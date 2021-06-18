Quiz: Can you guess which region of France each of these properties is in?

Test your knowledge of French architectural styles with our fun quiz

These lovely properties are on sale in different parts of France, but can you match the architectural style to the region?

See the end of the story for links to all the properties.

Three-bed house on sale wtih Sextant Properties for €333,000

Four-bed house on sale with Leggett Immobilier for €1.279m

Three-bed old rectory for sale with Hexagone France for €290,311

Eleven-bed manoir for sale with Beaux Villages Immobilier for €1.2m

One-bed apartment for sale with Sextant Properties for €224,000

Three-bed cottage with three gîtes for sale with Bel Air Homes for €451,000

Five-bed house for sale with Agence Eleonor for €346,000

Vast château estate with golf course for sale with Sifex for €7.42m

