Book Competition: Win a copy of Damson Skies and Dragonflies by Lindy ViandierJohn Micklewright

Elinor Sheridan

Published: 5:07 PM December 6, 2021
In the January issue of French Property News we're giving away four copies of Damson Skies and Dragonflies by Lindy Viandier - Credit: Archant

A poetic yet conversational account that’s interspersed with recipes, renovation tips and a deep love of nature. Damson Skies and Dragonflies follows the labour of love that the weekends of renovating a fairytale house in Burgundy becomes for Lindy and her husband Mr. V. It's a truly charming tale that evokes a certain longing for a provincial escape, with vivid descriptions that place you right next to the author as she gets distracted from her DIY jobs by her rediscovery of her writing spark. 

In this month's competition four lucky winners will each get to experience life at Les Libellules as they read their copy of Damson Skies and Dragonflies.

There are four copies up for grabs in the January French Property News book competition - to be in with a change of winning, simply answer the question on the form. 

Bonne chance!


Fill out my online form.

Logo Icon