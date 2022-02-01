News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Complete France > Travel > Holidays

This stunning village gives visitors the warmest welcome in France

Author Picture Icon

Helen Parkinson

Published: 4:05 PM February 1, 2022
Updated: 4:23 PM February 1, 2022
The main street of Riquewihr in Alsace with its colourful houses and flowers

Riquewihr, France's most welcoming destination - Credit: Free artist/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Riquewihr, a stop-off on the Route des Vins d’Alsace, has been praised for its hospitality in Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards

Postcard-perfect medieval village? Tick. Colourful half-timbered houses adorned with flowers? Also tick. Warm welcome for visitors? Big tick. Riquewihr in eastern France already had everything going for it, but now it has the cherry on the cake – it has been named the most welcoming place in France in the 2022 Booking.com Traveller Review Awards thanks to the hospitality it offers tourists.

Riquewihr street with cafés and tourists on a sunny day

Riquewihr is a hit with tourists - Credit: OT Pays de Ribeauvillé-Riquewihr

 The Haut-Rhin village was recognised for its hard work in the accommodation booking platform’s tenth annual awards, which drew upon over 232 million verified traveller reviews to crown its champions. Situated at the heart of Alsace's wine country, it's a key stop-off on the Route des Vins d’Alsace, France’s oldest wine route, which draws oenophiles from around the world to taste the region’s bounty. It also boasts the accolade of being a member of France's Plus Beaux Villages (Most Beautiful Villages) association and is a great place to be based to experience the best of Alsace’s culture and gastronomy.  

Riquewihr in Alsace surrounded by vineyards in late summer

Riquewihr is at the heart of Alsace's wine country - Credit: OT Pays de Ribeauvillé-Riquewihr

Riquewihr is famous for its traditional Alsatian architecture, including the Dolder Tower, home to a museum showcasing the village’s medieval history. Whatever season you visit, you can be assured of a great time – the Christmas period is a particular highlight as the village dons its festive finery.

A fountain in Riquewihr, Alsace

Savour the traditional way of life in Alsace in Riquewihr - Credit: Quentin Gachon/OT Pays de Ribeauvillé-Riquewihr

 Riquewihr wasn’t the only Alsace village in the spotlight in the Traveller Review Awards – nearby Ribeauvillé came second in the rankings, while Colmar and Eguisheim rounded out the top ten in ninth and tenth place respectively. 

A beautiful old street in Riquewihr on a sunny day with a few tourists

Ribeauvillé was also lauded for its warm welcome in the awards - Credit: Quentin Gachon/OT Pays de Ribeauvillé-Riquewihr

Elsewhere in France, the wine-producing paradise of Saint-Émilion in Gironde came third, followed by Saint-Aignan, Moustiers-Sainte-Marie, Albi, Verdun and in eighth place, Wimereux.  

France Travel
French museums
French attractions
Haut-Rhin News
Grand-Est News

Don't Miss

France has committed to fighting climate change

French law

Eco-friendly France: 5 new laws for 2022 plus 5 more for the future

Vicky Leigh

Author Picture Icon
Dirk Bogarde and his home in Provence, Le Haut Clermont

Living in France

Dirk Bogarde’s France: the legendary actor’s happy place

Amanda Hodges

person
Sold: A €499,000 renovated château in Gascony, France

French Property News

We still want to escape to the château – but not to do a Dick and Angel!

Ruth Wood

Author Picture Icon
Kate Kurdziej

Visas

Visa pro: acquiring long-stay visas to work in France

Kate Kurdziej

Logo Icon