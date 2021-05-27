Coronavirus: what is the current situation in France?

Find out the latest travel advice surrounding Covid-19 and how it will affect your travel to France

The Covid-19 situation in France is rapidly evolving. Keep track of developments in our timeline belown and find out what to expect if you’re planning to visit France soon here. The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has useful information about the virus for visitors to France in English. There is even more information on the French government’s website (in French).

KEY INFO

- The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all but essential travel to France (including Corsica). Travellers from the UK who aren't French nationals or residents may only visit France for essential professional, health or family reasons from 31 May and must undergo seven days of self-isolation.

- France has been placed on the UK's amber list, meaning any travellers who visit must self-isolate at home for up to 10 days on their return. Read more here.

- France's latest national lockdown has begun to be lifted from Monday 3 May, 2021.

- A 9pm-6am curfew is currently imposed nationwide, meaning people must stay at home between these hours apart from essential reasons. If you must travel for an essential reason during this time, you must bring an attestation.

- All non-essential businesses are shut. Unlike previous lockdowns, some services like hairdressers and bookshops have been allowed to stay open. Non-essential businesses and cultural venues such as cinemas and museums have reopened from 19 May.

- Working from home is still encouraged wherever possible.

- Children aged six and over will now have to wear masks at school. Homemade face masks are no longer allowed to be worn.

- All travellers arriving in France will be tested for Covid-19.

- Lateral flow tests are no longer be valid for travellers arriving in France from non-EU countries from 18 January.

27 May

The French government has announced that anyone arriving in France from 31 May must quarantine for seven days. The move comes amid concerns over the spread of the B.1.617.2 variant of the coronavirus, the so-called Indian variant.

If the visitor is not a French resident or national, they will need an essential reason for their journey which could be health or family needs, or approved work or study. Unfortunately, travelling to France to view or buy a property, or to check on a second home, is not a valid reason

Upon arrival in France, the visitor must produce a negative test result from either a PCR or lateral flow test taken 48 hours or less before departure. After self-isolating for seven days, another negative PCR test must be produced.

For further information, visit the government's French travel page.

26 May

France is set to introduce a compulsory quarantine for visitors arriving from the UK, following Germany's lead. More details are set to be released in the coming hours.

19 May

France's cultural venues and café terraces have reopened as planned today following months of closure due to anti-coronavirus measures. Restaurants are able to fill up to 50% of their outdoor seating capacity, and cinemas can hold up to 35% of their capacity.

The nightly curfew has also been pushed back to 9pm.

7 May, 2021

As expected, France has been placed on the UK's amber travel list, meaning that visitors face up to 10 days of self-isolation on their return home to the UK. Read our in-depth article here.

4 May, 2021

Rules on travel limitations in France have ended today. Older pupils are also able to return to school.

30 April, 2021

Foreign visitors, including those from the UK, may be allowed to visit France with a 'health pass' from 9 June as part of new measures announced by President Macron. No details have been revealed about said pass yet, but the country trialled a 'digital health pass' earlier this month. The 'health pass', which could be either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, is also hoped to allow people to attend large-scale events such as big football matches and concerts.

22 April, 2021

France's national lockdown is set to be lifted from 3 May, the government has announced in a press conference this evening. Speaking to the nation, Prime Minister Jean Castex said the Covid-19 pandemic "appears to be behind us". He confirmed that nursery and primary schools will reopen next Monday (26 April) while high schools will reopen for in-person classes on 3 May. The 7pm curfew will remain in place after the lifting of the lockdown until the pandemic is under control, although Castex suggested that some shops and leisure activities could open mid-May.

6 April, 2021

France's schools will shut today as part of the country's efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus. Primary schools and nurseries will be closed for three weeks, while schools for older children will be shut for four weeks.

4 April, 2021

A partial lockdown announced by the French government on 31 March came into effect today. Non-essential businesses have closed and inter-region travel has stopped.

31 March, 2021

President Macron has announced that France will be subject to new lockdown measures following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. The lockdown measures currently in place across 19 departments will now be extended across the country, with non-essential shops closed and travel limited.

25 March, 2021

France has banned outdoor gatherings of more than six people in its latest attempts to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Three more departments will also be under lockdown restrictions: Rhône, Aube and Nièvre.

22 March, 2021

The French government has clarified the rules around the attestation form for the current lockdown in 16 French departements. In previous lockdowns, you needed to fill out a form to explain your reasons for going outside (daily exercise or a supermarket trip, for example) but this time, the form will only be needed for any travel further than 10km.

