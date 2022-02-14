Love at first sight: 4 romantic French Properties that aren't in Paris
Love is for more than just St Valentine's day, so why not commit to your dream of a French property? Whether it's in a romantic location or it's a case of coup de coeur (love at first sight), there's a house in France you're sure to swoon for...
Saint-Valentin
Where better to spend Valentine's day than near a place called Saint Valentin just north of Châteauroux? This little cottage has space for two or three bedrooms, and is ready to be decorated and finished to your own preference. It's also within walking distance of two great boulangeries!
On the market for €46,500
Riverside romance
On the banks of the river near Bordeaux, this 18th-century mansion has classical high ceilings and a watchtower! The main house has five bedrooms and there's also a self-contained chambre d'hôte with a jacuzzi. and shower. Enjoy the panoramic views from the roof terrace or set up an alfresco meal near the river...
On the market for €890,000
Cute cottage
A beautiful stone cottage in a seaside location south of Vannes in Morbihan that currently offers one bedroom, but has potential for attic conversion. Ready to be moved into and ideal as a Breton base. You won't feel blue here!
On the market for €173,250
Fairytale farmhouse
This idyllic building is in Vienne, some 40km west of Poitiers, and offers a three-bedroom home plus variety of outbuildings to restore, including former stables. Escape from the hustle and bustle of the city to a bucolic setting where you have three hectares of your own land to explore.
On the market for €452,631
Of course you could also opt for something in Paris - it is the city of love and home of romance after all!