Val Thorens is voted ‘Best Ski Resort in France’

Val Thorens has been voted 'Best Ski Resort in France’ for the ninth time at the annual World Ski Awards. More than 2.2 million people voted online for their favourite resort, with Val Thorens winning on a national level. Launched in 2013, the World Ski Awards is a global initiative to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in ski tourism. Votes are cast by ski industry professionals and the public in a range of categories

At an altitude of 2,300 metres, Val Thorens in Savoie is the highest ski resort in Europe and forms part of Les Trois Vallées, the largest ski area in the world. As one of the most snow-sure resorts it guarantees great skiing conditions from November to May, and there’s plenty for non-skiers to enjoy too, including snowboarding, ice skating, snowmobiling and husky sledding.

Try snowboarding as a change from skiing - Credit: C DUCRUET OT VAL THORENS

In a further accolade for the French ski resort, Val Thorens’ Hotel le Pashmina was chosen as the ‘Best Ski Boutique Hotel in France’. The five-star hotel is home to chef Josselin Jeanblanc’s Michelin-star restaurant Les Explorateurs, and also boast two igloo pods on the roof and a new self-heating glass veranda on the terrace. And to soothe those aching muscles after hours spent on the slopes, its L’Occitane Spa has a pool, steam room and sauna, not to mention a lengthy list of treatments including massages and facials.

Hotel le Pashmina in Val Thorens was chosen as the ‘Best Ski Boutique Hotel in France’ - Credit: Hotel le Pashmina xavierferrand.com

France’s ski resorts have seen a surge in bookings following the lifting of the travel ban that was imposed in December due to the rise in Covid Omicron cases, and those heading to Val Thorens this season will find a number of new attractions and facilities to enjoy. A new cable car linking Orelle and Val Thorens allows for a quicker ascent and is available to both skiers and pedestrians, while a new free ski touring zone has been created. Meanwhile Pow Surf – snowboarding without bindings where riders glide on the snow as if they were surfing on water – is among the new activities on offer in the resort, along with an outdoor Escape Game involving mountain challenges and a laser game in the darkness of an underground parking garage.

Laser games are among the new activities on offer in Val Thorens this season - Credit: T.LOUBERE OT VAL THORENS



