5 festive French properties: Cute Cottages for sale in France

As autumn leaves fall and winter approaches, idyllic images of cosy cottages in rural France become even more tempting. Here are some charming homes on the market that would be perfect for this festive season:

1-bed cottage in Lanvénégen, Brittany

This cottage requires some work but has a new roof and windows, a prefect project - Credit: Agence Newton

Morbihan, €58,000

A lovely stone one-bedroom cottage that is near to the pretty village of Le Faouët. It's partially renovated including a new roof, windows and electrics, the septic tank was installed in 2015. It's a project but with those jobs already ticked off you're not gifting yourself a mighty renovation project, but a well-priced cottage that would make a great lock-up and leave second home or holiday let all-year-round. A cottage isn't just for Christmas after all... On the market with Agence Newton

2-bed cottage in Sourdeval, Normandy

This Normandy cottage has plenty of character - Credit: Leggett

Manche, €119,000

Fully-renovated and ready to move into, you won't need to lift a finger throughout the festive period with this gorgeous two-bedroom cottage. Store some logs for the fire in the wood storage and string some fairy lights along the exposed wooden beam ceilings, put on your favourite Christmas playlist and embrace the cosiness of this pretty stone cottage as colder months approach. When spring arrives you'll be able to tend to the garden, and later in Summer you'll be able to fully enjoy the terrace or opt for a cycle along the nearby path to Mont Saint-Michel. On the market with Legget

3-bed cottage in Saint-Fraimbault, Normandy

A cosy cottage that's big enough to entertain guests - Credit: Leggett

Orne, €124,000

Set on a no-through lane in a hamlet near Saint-Fraimbault on the border with Mayenne, is this cute three-bedroom cottage. All of the bedrooms are ensuite, making it ideal for hosting friends or family during the festive period. Features such as the granite fireplace and ancient oak beams pull your attention to the large and cosy living room. It's being sold furnished, so all you need to add is a Christmas tree in the corner. Curl up on the sofa for a film or board game, and you're all set for a snug Christmas eve. You could also plant a fir tree in the large garden to be used for future festive seasons. Let's just hope Santa fits down the chimney!. On the market with Leggett

3-bed cottage in Saint-Barthélemy, Normandy

Not too far from the ferries, this rural retreat is on the market for €147,150 - Credit: Leggett

Manche, €147,150

This delightful cottage is in a small hamlet just outside a village that has all amenities and a lively farmers market every Friday. Completely decorated, it's ready to be moved into as soon as you get your keys, and at only just over an hour from the ferry ports at Caen and Cherbourg it's perfect to put on your Christmas list! Make sure you pop down to the market on a Friday for some fresh local produce to have with your big Christmas dinner. On the market with Leggett

2-bed cottage in Pluméliau, Brittany

How much more idyllic could a cottage be? - Credit: Sextant

Morbihan, €208,900

Nothing says 'cottage' quite like a thatched roof, stone walls and blue rounded front door. Park a red Citroen 2CV with a Christmas tree tied on top in front of a snow-covered garden, and you've got a home worthy of a hallmark Christmas film. With two bedrooms, a double garage and large plot including garden chalet, this property is in the picturesque village of St-Nicolas-des-Eaux in the Blavet valley, 50km north of Lorient. While it's in need of some decorative work to modernise the interior, it's easy to see the potential of this charming Breton cottage. Hang a sprig of mistletoe here and there, and it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. On the market with Sextant



