Short Breaks in Northern France: Get your free guide!

Now that holidays are firmly back on the agenda, there’s a destination on the UK’s doorstep that’s perfect for your next short break.

The three regions of northern France – Brittany, Normandy and Hauts-de-France – have lots to offer visitors. From sun-soaked beaches to cities brimming with culture to unspoiled countryside, this part of France has it all – and the best bit is, it’s just a short hop from the UK.

There's plenty to keep the whole family entertained in Lille - Credit: SergiyN/Getty Images/iStockphoto

For visitors looking for a mix of stunning landscapes, from picture-postcard villages to top-class cities, Hauts-de-France beckons. Lille, with its thriving arts and culture scene, is the region’s capital and a great place to base yourself to discover Hauts-de-France's northern charm. Don’t forget the miles upon miles of coastline lined by storied seaside resorts like Le Touquet.

Visit the charming town of Beuvron-en-Auge on your visit to Normandy - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Foodies can’t go wrong in Normandy, with its orchard-lined country lanes and more cheeses than you can shake a stick at. Seafood lovers will love the fresh produce on offer at harbour towns like beautiful Honfleur. Visit Bayeux’s excellent museums for more about the area’s dramatic history and to see the Bayeux Tapestry up-close.

Visit the university city of Rennes for an authentic taste of Brittany - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

At the meeting point of the Channel and the Atlantic Coast, Brittany has plenty to keep outdoors lovers entertained thanks to its seemingly endless beaches and breath-taking countryside. Sample an authentic taste of the region in its bustling university city, Rennes, or explore the castle-studded countryside that is brimming with legends.

