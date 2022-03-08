News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Complete France > Travel

International Women's Day: Inspiring quotes from 14 famous French women

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Leigh

Published: 9:15 AM March 8, 2022
Updated: 11:35 AM March 8, 2022
Inspiring quotes from 14 famous French women

Inspiring quotes from 14 famous French women - Credit: Time / Getty; Wikimedia Commons; Studio Harcourt RMN; Galerie Contemporaine

One is not born a woman, one becomes one (On ne nait pas femme, on le devient). 
Simone de Beauvoir, existentialist philosopher and writer 

Woman is born free and lives equal to man in her rights.
Olympe de Gouges, playwright and political activist

All my life, I have maintained that the people of the world can learn to live together in peace if they are not brought up in prejudice.
Josephine Baker, singer, dancer and civil rights activist

Guard well within yourself that treasure, kindness. Know how to give without hesitation, how to lose without regret, how to acquire without meanness. 
George Sand, pen name of Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin, novelist and journalist 

Coco Chanel

Coco Chanel - Credit: Time / Getty – Hal Vaughan

The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.  
Coco Chanel, fashion designer 

All battles are first won or lost, in the mind.
Joan of Arc, national heroine of France 

There is nothing new except what has been forgotten. 
Marie Antoinette, Queen of France 

Only idiots refuse to change their minds. 
Brigitte Bardot, actress and animal rights activist 

Life begets life. Energy creates energy. It is by spending oneself that one becomes rich.  
Sarah Bernhardt, actress 

Sarah Bernhardt

Sarah Bernhardt - Credit: Nadar – The Getty Center

When a contradiction is impossible to resolve except by a lie, then we know that it is really a door.  
Simone Weil, French philosopher 

One never notices what has been done; one can only see what remains to be done. 
Marie Curie, Polish and naturalised-French physicist and chemist 

Use your faults, use your defects; then you’re going to be a star. 
Edith Piaf, singer 

Opportunities are often things you haven't noticed the first time around.  
Catherine Deneuve, actress 

Love is the strongest and most fragile thing we have in life. 
Vanessa Paradis, singer and actress 


French history

Don't Miss

The ochre-yellow facade bearing the Samaritaine name has been restored to its former glory

French attractions

La Samaritaine: 13 fascinating facts about the famous Parisian...

Vicky Leigh

Author Picture Icon
Les Roches restaurant in Auvergne, France

Living in France

Allo Allo! Brits in France

Karen Tait

Author Picture Icon
a house on a rocky coast blue water in the calm sea and small boats sailing

France Travel | Sponsored

5 secret places on the Cote d'Azur

Evancy

person
First showing of an inter-city Aérotrain near Orleans, France.

French history

Back to the future: How the Aérotrain almost revolutionised France's...

Helen Parkinson

Author Picture Icon