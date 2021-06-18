Quiz: Can you guess which region of France each of these properties is in?
PUBLISHED: 09:14 18 June 2021 | UPDATED: 09:20 18 June 2021
Archant
Test your knowledge of French architectural styles with our fun quiz
These lovely properties are on sale in different parts of France, but can you match the architectural style to the region?
See the end of the story for links to all the properties.
Three-bed house on sale wtih Sextant Properties for €333,000
Four-bed house on sale with Leggett Immobilier for €1.279m
Three-bed old rectory for sale with Hexagone France for €290,311
Eleven-bed manoir for sale with Beaux Villages Immobilier for €1.2m
One-bed apartment for sale with Sextant Properties for €224,000
Three-bed cottage with three gîtes for sale with Bel Air Homes for €451,000
Five-bed house for sale with Agence Eleonor for €346,000
Vast château estate with golf course for sale with Sifex for €7.42m
You may also like:
How well do you know the French seaside?
How well do you know Provence?