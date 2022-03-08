International Women's Day: Inspiring quotes from 14 famous French women

One is not born a woman, one becomes one (On ne nait pas femme, on le devient).

Simone de Beauvoir, existentialist philosopher and writer

Woman is born free and lives equal to man in her rights.

Olympe de Gouges, playwright and political activist

All my life, I have maintained that the people of the world can learn to live together in peace if they are not brought up in prejudice.

Josephine Baker, singer, dancer and civil rights activist

Guard well within yourself that treasure, kindness. Know how to give without hesitation, how to lose without regret, how to acquire without meanness.

George Sand, pen name of Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin, novelist and journalist

Coco Chanel - Credit: Time / Getty – Hal Vaughan

The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.

Coco Chanel, fashion designer

All battles are first won or lost, in the mind.

Joan of Arc, national heroine of France

There is nothing new except what has been forgotten.

Marie Antoinette, Queen of France

Only idiots refuse to change their minds.

Brigitte Bardot, actress and animal rights activist

Life begets life. Energy creates energy. It is by spending oneself that one becomes rich.

Sarah Bernhardt, actress

Sarah Bernhardt - Credit: Nadar – The Getty Center

When a contradiction is impossible to resolve except by a lie, then we know that it is really a door.

Simone Weil, French philosopher

One never notices what has been done; one can only see what remains to be done.

Marie Curie, Polish and naturalised-French physicist and chemist

Use your faults, use your defects; then you’re going to be a star.

Edith Piaf, singer

Opportunities are often things you haven't noticed the first time around.

Catherine Deneuve, actress

Love is the strongest and most fragile thing we have in life.

Vanessa Paradis, singer and actress