18 March, 2021

A month-long lockdown across 16 departments and encompassing 21 million people in France has been announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex. Paris, Alpes-Maritimes and Hauts-de-France are among the affected areas – see this useful map. During this new lockdown, from midnight on Friday 19 March, people will still be allowed to take exercise outdoors within 10km of their home.

Castex also announced a change to the nationwide curfew – this will remain in place but has been extended by one hour to 7pm to reflect the longer daylight hours.

11 March, 2021

France has slightly relaxed rules on travellers going to and from seven countries outside the EU: the UK, Singapore, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Israel and New Zealand. Travellers will still be required to present a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their departure. Previously, travellers needed a motif impérieux, or essential reason, for going to or coming from these countries, but this will no longer be necessary.

9 March, 2021

The BBC reports that Paris has been told to reduce the number of non-Covid treatments it provides by 40% as demand for beds in intensive care soars. Hospitals in the capital are nearing capacity as the number of severe Covid-19 cases rises.

8 March, 2021

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be approved for use in France this week. The vaccine is 85% effective in preventing serious cases and only one dose is needed. The Haute Autorité de Santé will come to a decision towards the end of the week.

4 March, 2021

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will lead a press conference tonight at 6pm French time to update the French public on the coronavirus situation in France.

3 March, 2021

France has now approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s with pre-existing conditions in a change in stance.

Elsewhere, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has spoken out against the prospect of a weekend lockdown in the City of Light

1 March, 2021

There is talk in the French media of a ‘pass sanitaire’ that could be one way of getting the country back to normal - but is it a vaccine passport by another name?

25 February, 2021

20 more departments are being monitored to see if stricter coronavirus measures, such as those in Alpes-Maritimes, are justified.

24 February, 2021

A local lockdown at weekends has been announced by Health Minister Olivier Véran for the northern French town of Dunkirk/Dunkerque, starting this Friday.

22 February, 2021

France has imposed a weekend lockdown upon the coastal urban region of the Alpes-Maritimes department. The new measures will affect cities like Nice and Cannes, and will be in force for 90% of the department’s population. Residents will be allowed one hour of daily exercise within five miles of their home during the lockdown, which will come into effect on Friday at 6pm and lifts the following Monday at 6am. The lockdown will be in force for the next two weekends (26 Feb-1 Mar, 5-9 Mar). Large shops in the area will be closed and masks must be worn in ‘high traffic’ areas in the department.

8 February, 2021

Rules come into force today banning children from wearing homemade facemasks. From today, only category 1 facemasks may be worn in educational establishments.

4 February, 2021

Prime Minister Jean Castex is set to address France at 6pm French time regarding the country’s Covid situation.

Elsewhere, France’s ski lifts will remain closed until March and state aid has been offered to affected areas.

30 January, 2021

France has announced that it will close its borders to all countries outside the European Union from tomorrow (Sunday 31 January), although hauliers will be exempt. Travellers entering from the EU, apart from hauliers, will require a negative PCR test. Large shopping centres will also close and travel to France’s overseas territories will be limited.

24 January, 2021

France has imposed new coronavirus curbs at its borders in an effort to prevent another national lockdown in France. From today, travellers arriving in France by air or sea must produce a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours to be allowed entry.

21 January, 2021

The French government has announced that the country’s ski lifts are to remain shut into February, in another blow to the French ski industry.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that France may make clinical, rather than fabric, masks mandatory, as Germany has done.

14 January, 2021

Prime Minister Jean Castex addresses the nation at 6pm French time to update the public on coronavirus restrictions in France. A 6pm curfew will be in effect nationwide for at least 15 days, but a full lockdown will not be implemented yet. From 18 January, the quick lateral flow tests will no longer be valid for travellers arriving in France from non-EU countries. Also from 18 January, high-risk people will also be offered the Covid-19 vaccine, regardless of age.

7 January, 2021

French ski lifts were set to reopen today, but this has now been pushed back by a least a week.

4 January, 2021

The planned reopening of cinemas and museums has been postponed from 7 January for the foreseeable future. Children return to schools as usual today.

A curfew from 6pm-6am has been introduced in 15 departments. These are: Vosges, Marne, Haute-Marne, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Nièvre, Saone-et-Loire, Meuse, Ardennes, Haute-Saône, Territoire de Belfort, Doubs, Jura, Hautes-Alpes and Alpes-Maritimes.

