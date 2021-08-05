Alfresco dreams: Properties on the market in sunny south-west France with fabulous covered terraces

These dream homes for sale in south-west France have beautiful covered terraces where you can enjoy lazy lunches and long soirées protected from the Midi sun

Chocolate box cottage and gite in Charente for sale with Beaux Villages Chocolate box cottage and gite in Charente for sale with Beaux Villages

€315,000, Charente

A chocolate box cottage and gîte close to two of the prettiest villages in Charente. This bright and beautiful four-bedroom home with two-bedroom gîte is near the touristy riverside villages of Verteuil and Nanteuil. We particularly love the fabulous covered terraces in the 1,700m2 garden, which also includes a large in-ground pool and bar area for entertaining, a two-storey barn and a workshop.

Beaux Villages Immobilier

Character house for sale in Herault with Real Estate Languedoc Character house for sale in Herault with Real Estate Languedoc

€695,000, Hérault

A restored 19th-century winemaker’s house divided into three separate gîtes in the heart of an active winemaking village. Offering a total of 420m2 of living space, the property is on 1810 m2 of land and comes with a pool, pool house, plenty of private interior courtyard, plenty of parking and, of course, a fabulous covered terrace.

Real Estate Languedoc

Gite complex in Dordogne for sale with Leggett Gite complex in Dordogne for sale with Leggett

€679,000, Dordogne

Five minutes’ drive from the world-famous Lascaux Caves, an established gîte and B&B complex set in 14 acres of land beside the river Vézère. There are four dwellings: a main seven-bedroom house, a four-bedroom farmhouse and two two-bedroom cottages. The property comes with 450 meters of private river frontage for fishing, a pool, several outbuildings and a covered terrace that seats 26 people.

Leggett Immobilier

Character house in Haute-Pyrenees for sale with Agence Le Bonheur Character house in Haute-Pyrenees for sale with Agence Le Bonheur

€295,000, Haute-Pyrénées

In the heart of a small village close to the Madiran vineyards, a character house and gîte set in 900m2 of gardens. The main house has two bedrooms (one with French doors opening onto a large balcony), plus a nursery or dressing room and a luxury kitchen with a double range. The handsome gîte is converted from an old forge and has two double bedrooms and lots of period features. A rose-covered archway leads to a pool, garden store room and a large covered terrace for outdoor dining.

Agence Le Bonheur

Country house in Deux Sevres for sale with TIC Immobilier Country house in Deux Sevres for sale with TIC Immobilier

€150,500 Deux Sèvres

Sitting in just over half an acre of land near the popular town of Sauze-Vaussais, a three-bedroom country house in good condition. Double glazed and centrally heated yet still full of charm, the property comes with stone outbuildings, a well for watering the garden, woodshed and a large hangar, which creates a fantastic covered terrace.

TIC Immobilier

Gite complex for sale with Agence Eleonor in Dordogne Gite complex for sale with Agence Eleonor in Dordogne

€1.463m, Dordogne

A 12th century presbytery renovated into a beautiful hospitality business offering 14 bedrooms overall. The complex consists of a beautiful three-bedroom stone house with five B&B guest rooms below, and three separate gîtes, plus a large restaurant with an open fireplace and a professional fully equipped kitchen of 100m2. The 14-hectare grounds contain a heated swimming pool and a spacious covered terrace with a open views over the valley.

Agence Eleonor

