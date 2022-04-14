News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum
Book Competition: Win a copy of French Chateau Style by Catherine Scotto

Elinor Sheridan

Published: 9:30 AM April 14, 2022
Updated: 9:33 AM April 14, 2022
In the April issue of French Property News we are giving awayone copy of French Chateau Style by Catherine Scotto - Credit: Archant

Sit back and enjoy an exclusive look through some of France’s most stylish private homes. As you flick through the pages you’ll get to know the owners and learn about the lavish châteaux that they have the pleasure of calling home.

It's a sumptuous book that exudes luxury, in which you will have the rare opportunity of peering behind the shutters and into the salons of some super private homes that are otherwise unseen by the public. From people who fell in love with the chateau they now call home, to those that have inherited a stately home and its legacy, each owner is different, as are the chateaux... From modern monochrome to traditional and ornate, this book shows it all.

In this month's competition one lucky winner will get an exclusive look into some of France's finest private homes.

There is one copy up for grabs in the April French Property News book competition - to be in with a change of winning, simply answer the question on the form below. 

Bonne chance!

