News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Complete France > Travel

France in the US: 7 Christmas gift ideas for the holidays

Author Picture Icon

Helen Parkinson

Published: 9:15 AM December 9, 2021
French Christmas gift ideas to buy in the USA

Treat your favourite Francophiles to a French-inspired gift - Credit: Kesu01Getty Images/iStockphoto

Give the gift of France this holiday season with these French-inspired presents.

Cassoulet Recipe Kit
From $89.99, D’Artagnan
Bring the flavours of south west France to your kitchen with this delicious kit. Concoct your own cassoulet with the recipe and tips, plus the finest ingredients including duck and armagnac sausage, for an authentic experience. And for an extra cost, you can even get the enormous cassoulet dish. 

A cassoulet recipe kit from D’Artagnan

A cassoulet recipe kit from D’Artagnan - Credit: D’Artagnan


Paris restaurant prints
From $95, John Donohue
Fresh from the success of his illustrated guide to Parisian eateries, Donohue has released prints of his drawings of the restaurants featured in the book. They're the perfect gift for art lovers and foodies alike, with all the big names featured: Les Deux Magots, Café de Flore, Le Jules Verne and more.

Paris restaurant prints by John Donohue

Paris restaurant prints by John Donohue - Credit: John Donohue

Marius Fabre soap cube
From $8, The French DNA
These gorgeous cubes hail from Marseille, France’s soap capital. Perfect for those with sensitive skin, they are free of artificial colourings, fragrance and synthetic produce – choose from olive or vegetable oil varieties.  

Marius Fabre soap cube from The French DNA

Marius Fabre soap cube from The French DNA - Credit: The French DNA

Artisan chocolate bonbons
From $27, Jacques Torres
New York-based chocolatier Jacques Torres, dubbed ‘Mr Chocolate’, was the Executive Pastry Chef at the famed Hotel Negresco in Nice and was the youngest Meilleur Ouvrier de France winner for Pastry. The flavours in this beautifully presented gift box include ‘pineapple pastis’ and ‘got milk chocolate’, with a dash of cognac. 

Artisan chocolate bonbons from Jacques Torres

Artisan chocolate bonbons from Jacques Torres - Credit: Bonbons Jacques Torres

FRANCE Calendar 2022
$14.95, FRANCE Magazine
If the coronavirus has put a halt to your French travel plans, a copy of the FRANCE Calendar will transport you to some of the country’s finest destinations. Carefully curated by the team behind FRANCE Magazine, enjoy 14 glossy photos from Paris to Provence.

The FRANCE Calendar from the team behind FRANCE Magazine

The FRANCE Calendar from the team behind FRANCE Magazine - Credit: Archant



Paris skyline wall art
$45, French Wink
Bring memories of the City of Light to your home with this steel silhouette of Paris’ iconic skyline. Designed and manufactured in France, this wall hanging highlights the city’s best landmarks including the Eiffel Tower and Sacré-Coeur Basilica. 
 

Paris skyline wall art from French Wink

Paris skyline wall art from French Wink - Credit: French Wink


Provence Promenade pillow
$40, Voila by Coco
Relax in French style with this chic cushion. The pillowcase is made in France and features a classic Provence promenade complete with palm trees and colourful boats.

Provence Promenade pillow from Voila by Coco

Provence Promenade pillow from Voila by Coco - Credit: Voila by Coco


 

France in the US
French food

Don't Miss

Dick and Angel Strawbridge face each other smiling in front of a car

French food

Dick and Angel Strawbridge launch The Chateau Kitchen cookbook

Helen Parkinson

Author Picture Icon
Chateau La Creuzette in Creuse, France

Living in France

French château: Moving to the ‘edge of the world’ to run an...

Louis Jansen van Juuren

Logo Icon
The Madame Blanc Mysteries stars and was co-written by Sally Lindsay

French TV

The Madame Blanc Mysteries: former Coronation Street star swaps...

Vicky Leigh

Author Picture Icon
The Kretz family run a successful real-estate business in Paris, shown on Netflix series The Parisia

Who are the Kretz family members from Netflix’s The Parisian Agency?

Elinor Sheridan

Author Picture Icon