Buy a home with a food & drink business in France for less than £150,000

€120,000, Creuse

Drastically reduced in price due to the ill health of the owner, this turnkey village restaurant with regular clientele comes with no fewer than three living spaces, offering seven bedrooms to occupy or rent out. There’s a two-bed apartment and a two-bed barn while the second floor of the restaurant itself is currently being converted into three bedrooms and a bathroom. The bar-restaurant seats 50-60 and has a well equipped professional kitchen with fridges, pizza ovens and store room. Recently renovated, it comes with a garden and is in the heart of St-Étienne-de-Fursac, a lively village with lots of passing trade.

Leggett Immobilier

___________________________________________________

€169,125, Côtes d’Armor

Facing the boulangerie in the heart of the pretty Breton village of Plésidy is this well-respected bar-restaurant with owners’ accommodation and potential guest rooms above. On the ground floor there is a bar-lounge and two other dining rooms, all around 25m2, plus a kitchen of the same size and a toilet. Upstairs are five bedrooms, three on the second floor and two on the first floor along with a lounge, washroom, utility room and storage rooms. The property is close to Guingamp and 35 minutes from popular beach Les Rosaires.

Bel Air Homes

___________________________________________________

€109,000, Haute-Vienne

The townsfolk of Châteauponsac were very sad when this successful bar-bistro closed, due to a change in circumstances of the owners, as it was a lively lunchtime spot. The large property comprises a restaurant, bar, kitchen and toilet on the ground floor, a lounge, two bedrooms, shower room, toilet and laundry room on the first floor, and a kitchen, lounge, two bedrooms on the second floor with a large attic above. Thanks to lots of space and a central location, the property has lots of potential. It could return to being a bar-bistro with B&B above or it could be a shop with letting rooms and owners’ accommodation upstairs.

Cendrillon Immobilier

___________________________________________________

€159,000, Dordogne

In the hills above the world-famous Vézère Valley and Lascaux Caves is this charming village property just waiting for a new lease of life. It sits on the main square of Villac, facing the church, and once housed a café. Although it has since been turned into a home and self-contained gîte, the Licence IV full alcohol licence is apparently still available from the mairie in case the new owners would like to turn it back into an eatery. There’s already a terrace and retractable awning at the front. Inside there’s a large kitchen-diner, a second L-shaped living space and courtyard garden while upstairs are three ensuite bedrooms and a roof terrace. A door from the kitchen leads to a self-contained gîte with a separate guest entrance and two ensuite bedrooms.

Agence Newton

___________________________________________________

€167,200, Orne

Being sold with full commercial status, this property in a popular southern Orne village comes with all the furniture and appliances to start a bar-restaurant with function room and full alcohol licence. The current owners have run it as a bar and did not serve food, so the business will close prior to the sale, giving the new owners chance to open the business of their preference. The ground floor comprises a bar-lounge with woodburner, a dining room, cloakroom and large commercial kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is a large function room with toilet facilities, plus an apartment with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

ASI Immobilier

___________________________________________________

€142,335, Cotes d’Armor

Handy for the lakeside beaches of Lac de Guerlédan and the spectacular son-et-lumière show at the Abbaye de Bon Repos, this property has an ornate wooden panelled bar but could do with a makeover to make it inviting again. It is being sold fully furnished and with a full drinks licence. The ground floor is currently arranged as a large pub with four lounges/video/pool rooms, plus a mezzanine while in the basement is a large room previously run as a disco. Upstairs there’s a four-bedroom apartment with an attic and outside is a garden.

Olivier Arens and Danièle Peron Notaires

___________________________________________________

€168,123, Gers

A pit-stop for tourists on the main road to the Pyrénées from Gers capital Auch, this popular bar-restaurant is also a community hub whose weekly clientele includes members of the Pyrenean classic car and motorbike club. The business is currently open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks as well as evenings with live music, quizzes and games. There’s a 65m² restaurant with dining room and bar, an orangery, terrace, parking and 1,020m² of land. Part of the house has a renovated self-contained one-bedroom studio currently rented out on a B&B basis while the other side is the owners’s apartment with three bedrooms.

Leggett Immobilier

________________________________________________________