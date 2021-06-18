SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Quiz: Can you guess which region of France each of these properties is in?

PUBLISHED: 09:14 18 June 2021 | UPDATED: 09:20 18 June 2021

Can you match the property to the French region? (c) Sextant Properties

Can you match the property to the French region? (c) Sextant Properties

Archant

Test your knowledge of French architectural styles with our fun quiz

These lovely properties are on sale in different parts of France, but can you match the architectural style to the region?

See the end of the story for links to all the properties.

Three-bed house on sale wtih Sextant Properties for €333,000

Four-bed house on sale with Leggett Immobilier for €1.279m

Three-bed old rectory for sale with Hexagone France for €290,311

Eleven-bed manoir for sale with Beaux Villages Immobilier for €1.2m

One-bed apartment for sale with Sextant Properties for €224,000

Three-bed cottage with three gîtes for sale with Bel Air Homes for €451,000

Five-bed house for sale with Agence Eleonor for €346,000

Vast château estate with golf course for sale with Sifex for €7.42m

You may also like:

How well do you know the French seaside?

How well do you know Provence?

How well do you know Paris?

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: what is the current situation in France?

A deserted Eiffel Tower. Pic: encrier/Getty

5 ways to say ‘I love you’ in French

Tell your loved one how you feel in French

Have you tried these 14 French tongue twisters?

© verdeskerde Getty Images

France opens up to vaccinated tourists from the UK and US

Colourful town of Menton on the French Riviera (c) Xantana/Getty Images/iStockphoto

What are the rules for travelling to France after Brexit?

Beautiful Malestroit in Brittany (c) Loic Kersuzan Morbihan Tourisme

Most Read

Coronavirus: what is the current situation in France?

A deserted Eiffel Tower. Pic: encrier/Getty

5 ways to say ‘I love you’ in French

Tell your loved one how you feel in French

Have you tried these 14 French tongue twisters?

© verdeskerde Getty Images

France opens up to vaccinated tourists from the UK and US

Colourful town of Menton on the French Riviera (c) Xantana/Getty Images/iStockphoto

What are the rules for travelling to France after Brexit?

Beautiful Malestroit in Brittany (c) Loic Kersuzan Morbihan Tourisme

Latest from the Complete France

8 eco-friendly French properties with geothermal heating

House in Vienne with geothermic underfloor heating

Quiz: Can you guess which region of France each of these properties is in?

Can you match the property to the French region? (c) Sextant Properties

Where to retire to in France

The Marne countryside is peppered with pretty villages (©Janine Marsh)

French Road Trip: Explore La Rochelle and Cognac country

La Rochelle's picturesque harbour. Pic: nevskyphoto/Getty

10 of the best campsites in France

Chaumont-sur-Loire château in the Loire Valley (c) Vladislav Zolotov/Getty Images