20 December

France has blocked arrivals from the UK to France for 48 hours following the discovery of a mutant strain of coronavirus in the UK. Flights from the UK to France have been suspended and UK truckers are being told to avoid the ports.

18 December

France won’t return to normal until next autumn, a French scientific advisor has warned. Jean-Francois Delfraissy explained to TV station BFM that France’s vaccine capabilities would mean that the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine would be spread out across 2021.

17 December

President Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 and has begun a week of self-isolation.

14 December

From tomorrow, France will relax more of its strict coronavirus lockdown measures, Museums and cinemas were set to reopen, but this is now going to happen in 2021 instead, along with restaurants. An 8pm curfew will be imposed, although it will not be enforced on Christmas Eve - but it will be in place on New Year’s Eve. Families will be able to celebrate Christmas together, but no more than six adults are allowed to be together.

10 December

Prime Minister Jean Castex is set to address the French public tonight at 6pm French time regarding the current coronavirus restrictions in France. The original plan was for France to enter a second stage in the lifting of the confinement from 15 December if case numbers improve, and Prime Minister Castex is hoped to provide an update on this.

3 December France’s coronavirus vaccine will be free of charge. One million people are set to be given the vaccine in January.

2 December

France is stopping its skiers for venturing abroad to the slopes by introducing random border checks.

28 November The first stage of the relaxation of France’s coronavirus lockdown begins today, with shops and hairdressers welcoming limited numbers of customers. Shops will be allowed to open until 9pm to allow for more customers despite limits of numbers at any one time. Hospitality venues remain closed.

24 November

A three-step easing of France’s lockdown will begin from Saturday (28 November), President Emmanuel Macron has told the French people. That means more shops can open and people can travel further for leisure - you can travel within 20km of your home for three hours for exercise. The attestation system will remain in place, however, and working from home is still encouraged. From 15 December, more places will be able to open like cinemas and museums. Unfortunately for the hospitality sector, restaurants and cafes are set to reopen on 20 January.

From 15 December, when holiday travel will be allowed, there will be a curfew in place between 9pm and 7pm. However, there will be a temporary easing of restrictions between 24-31 December during the festive period.

The first vaccinations for the most vulnerable are hoped to take place at the end of December or early January, but they won’t be made compulsory.

Ski resorts do not look like they will be able to welcome guests until after the festive season.

17 November

France has now surpassed two million Covid-19 cases, announces Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon.

12 November In a press conference, French Prime Minister Jean Castex tells the French public that any loosening of lockdown measures after 1 December would be ‘strictly limited’ to certain businesses. The likes of bars, restaurants and sports halls would not see restrictions lifted. Castex said that one in four deaths in France were now due to the coronavirus.

9 November While France’s new coronavirus cases rates were down on Monday, as usual at the beginning of the week, French health chief Jérôme Salomon warned that the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic was yet to come, reports France 24.

5 November Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has announced further restrictions in Paris to combat the spread of coronavirus after some citizens were not “playing by the rules of the game”. The new measures include takeaways having to close at 10pm.

30 October

The national lockdown has begun and people will need to carry one of three documents when they leave their home (please see them here). There is the attestation de déplacement, if you’re leaving your home for exercise, for example; the justificatif de déplacement professionnel, if you’re on essential work; and the justificatif de déplacement scolaire, that students will need to carry.

29 October

In his televised address, President Macron announced that France will go into a second national lockdown from Friday 30th October, lasting until at least the end of November. Non-essential businesses will close, although factories and schools will remain open. As with the first lockdown in the spring, people will need to fill in a form to leave their home and will only be allowed to do so to buy essential goods, for emergencies, for one hour’s worth of exercise or for essential work. Travel between regions will be banned.

28 October After France records its highest single-day death toll since April, President Macron is set to announce new anti-Covid-19 measures in a television address at 8pm French time tonight.

27 October France records its highest single-day coronavirus death toll since April, with 523 more deaths from the virus.

23 October France’s curfew scheme aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus has now been extended to 38 more departments and will be in place for six weeks. The move comes as the country announced a record 41,622 new cases. The 21:00 to 06:00 curfew will come into force at midnight on Friday,

21 October President Macron’s wife Bridget has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with somebody later diagnosed with Covid-19. It is not yet clear if the President will also have to self-isolate.

