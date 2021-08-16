Family Piknik unleashes grand bonanza of closing parties for 10th anniversary

Sète and Béziers in the south of France will host the grand finale of two closing parties

The event gathered some of the biggest names on the electronic music scene. Pic: Patrick Ortega - Credit: Archant

Family Piknik festival pulled out all the stops to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year with not one but three main events, with the party set to continue with a grand finale of two closing parties in Sète and Béziers.

The sold-out electronic music festival saw up to 11,500 party goers come together over two days on 7 and 8 August, most of whom came from abroad, as well as regular attendees from the region.

“The event was a huge success thanks to recent guidelines regarding the sanitary health pass, for those who are double vaccinated against Covid-19, which made access to the festival easier. Everybody was in great spirits and so happy to be back with smiles all round. It was a sight to behold and we were delighted with the ambience,” said Ludovic Rambaud, spokesperson, Family Piknik.

The weekend saw some famous DJs fly in to celebrate the event including; Artbat, Kiko, Citizen Kane, Tom Pooks, Adana Twins, Bedouin, WEHBBA Live, Adam Beyer, and Dutch DJ Reinier Zonneveld, one of the best-selling and most supported techno producers of the moment.

Festivalgoers had to provide a health pass to access the event. Pic: Patrick Ortega - Credit: Archant

But the surprise of the summer was the announcement that Family Piknik will be holding two more festivals to celebrate the finale; for those who couldn’t attend due to a limit on numbers, these will be a party set onboard a stage on a boat with DJ Tom Pooks (founder, Family Piknik) in Sète, on 18 September and a closing party in Béziers with German DJ and record producer, Boris Brejcha on 9 October.

The 56m-long boat moored at Quai du Maroc, in Sète, is nicknamed ‘Roquerols’, referring to the lighthouse of the Thau lagoon, and pays homage to Georges Brassens, iconic French singer-songwriter and poet, where it hosts shows, concerts and exhibitions on the Quay.

Brejcha describes his music style as “High-Tech Minimal” and uses the Venetian carnival mask as his signature look, after being inspired by the Carnival in Rio, when he performed in Brazil for the first time.

For more information visit familypiknikfestival.com

______________________________________________________________________________________

You might also like...

Montpellier’s Family Piknik music festival returns with a bang in 2021

New international French music festival puts Ravel centre stage

_______________________________________________________________________________________