What you need to know about France’s Covid-19 health pass system

You can display your French health pass on your phone. Pic: Halfpoint/Getty Archant

The pass sanitaire is needed to access many public venues in France

France’s pass sanitaire (showing your proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 status) came into force on 21 July 2021 for entry to public venues for more than 50 people – these include museums, cinemas and zoos. From 9 August 2021, the scheme will be rolled out to encompass more leisure venues such as restaurants and hotels, as well as long-distance transport. If you’re planning a trip to France this year, here’s what you need to know about the France’s health pass system.

What is a pass sanitaire in France?

France’s health pass is digital or physical proof of your double vaccination of negative Covid-19 status.

Am I eligible for the French pass sanitaire?

There are three types of documents that can be used as a pass sanitaire:

1) Proof of double vaccination status. This needs to be seven days after Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca; four weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination; or seven days after having one vaccine if you’ve already had Covid-19.

2) Proof of a negative PCR test taken in the last 48 hours (for attending public events) or in the last 72 hours (for travel). There is strictly no flexibility regarding these timeframes.

3) Proof of a positive PCR or antigen test taken in the past six months (but more than 11 days ago).

How do I get the pass sanitaire?

You’ll first need the ‘TousAntiCovid’ app that you can download to your smartphone.

If you were vaccinated in France, simply scan the QR code on your vaccination certificate with the TousAntiCovid app. This will generate the QR code you need as your health pass.

If you were vaccinated in England, you’ll be able to scan the QR code on your digital vaccination certificate from NHS England. This will generate another QR code on the TousAntiCovid app that will act as your health pass.

If you were vaccinated in Wales, please visit this website for more information. We will update with information for Scotland and Northern Ireland as it comes in.

Where do I need to show a pass sanitaire to access from 21 July in France?

Cinemas

Festivals and concerts (seated or standing)

Indoor sports venues and swimming pools

Conference facilities

Casinos

Circuses

Some religious venues if they host cultural/non-religious activities

Fairs and exhibitions

Zoos and theme parks

Museums

Libraries (apart from university ones)

Cruise ships and ferries

Bars and nightclubs

Big public events (cultural or sports-related, for example)

Where do I need to show a pass sanitaire from 9 August in France?

Cafés and restaurants

Shopping centres

Retirement homes

Medical centres/hospitals

Long-distance transport – trains, buses, aeroplanes

What are the consequences for not showing a valid pass sanitaire in France?

You can be fined up to €135 if you don’t show a valid health pass when entering a large public venue in France.

Where can I find out more?

Follow the French government’s website (in French) for the latest, up-to-date information regarding the pass sanitaire.