20 October Once again the number of daily coronavirus cases in France has risen to above 20,000 after a dip to around 13,000 last week. If this trend continues, France may reach the one million cases mark by the end of this week or the beginning of next.

16 October

Airport testing could be rolled out in France by the end of October, said transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari on CNews television. The rapid antigen tests could be given to all departing international passengers.

15 October

A night-time curfew has been imposed in Paris and eight other French cities in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. The 9pm-6am curfew will take effect on Saturday 17 October and last at least four weeks, said President Macron in a televised address yesterday. The other affected cities are Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Saint-Etienne, Rouen, Toulouse, Montpellier and Grenoble. Only essential trips outside during these hours will be permitted and anyone found in breach of the new rules without an acceptable excuse will be fined €135.

12 October Montpellier and Toulouse have also had their alert levels raised to maximum following rises in cases in the two southern cities.

8 October Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Étienne are set to go on maximum alert for coronavirus from Saturday (10 October), Health Minister Olivier Véran has announced. The news comes as Covid cases top 18,000 for a second day in France. Toulouse and Montpellier are also at risk of being moved to the maximum alert level.

5 October From tomorrow (Tuesday 6th October) Paris is to shut all bars, gyms and swimming pools for two weeks in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus. The move comes as the city’s coronavirus alert status is raised to maximum. Chief police Didier Lallement described the new rules as “braking measures” to help curb the spread of the virus.

1 October Take-up of France’s Covid app has been reported as poor, with just 3 million downloads in l’Hexagone compared to the UK app getting 12 million and the German app 18 million, the Guardian reports.

30 September France has no plans for another national lockdown, the French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, has said.

29 September

It looks like Paris may be going the same way as Marseille in its coronavirus numbers and there is the risk it could be placed on ‘alerte maximum’ with stricter lockdown rules.

27 September There will be no preventative lockdown ahead of Christmas to stop a surge in the virus, according to France’s Health Minister Olivier Véran.

24 September

The Health Minister Olivier Véran has announced new measures to combat coronavirus in France. The measures particularly concern the southern city of Marseille and the island of Guadeloupe, both of which have been placed in a ‘maximum alert’ zone. From Saturday, bars and restaurants in the two places will have to close. An ‘enhanced alert’ has been placed on other major cities in France where the rate of circulation is high, including Paris, Lyon, Lille and Toulouse, In these zones, bars and restaurants will have to close at 10pm and public and private gatherings must not have more than 10 people.

23 September The French government is set to introduce new nationwide restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus in France. Health Minister Olivier Véran is set to make an announcement at 7pm French time tonight. According to French news sources, the measures could include the partial or total closure of bars, and restrictions on visits to care homes.

19 September

There are now 55 coronavirus ‘red zones’ in France. Find out which departments are classed as ‘zones rouges’ in this interactive map.

17 September

France records an increase in the number of people with coronavirus in intensive care for the 20th day running.

Meanwhile, as French students return to university, 12 coronavirus clusters have been detected in French universities this month.

15 September

New measures to combat coronavirus have been introduced in Bordeaux and Marseille, including a ban on more than 10 people gathering in public parks, along the riverbank and on beaches in Bordeaux. Other measures in Bordeaux include a ban on large gatherings over 1,000 (including concerts and sports events) and dancing in public venues is also forbidden. In Marseille, the regional government has banned student parties and there is also a 1,000-person public event limit.

9 September

France may reduce the quarantine period for people with confirmed coronavirus from 14 days to five days, The Times reports.

The country also reported yesterday its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the outbreak began.

8 September

The French government has put seven more departments on alert as Covid-19 rates increase in certain parts of the country. There are now 28 ‘red zone’ departments.

Meanwhile, Tour de France chief Christian Prudhomme has tested positive for coronavirus. However, all Tour riders have returned negative results, so the race continues.

4 September

France has recorded Europe’s highest daily increase in coronavirus cases. Furthermore, 22 schools in mainland and overseas France have been closed due to outbreaks.

2 September

France has continued to see its coronavirus cases grow. On Wednesday, just over 7,000 cases were reported in 24 hours, with 4,632 people in hospital with the illness.

28 August

In Paris and some other French cities, wearing a facemask in public is now mandatory. The rule applies to pedestrians but cyclists and joggers will be able to go without facemasks.

27 August France’s coronavirus rate has quadrupled in a month, with a post-lockdown record of 6,111 cases reported in one day.

