Complete France > News

Provence Street, Pioneers and Professional tips: things we learnt in the October 2021 issue of French Property News (plus Living France), out now!

Elinor Sheridan

Published: 2:31 PM September 14, 2021    Updated: 4:02 PM September 21, 2021
The October issue of French Property News magazine plus Living France is out now - Credit: Archant

French property, expert advice, real life stories and much more, all to be found in the new October issue of French Property News which is out now

Denim - DeNîmes - De Nîmes

Denim was invented in Nîmes (more on p.12)

Staycation or Vacation?

Domestic travel accounts for 70% of tourism revenue in France (more on p.25)

Provence Street

Joanna, Countess of Provence and Queen of Naples was like a character from a soap opera (more on p.32)

Culinary Delights

The French consume over 30,000 tonnes of snails every year, and 99% of frog’s legs in France are imported (more on p.44)

Pioneers in Pays de la Loire

Meet the first ever non-French residents of Renazé (more on p.60)

Presidential Residences

Win a copy of the book by Adrien Goetz (more on p.76)

Funeral Faux-Pas

You should never give chrysantheums as a gift, as they are considered funereal (more on p.105)

_________________________________________________________________________________________

If you want to read and learn more about buying property and living in France, take out our great subscription offer and get the magazine delivered to your door every month!

You can also get a copy on MagsDirect

On the cover : A handsome four-bedroom house with a pool in Haute-Vienne, on the market for €307,400 with Beaux Villages

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Don’t miss out:

How to find a good removals firm, and avoid a bad one

Prices of Parisian apartments

Learn about taxes in France

