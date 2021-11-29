Travel vloggers visit ‘elegant and charming’ Nice in the South of France 

Video

Need a slice of sunshine? Join Dream Team Travels on their video tour of Nice in the south of France.

Travel vlogging couple Ernestas and Darina have seen the world together. Their latest trip took them – and their absolutely gorgeous Russian wolfhound Cosmo – to the southern French town of Nice in Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur. They visited outside of the main summer season and took full advantage of seeing the sites and beach without the crowds.

To start the trip, the couple visited the 7km-long Promenade des Anglais where they took a look at the replica of the statue of liberty (the original having been gifted to the US from France in 1884) and made the most of the sea view. “A lot of people think that Nice is an extremely expensive city” says Darina in the video, “But what I like about this promenade is there are so many benches and chairs facing the seas so you can grab a cup of coffee or wine, whatever you are in the mood for, and just enjoy the view absolutely for free.”

Next, they headed to the flower and produce market at Cours Saleya where they tried the traditional local street food Socca from Chez Teresa. “These smoky satisfying wedges of fried batter chopped up unglamorously and dotted out on a handful of napkins, are the true flavour of Nice,” says Ernestas in the video.

Castle Hill Park overlooking Nice’s old town is an iconic tourist spot, featuring in so many holiday snaps, and of course Ernestas and Darina checked it out too. They even made it in time to witness the tradition of setting off a single firework (previously a cannon) at midday every day.

Ambling down to the old town itself, the couple visited the 17th-century Nice Cathedral and the Notre Dame before exploring some of the more modern sites of the southern city including the seven statues on the Place Massena which Ernestas says he thinks are “beautiful and poetic”. Rounding out their stay, the couple also attended a football game to support Nice, who were playing at home, and visited a vineyard.

So, what do the well-travelled pair think of Nice overall? “Amazing atmosphere, great downtown with lots of art and architecture all around” summarises Ernestas in the video. Darina comments that they had previously thought Nice had an “arrogant character, but it’s totally opposite” she says, “The city is fragile, elegant and charming.” She also says she would recommend visiting Nice out of season as they did.

