French-inspired sandwiches on the menu in London

Published: 11:36 AM October 26, 2021

Flying Frenchman’s new lunchtime menu includes a reimagining of the classic boeuf bourguignon and raclette.

Parisian-born chef Guillaume Desmurs opened Flying Frenchman in London in 2019, after working as a restaurateur in Paris and then producing artisanal charcuterie products in New Zealand, where he launched his own charcuterie brand. At Flying Frenchman he combined his love of charcuterie with flavours of the world inspired by his travels to create the dishes on the bistro-style restaurant’s menu, and has now launched a new lunch menu of sandwiches with a French twist. Inspired by classic French ingredients and dishes, the four inventive fillings elevate the humble English sandwich to new heights, with the promise of more to come.

The restaurant in London's Newington Green - Credit: Flying Frenchman

Le (tweaked) BLT

Made with in-house slow-cooked smoked pork belly, roasted tomatoes, confit garlic, pickled gem lettuce and wholegrain mustard, served on focaccia bread.

Le (tweaked) BLT is made with in-house slow-cooked smoked pork belly - Credit: Flying Frenchman

Le French Passport

Inspired by the classic boeuf bourguignon, this meal-in-a-sandwich includes dry-aged brisket slow-cooked for 10 hours in red wine with carrots and mushrooms, finished off with fresh pickles, grilled garlic mayonnaise and wholegrain mustard, served on toasted focaccia.

Le French Passport is inspired by the classic boeuf bourguignon - Credit: Flying Frenchman

Cheesy Enough

One for vegetarians and cheese-lovers, this not-for-the-faint-hearted filling combines roast potatoes with homemade pickles and cornichons, chilli jam, and of course plenty of cheese – melted raclette, emmental and camembert, topped with mustard seeds and finished with crunchy lettuce.

V for Victory

The vegan sandwich delivers homemade houmous, slices of pickled yellow and green courgette, roasted peppers, Provençal green and black olives, crispy onions, rose harissa and smoked vegan mayo, between slices of warm focaccia.

V for Victory caters is a delicious vegan option - Credit: Flying Frenchman

The new lunch menu is available Wednesday to Friday, with the option to eat in or take away. The new sandwiches join the restaurant’s menu of dishes which reflect Guillaume’s focus on quality and sustainability, with every sausage and terrine made on-site using locally sourced free-range ingredients that are free of additives and preservatives.