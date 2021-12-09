France in the US: 7 Christmas gift ideas for the holidays

Give the gift of France this holiday season with these French-inspired presents.

Cassoulet Recipe Kit

From $89.99, D’Artagnan

Bring the flavours of south west France to your kitchen with this delicious kit. Concoct your own cassoulet with the recipe and tips, plus the finest ingredients including duck and armagnac sausage, for an authentic experience. And for an extra cost, you can even get the enormous cassoulet dish.

A cassoulet recipe kit from D’Artagnan - Credit: D’Artagnan



Paris restaurant prints

From $95, John Donohue

Fresh from the success of his illustrated guide to Parisian eateries, Donohue has released prints of his drawings of the restaurants featured in the book. They're the perfect gift for art lovers and foodies alike, with all the big names featured: Les Deux Magots, Café de Flore, Le Jules Verne and more.

Paris restaurant prints by John Donohue - Credit: John Donohue

Marius Fabre soap cube

From $8, The French DNA

These gorgeous cubes hail from Marseille, France’s soap capital. Perfect for those with sensitive skin, they are free of artificial colourings, fragrance and synthetic produce – choose from olive or vegetable oil varieties.

Marius Fabre soap cube from The French DNA - Credit: The French DNA

Artisan chocolate bonbons

From $27, Jacques Torres

New York-based chocolatier Jacques Torres, dubbed ‘Mr Chocolate’, was the Executive Pastry Chef at the famed Hotel Negresco in Nice and was the youngest Meilleur Ouvrier de France winner for Pastry. The flavours in this beautifully presented gift box include ‘pineapple pastis’ and ‘got milk chocolate’, with a dash of cognac.

Artisan chocolate bonbons from Jacques Torres - Credit: Bonbons Jacques Torres

FRANCE Calendar 2022

$14.95, FRANCE Magazine

If the coronavirus has put a halt to your French travel plans, a copy of the FRANCE Calendar will transport you to some of the country’s finest destinations. Carefully curated by the team behind FRANCE Magazine, enjoy 14 glossy photos from Paris to Provence.

The FRANCE Calendar from the team behind FRANCE Magazine - Credit: Archant





Paris skyline wall art

$45, French Wink

Bring memories of the City of Light to your home with this steel silhouette of Paris’ iconic skyline. Designed and manufactured in France, this wall hanging highlights the city’s best landmarks including the Eiffel Tower and Sacré-Coeur Basilica.



Paris skyline wall art from French Wink - Credit: French Wink



Provence Promenade pillow

$40, Voila by Coco

Relax in French style with this chic cushion. The pillowcase is made in France and features a classic Provence promenade complete with palm trees and colourful boats.

Provence Promenade pillow from Voila by Coco - Credit: Voila by Coco