25 August

A naturist resort in the south of France has been hit with an outbreak of coronavirus, with 100 holidaymakers at the Cap d’Adge so far testing positive for coronavirus. It has also been reported that coronavirus in France is circulating four times as much among under-40s as it is among over-65s.

21 August

Today, France confirmed that new coronavirus cases have increased by 1,000 over the past 24 hours to reach 4,771. This is the first time more than 4,000 daily cases has been recorded since May. Mask-wearing is now mandatory in the cities of Paris, St Etienne, Nice and Toulouse. The Education Minister has ruled out postponing the new school year which starts on 1 September.

20 August

France has reported 3,776 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, its biggest daily increase since 6 May. Authorities have begun tightening restrictions to curb the spread. In Toulouse, masks must be worn throughout the city from Friday 21 August, while from 1 September workers across the country will be required to wear face masks in workplaces.

18 August

The number of new Covid-19 infections in France rose above 3,000 on Sunday for the second day in a row but dropped significantly on Monday to 493. However the number of hospital admissions is still rising. France’s cumulative total of infections has now reached 219,029. Paris and Marseille have both been declared highly active ‘red zones’ and today the government is expected to propose that face masks be compulsory in shared indoor workspaces and offices as part of efforts to prevent a second wave.

14 August

The UK has imposed quarantine measures on France that will come into play at 4am Saturday. The new rules mean that anyone returning to the UK from France will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period. It is estimated that there are currently around 400,000 British holidaymakers in France.

13 August

Today the UK government is expected to decide whether or not to add France to its quarantine list. Paris has suggested that it will impose a reciprocal quarantine arrangement for travellers going to France from the UK if the UK does impose quarantine.

Meanwhile, air passengers have been reminded that reusable masks are not allowed on French flights.

10 August

France is ‘days away’ from being added to the UK’s quarantine list, The Telegraph reports.

6 August

Today, France has recorded a record two-month high in coronavirus cases, with 1,695 new cases in 24 hours. In Toulouse, people will be expected to wear facemasks even in the street, and other cities are set to implement the same rule.

5 August

Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris has implemented compulsory Covid-19 testing for travellers arriving from 16 countries including the US, South Africa and Turkey.

4 August

A report suggests France could lose control of Covid-19 at any point, saying that a second lockdown was highly likely this autumn or winter.

28 July

The French Prime Minister has stated that the country could be at risk of a second lockdown if cases continue to rise.

22 July

Since Monday, masks have been compulsory in all enclosed public places in France, including shops. There have been increases in the coronavirus reproduction rate in some parts of France including Brittany and Vosges.

16 July Spikes in coronavirus cases have been reported in Paris and in the north-western department of Mayenne. The wearing of facemasks is now compulsory in Laval, the prefecture.

14 July

President Macron is expected to make an announcement regarding the obligatory use of facemasks in enclosed public spaces in France. This could come in force by 1 August.

10 July

With the cancellation of the Eurostar ski service, a campaign has been launched to save it - find out more information here.

French health authorities are currently investigating 68 clusters of Covid-19 across the country.

6 July

The Louvre in Paris has reopened today after months of closure with strict safety measures in place.

3 July

The UK government has announced that from 10 July 2020, people arriving in England from France will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14 days as France has been included in the UK government’s travel corridors list.

Currently, there has been no confirmation whether people arriving in France from the UK will still need to self-isolate.

2 July

Eurostar has cancelled its routes to the South of France until 2022, meaning no direct trains from London to Marseille, Avignon or Lyon.

The UK government is yet to confirm its ‘air bridge’ offerings and continues to advise against all but essential international travel.

29 June

There is still no official confirmation of an ‘air bridge’ between the UK and France that would remove the need for quarantine, despite suggestions it would be announced today.

26 June

Anticipating a futher wave of Covid-19, French Health Minister has told Le Monde that a large-scale coronavirus testing scheme will be launched to identify at-risk areas.

25 June

Reports suggest that an air bridge between France and the UK may soon be established, meaning there would be no need for quarantine for travellers between the two nations. More information on this is expected to be announced on Monday. Today, the Eiffel Tower reopened for the first time in three months, with stringent safety and hygiene measures in place to protect visitors.

24 June

France’s contact-tracing app has got off to a slow start, with just 68 positive Covid-19 cases logged on it in the past three weeks since its launch.

23 June

A second wave of Covid-19 in the autumn is “extremely likely”, says France’s Conseil Scientifique.

