What’s new in France’s ski resorts this 2021/22 season? 

Published: 5:53 PM October 27, 2021

French ski resorts such as Val Thorens will be open to visitors this winter season - Credit: C.Ducruet - OT Val Thorens

French ski resorts are getting ready to welcome visitors for the 2021/22 ski season. From new thrill rides to serene covid-friendly experiences and group activities, there is a great deal to do besides traditional downhill skiing. Here are some of the new activities and experiences available this season in the French Alps.





Mountains and slopes at Val Thorens - Credit: Thibaut Loubere / OT Val Thorens

Surf on snow in Val Thorens

A fun, playful way to enjoy the snow, ‘Pow Surf’ (pow being short for powder aka snow) is a type of snowboarding where the feet are not strapped onto the board (other than a single ankle strap) so the rider can move as if surfing on water. Ski Cool ski and snowboard school in Val Thorens are this year adding Pow Surf to their programme. Limited to five people and an instructor, sessions last 2h30 including half an hour of safety training.

ski-cool.com





Hike with huskies in Oz en Oisans, Isère

Supervised by an experienced musher, wearing snowshoes and a harness you can now enjoy an unforgettable evening walk, accompanied by beautiful Siberian huskies before tucking into a delicious dinner cooked on a wood fire in the heart of the forest in the Oisans valley.

ranchdeloisans.com

isere-tourism.com

New zip line in Les Arcs - Credit: SG Architecte / Les Arcs Bourg St Maurice Tourisme

Experience the zip wire at the Aiguille Rouge in Les Arcs

With a peak at over 3,226m, the Aiguille Rouge has for a number of years offered a breath-taking view. Opening soon, a new zip wire offers a thrilling way to descend the mountain. The zip wire reaches speeds of up to 130km/h and can be ridden as an individual or in a pair. Your photo will be taken on the way down so that you can take home a souvenir of the experience to share with friends.

lesarcs.com/aiguille-rouge-winter.html





Learn survival skills in Les Rousses, Jura

Build a shelter and a campfire with family and friends and the help of mountain guide. Then, as night falls, relax and toast some marshmallows on the fire.

la-boite-a-montagne-jura.fr

Skywalk in Morzine-Avoriaz

A new skywalk at the summit of Pointe de Nyon will open this winter. At an altitude of 2,019m, the new Le Pas de l’Aigle, 10m-long glass walkway, can be easily accessed by skiers and snowboarders of all abilities and is free with a ski pass. It features a 350m drop beneath visitors’ feet and a breath-taking 360° view from Lake Geneva to Mont Blanc.

morzine-avoriaz.com

lac de l'Ouillette - Credit: Val d'Isere Tourisme / Yann ALLEGRE

Try Ice floating on Ouillette lake in Val d'Isere

This winter, try a new relaxation experience from Finland. Wearing a waterproof wetsuit, slip into the frozen lake for an extraordinary moment of relaxation at an altitude of 2,513m.

Valdisere.com

evolution2.com

Take a sunset scooter ride in Megève

Electric scooters have made it to the alps. Starting in Megève village you can ride over the snow to the Mont d’Arbois plateau on a scooter fitted with a headlight, admiring the beauty of your surroundings as you go. Once you reach the trapper camp, enjoy a warm drink in one of the teepees.

evolution2.com

Build an Igloo from scratch in La Plagne

For a fun group activity, learn how to build a life-size igloo. You are given instruction by a professional from GB Montagne. Each person’s contribution is essential to properly construct a strong and sturdy igloo.

gb-montagne.com





Covid health passports are currently required for a number of activities in France, find information about the pass sanitaire here and follow the latest updates on covid restrictions in France here.