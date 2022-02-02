7 French properties with a sexy walk-in wardrobe!

A walk-in wardrobe could be the sexiest feature on people’s French property wish lists! Inspired by the highly anticipated Sex and the City sequel, online searches have surged for walk-in wardrobes just like TV glamour icon Carrie’s in her swanky New York apartment.

Fitted furniture brand Neville Johnson has reported a 25% increase in queries while online home store VonHaus says that a walk-in wardrobe can add £2,000-5,000 to the value of your home!

So if you’re dreaming of a walk-in wardrobe, maybe one of these gorgeous properties from France Property Shop will inspire more than cupboard love!

Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, €280,000

Pyrénées-Atlantiques, €280,000 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

You might want to spend all your time at this charming Bearnaise house by the beautiful pool or in the landscaped garden, but head inside and as well as two reception rooms with fireplaces, a fitted kitchen with Rayburn and utility room, there are three bedrooms, one with a walk-in wardrobe. There’s also a separate large room and attic perfect for an artist's workshop and several attached barns with potential to create extra accommodation or a gite. The property is a short drive from three market towns. (Agence Le Bonheur)

Finistère, Brittany, €288,900

Finistère, €228,900 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

This charming Breton stone house has been recently renovated and has three bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor and comes with an ensuite shower room and that all-important walk-in wardrobe. There’s also a beautifully presented fitted kitchen, a veranda and lovely garden. Unlike Carrie’s city apartment, it’s peacefully located in a quiet hamlet but just three minutes from all amenities. (Leggett Immobilier)

Charente, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, €227,900

Charente, €227,900 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

Restored with careful attention to detail, highlighting original features like exposed beams and stone fireplaces, this Charentaise property has lovely large rooms and comfortable living space of over 230m2. There are four bedrooms, including the large master bedroom complete with high beamed ceiling, woodburner and ensuite bathroom, and at 7m2 the walk-in wardrobe is as big as some bedrooms in other properties! One of the other bedrooms also has a walk-in area (6.3m2). Outside there’s a garden, pond and lovely covered terrace with pizza oven, plus an attached two-storey barn/garage, attached open stone barn and a small cottage to renovate. The property is in a small hamlet just a couple of minutes’ drive from a village with bakery, restaurant, post office and primary school. (Actous Immobilier)

Dordogne, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, €276,060

Dordogne, €276,060 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

This pretty property is surrounded by its own grounds, offering peace and tranquillity yet easy access to local bakeries, shops and cafés in a lively village location. In addition to a spacious lounge, dining and kitchen area, there are two double bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in wardrobe. At the front patio doors lead from the lounge to a covered decked area, while the rear opens onto another paved terrace area and BBQ. The property is fully double-glazed with electric underfloor heating throughout. There are international travel links from nearby Bergerac and further afield Bordeaux and Toulouse airports. (Beaux Villages)

Aude, Occitanie, €152,000

Aude, €152,000 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

On the third floor of an elegant hôtel particulier (large townhouse or mansion) in the centre of Narbonne, this charming apartment offers panoramic views of the cathedral, the city and the countryside beyond. You enter into a large living room off which are the kitchen and a loggia. In addition to the two bedrooms, there is a further room which would make a perfect walk-in wardrobe (or office space). The property is just a few minutes’ walk from all the shops, restaurants and covered market of this lovely southern city. (Artaxa Immo)

Deux-Sèvres, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, €138,265

Deux-Sèvres, €138,265 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

In a small hamlet close to the market town of Sauze-Vaussais and a leisure lake, this two-bedroom house is ready to move into and has double-glazing, a recent new roof, and character features such as a woodburner, stone fireplace and exposed beams. At this property you’ll have the choice of two walk-in wardrobes! The large bedrooms have ensuites and wooden floors, while one has exposed ceiling trusses and a glazed door opening to original stone steps leading to the outside. Here you’ll find a hangar/car port, stone shed, small covered eating area, lawned garden, gravelled gated drive, all fully enclosed. (Berland Bennett)

Vienne, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, €267,750

Vienne, €267,750 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

Set within a large walled courtyard with a lovely in-ground pool, this property has been sympathetically renovated to create a lovely three-bedroom (one with walk-in wardrobe of 4m2) home plus two two-bedroom gîtes with private gardens and entrance. The owners have also created a one-bedroom annex that could accommodate extended family or be used as a separate letting area. Outside there’s a barn attached to the main house, private rear garden with fruit trees as well as the courtyard and pool, which has a terrace with covered bar and dining area. The small town of Chaunay is just 2km away, with shops and a lovely bar restaurant in the hotel. (Actous Immobillier)