22 June

Today all pupils up to the age of 15 will be going back to school in France for the last two weeks of term, although some worried parents will continue to keep their children at home.

18 June

President Macron visits Downing Street to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Charles de Gaulle’s famous wartime broadcast to France on the BBC in 1940. It is expected that Macron and Prime Minister Johnson will discuss the current quarantine and the possibility of reducing or eliminating it.

16 June

Cafe culture has properly resumed in Paris since President Macron’s announcement on Sunday that the city’s restaurants could fully reopen. Until now, cafes were only able to have outside tables.

15 June

In President Macron’s speech on Sunday night, he announced yet more easing of the coronavirus restrictions in France. The greatest change will be that travel to other European countries with open borders will be allowed (although there is still a 14-day quarantine arrangement in place for travellers from the UK). Other changes include people being able to visit family in nursing homes and all schools apart from high schools reopening on 22 June. All of mainland France is in the ‘green’ zone of deconfinement, although its overseas territories of Mayotte and French Guiana are still in the ‘orange’ zone.

12 June

Despite the easing of the lockdown, coronavirus cases in France have continued to fall.

11 June

President Macron is set to address France on Sunday in his fourth televised address since the coronavirus crisis began. France is currently in Phase 2 of the lockdown until 22 June, so it is expected that the president’s address may outline what will happen in the next phase. It is also presumed that the president will discuss international travel, as France is set to reopen its borders for travel within Europe from 15 June.

10 June

The EU could reopen its borders to travellers from beyond the bloc from 1 July. Some EU countries such as Greece plan to open their borders to certain non-EU countries from 15 June.

Meanwhile, France’s contact-tracing app has topped one million downloads.

9 June

The French economy will only revert to pre-crisis levels in 2022, Reuters report. There are fears unemployment could climb to a new record of 11.8% in 2021.

8 June

Travellers arriving in France from the UK, whatever their nationality, must now undergo a 14-day voluntary quarantine. Among those exempt from the measures are truck drivers, diplomatic staff and foreign health staff helping to fight the coronavirus. Travel to France from the UK is still on a strictly necessary basis, and an attestation is still needed. For more about the quarantine, visit the Consulate General of France in London’s website.

The French death toll is now at its lowest since mid-March.

5 June

France has said that it now has the coronavirus pandemic ‘under control’.

The country awaits further information about how its borders with other European countries may be relaxed after rumours yesterday of the Franco-Spanish border reopening later this month.

4 June

The Franco-Spanish border may reopen on 22 June, reports have suggested. The Spanish tourism minister has also suggested that those travelling from France will not need to undergo the 14-day quarantine.

3 June

France’s new contact-tracing app has been downloaded 600,000 times since it became available on 2 June. Find out how the app works here.

2 June

Today, the next stage of lockdown easing measures come into force in France. This will see the reopening of cafes and restaurants in green zones, plus the lifting of the 100km travel limit. Residents will also be able to go to the gym, go to a museum or art gallery (wearing a mask), and go to the beach. Cross-border travel is still not encouraged.

MAY

A map released by the French governments splits every department in the country into red, yellow and green, depending on the severity of the coronavirus outbreak. The colours determine how the lockdown will be lifted in each area. Anyone caught without a face mask on French public transport, including buses, planes and trains, after deconfinement may receive a fine of up to €135, junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari tells Le Parisien.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announces that most of the measures implemented to help combat the coronavirus will be cautiously lifted in France. While strict hygiene and social distancing methods will remain in place, life will return to some level of normality. Most of France has now been designated as a green zone, although Paris and its surroundings are currently orange. Among the new opening are parks and gardens in Paris, plus elsewhere in France people will be able to return to restaurants, gyms and beaches come 2 June.

From today, the French government has implemented a voluntary 14-day quarantine for travellers arriving from outside the EU and certain other countries. However, the government has also stressed that even travellers from countries that belong to the EU may be asked to undergo the quarantine if they have introduced such measures in their own countries. For example, both Spain and the UK have said they will implement quarantines for new arrivals, so the French government has put in place the quarantine for arrivals from those countries as a reciprocal measure.

Exceptions to the 14-day quarantine for visitors include lorry drivers, train crew, diplomats and people with compelling family reasons such as the funeral of a close relative. An attestation is still needed for travel from abroad.

Find out more on the French government’s website.

Brits are still strongly advised against all but essential travel to France by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.