Quiz

Quiz: Can you guess the French landmark from the clues?

Test your knowledge of France in our fun quiz. Pic: Givaga/Getty Archant

Test your French geography knowledge in our fun quiz

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reckon you know your French sights, from famous châteaux to unmissable statues? You won’t want to miss our fun quiz. See if you can name the iconic French landmarks from the clues – and don’t forget to let us know how you scored!

______________________________________________________________________________________

You might also like...

Quiz: Can you guess which region of France each of these properties is in?

Quiz: How well do you know Paris?

_______________________________________________________________________________________