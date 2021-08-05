Alfresco dreams: Properties on the market in sunny south-west France with fabulous covered terraces
PUBLISHED: 14:20 05 August 2021
These dream homes for sale in south-west France have beautiful covered terraces where you can enjoy lazy lunches and long soirées protected from the Midi sun
€315,000, Charente
A chocolate box cottage and gîte close to two of the prettiest villages in Charente. This bright and beautiful four-bedroom home with two-bedroom gîte is near the touristy riverside villages of Verteuil and Nanteuil. We particularly love the fabulous covered terraces in the 1,700m2 garden, which also includes a large in-ground pool and bar area for entertaining, a two-storey barn and a workshop.
__________________________________________________________
€695,000, Hérault
A restored 19th-century winemaker’s house divided into three separate gîtes in the heart of an active winemaking village. Offering a total of 420m2 of living space, the property is on 1810 m2 of land and comes with a pool, pool house, plenty of private interior courtyard, plenty of parking and, of course, a fabulous covered terrace.
__________________________________________________________
€679,000, Dordogne
Five minutes’ drive from the world-famous Lascaux Caves, an established gîte and B&B complex set in 14 acres of land beside the river Vézère. There are four dwellings: a main seven-bedroom house, a four-bedroom farmhouse and two two-bedroom cottages. The property comes with 450 meters of private river frontage for fishing, a pool, several outbuildings and a covered terrace that seats 26 people.
__________________________________________________________
€295,000, Haute-Pyrénées
In the heart of a small village close to the Madiran vineyards, a character house and gîte set in 900m2 of gardens. The main house has two bedrooms (one with French doors opening onto a large balcony), plus a nursery or dressing room and a luxury kitchen with a double range. The handsome gîte is converted from an old forge and has two double bedrooms and lots of period features. A rose-covered archway leads to a pool, garden store room and a large covered terrace for outdoor dining.
__________________________________________________________
€150,500 Deux Sèvres
Sitting in just over half an acre of land near the popular town of Sauze-Vaussais, a three-bedroom country house in good condition. Double glazed and centrally heated yet still full of charm, the property comes with stone outbuildings, a well for watering the garden, woodshed and a large hangar, which creates a fantastic covered terrace.
__________________________________________________________
€1.463m, Dordogne
A 12th century presbytery renovated into a beautiful hospitality business offering 14 bedrooms overall. The complex consists of a beautiful three-bedroom stone house with five B&B guest rooms below, and three separate gîtes, plus a large restaurant with an open fireplace and a professional fully equipped kitchen of 100m2. The 14-hectare grounds contain a heated swimming pool and a spacious covered terrace with a open views over the valley.
