Maison Ladurée launches new collaboration with French fashion brand Olympia Le-Tan

The new Laduree x Olympia Le-Tan collaboration promises to be a hit - Credit: Archant

The brands have collaborated on a collector’s edition macaron presentation box and a special range of book-clutches

The special macaron presentation box - Credit: Archant

Ladurée, the famous French macaron bakery, has announced a new collaboration with Parisian fashion brand Olympia Le-Tan. Olympia Le-Tan’s signature book-clutch, beloved of celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman, is the inspiration for a special collector’s edition macaron presentation box.

To mark the collaboration, Ladurée’s macaron maestros have created a gorgeous citrus macaron infused with rosé champagne. The ornate box with its gilt edges makes the perfect keepsake box once you’ve finished devouring the delicious treats inside.

A peek inside the special edition box - Credit: Archant

The collaboration also includes an exclusive collection of two embroidered book-clutch bags crafted by the Paris-based designer. Taking around 300 hours per piece to craft, each of the book-clutches are limited to just 77 pieces.

The Maison Ladurée x Olympia Tan presentation box with nine macarons costs £28 and is available from Ladurée’s UK stores from 13 September. The range of embroidered book-clutch bags are available from selected Olympia Le-Tan retailers from 15 September and the prices range from £829.40 to £1330.49.

