this three-bedroom house in Cantaron which enjoys exceptional views of the sea. It's 15 minutes out of the centre of Nice which can be seen from the property, and only 35 minutes from Monaco or 45 minutes from Cannes. Surrounded by olive and fruit trees, it's on just under an acre of land, with a swimming pool and space for development... On the market with Sextant Properties for €659,000

June - Le Mans 24 hour race

Famous around the world, the 24hr Le Mans is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023, and attracts thousands of people to the legendary race that earns its name from the city in Sarthe.

Live and make an earning during the month of June near Le Mans, with this B&B on the market for €636,000 - Credit: Leggett

Perhaps running a B&B in an attractive manor house full of character features might be one way of making the most of this motor sporting event that envelopes the city of Le Mans in June. It's only 55km from the airport in Tours, 48km from Le Mans and 3km from Vaas, near the Loir river and the Indre-et-Loire departmental border. It offers 5 ensuite bedrooms in the main building and a further four bedrooms in the annexed building. Outside there's the swimming pool and pool house as well as landscaped parkland. On the market with Leggett for €636,000.

July - Carcassonne Festival

Elton John, Johnny Halliday, Sting and Liam Gallagher have all graced the stage at Carcassonne's festival which is held each July in the fortified Languedoc city. Sunshine and a slower pace of life draw in ex-pats to Carcassonne, known for its impressive castle that's featured in the films Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Labyrinth.

July in Carcassonne is sunny and full of activity, this house is on the market for €585,000 - Credit: Beaux Villages

Only a 10 minute walk to the bastide this historic house has an enclosed garden, a garage and a heated 10m x 6m salt swimming pool equipped with counter current system. There are seven bedrooms in the house, and the grand decor oozes luxury. It's fitted with solar panels that offer €1800 per annum, and outside you'll find a pond stocked with koi carp and goldfish. On the market with Beaux Villages for €585,000

August - Horse racing in Deauville

Home to one of the largest horse training centres in Europe and nicknamed the 'Four Seasons Racetrack', Deauville is known for its equestrian scene. In August the Ventes de Deauville yearling sales attract wealthy investors to the coastal town, where some of the best horses are bought and sold.

Enjoy Normandy from this home on the market for €272,000 - Credit: Sextant Properties

This charming house is in a hamlet near Harcourt, 60km east of Deauville, and offers three large bedrooms. The traditional timber framing is complemented by modern glass walls to one end of the property allowing for a bright dining area. The garden is dotted with fruit trees, allowing for some hobby gardening and fruit to be harvested in autumn. On the market with Sextant Properties for €272,000

September - Grape harvest in Bordeaux

September marks the start of the grape harvest (la vendange) in France and thus a flurry of autumnal activity in the vineyard commences.

Bordeaux is beautiful in Autumn, this riverside property is on the market for €970,000 - Credit: Beaux Villages

Bordeaux is firmly established in the world of wine, known, enjoyed and celebrated across the world. It is within easy reach of this beautiful western city that you'll find this elegant 18th-century riverside mansion. The main house has five bedrooms and a self-contained chambre d'hôte, while in the watchtower there's another self-contained chambre d'hôte. There's potential to expand the living space if desired... On the market with Beaux Villages for €970,000

October - Nuit-Blanche in Paris

On the first Saturday of October, the cultural heart of Paris is exposed for all, free of charge and through the night. Museums, galleries and venues are open throughout the night with exhibitions for everyone to enjoy at any time of day.

Nuit-blanche in Paris is a cultural event that could be enjoyed from a Parisian base on the market for €2.99m - Credit: Leggett

Sharing the same arrondissement as the Notre-Dame Cathedral that stands on the tree-lined Île de la Cité, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment enjoys a view of the Seine and a sunny terrace too. It has wooden flooring and exposed beams as well as a spacious open-plan living area and a fireplace. On the market with Leggett for €2.99m.

November - Silk in Lyon festival and Beaujolais Nouveau

Lyon is world-renowned for its production of silk goods, with French fashion house Hermès screen-printing their silk scarves not far from the city, and a festival held in November celebrates this craft. In addition to that, a few weeks after the grape harvest, the freshest Beaujolais wine is released on the third Thursday of November, produced just north of Lyon.

Lyon in November is buzzing with activity, this prestigious home is on the market for €1.68m - Credit: Leggett

In the 'little Tuscany' just north of Lyon you'll find this prestigious property which offers nine bedrooms in total. It has captivating views of the Rhône valley as well as outbuildings, garages and a swimming pool. Elegant and full of history, this prestigious home is perfect for enjoying the area all year-round, but also ideal for the busy month of November in Lyon. On the market with Leggett for €1.68m

December - Christmas markets in Reims

The capital of Champagne and the traditional location for the coronation of the kings of France, Reims is known to hold a good Christmas market.

A two-bedroom apartment with a view of Reims Cathedral on the market for €339,200 - Credit: Leggett

Just five minutes from (and offering a view of!) the Cathedral in which many a King was crowned, this apartment has two bedrooms, a spacious living room and dining room, kitchen and a cellar. Ready to be moved into or let out, it's tastefully decorated and in a great location, with Paris only 45 minutes away by TGV. On the market with Leggett for €339,200







