French Ski Properties: 6 of the best resorts in the French Alps

A property in the French Alps might be a perfect purchase for you this Winter - Credit: Skiing Properties

As December approaches and thoughts drift to cosy chalets in the Alps, the comfort of being curled up on a sofa next to a roaring fire and gazing out towards snow-capped peaks through a frosty window becomes more appealing. Add in a platter of Savoyard cheeses, a raclette and a tartiflette, washed down with a Côtes du Rhône, and you're in for a lovely night. Ringing in the new year with a view of the mountains and watching the fireworks from your very own balcony would surely be the cherry on top of your Alpine experience.

Owning a ski chalet in the French Alps offers a different type of holiday, with a variety of apartments or chalets to suit your needs in whichever resort you prefer. Skiing Properties offers guides to each resort as well as a comprehensive catalogue of properties located across the Alps. Whether you like skiing or not, a home in the mountains might be just the ticket for a wonderful Christmas time...

Here are six of the most popular Alpine resorts and a property for sale in each:

Les Gets

Les Gets is in the popular area of Les Portes du Soleil - Credit: Skiing Property

An hour from Geneva and its airport, Les Gets is located in one of the largest interconnected ski areas in the world, Les Portes du Soleil. At this resort you'll find superb panoramic views of the Mont Blanc massif, as well as access to over 266 pistes when combining the 12 resorts nearby. Activities here aren't limited to winter skiing, with plenty to do in summer, from the 12-hole Les Gets golf course to paragliding, hiking or mountain biking. This dual-season resort is therefore a great place to invest for evergreen interest from tourists.

One-bedroom apartment for sale near Les Gets

A stylish one-bedroom apartment in Les Gets has any and every luxury needed - Credit: Skiing Property

With a spacious bedroom, a fitted bathroom and separate WC, this apartment offers a slice of luxury in the mountains. There's also the added benefit of the beautiful outdoor terrace space and the security of a concierge service, ski lockers and underground parking. It's located in a tranquil and sought-after area that's more affordable and less busy than the town of Les Gets, only a short walk from Les Perrières ski lift, and with the free bus shuttle that is a stone's throw away. As a bonus, owners also have the option to redeem the 20% VAT from the property price if they decide to rent out their apartment when not in use.

One-bedroom apartments are for sale with Skiing Properties, priced from €359,000

Also available at this property are studio apartments priced from €265,000, two-bedroom apartments from €368,000, three-bedroom apartments from €539,000 and four-bedroom apartments from €652,000.





Chamonix

Chamonix is famed for its challenging skiing and range of off-piste routes - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Perhaps one of the most iconic ski resorts, Chamonix is one of France’s very first ski domains and was actually the host of the first Winter Olympic Games. Locally known as ‘Le Grand Ski’ this resort is made up of a number of smaller resorts, offering a variety of opportunities and activities for all levels. A skiing paradise that's achieved Flocon Vert status, Chamonix has plenty to offer in Summer too with over 350km of marked hiking trails.



Four-bedroom chalet for sale near Chamonix

A luxury chalet in Chamonix might be worth putting on your wishlist this Christmas - Credit: Skiing Property

One of three chalets sold fully furnished and ready to move into or to rent out, this spacious home has four ensuite bedrooms, a cellar and two parking spaces in the garage. It has a private entrance and access to spa facilities such as a sauna or outdoor jacuzzi. The traditional style of the building compliments local architecture while the modernity inside provides all the comforts you need after a day on the slopes. It's situated in the Argentière area in the Chamonix valley only six minutes’ walk from the ski lifts very close to restaurants, shops and a train station. Argentière has its own ski area, but central Chamonix is only a 15-minute drive from the property. Thanks to its great location, there's potential to generate a rental yield of up to 3.4%.

Four-bedroom chalets with balcony and garden are for sale with Skiing Properties, priced from €1.35m





Alpe d'Huez

Alpe d'Huez is known for it's sunshine - Credit: Skiing Property

Alpe d'Huez sits on a sun-drenched plateau in the central French Alps, with south-facing slopes and a claimed average of 300 days of sunshine per year. Alpe d’Huez is currently undergoing an exciting €185m revitalisation project, and plans are in motion to connect the ski resort to Les Deux Alpes, which will connect Alpe d’Huez to a further 200km of pistes. Here you'll also see the popular winter edition of the Tomorrowland Music Festival.

Two-bedroom apartment for sale near Alpe d'Huez

A modern apartment in the oldest part of Alpe d'Huez is the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary design - Credit: Skiing Property

In Quartier des Vieil, the oldest part of Alpe d'Huez, these two-bedroom apartments with balconies have spectacular views of the Oisans Mountains, and are ideally located in the centre of town. With contemporary interiors, ski locker and even a boot warmer, every luxury is accounted for.

Two-bedroom apartments for sale with Skiing Properties, priced from €499,000



Also available at this property are one-bedroom apartments priced from €269,000, three-bedroom apartments priced from €677,000, four-bedroom apartments priced from €956,000 and five bedroom apartments priced from €1.647m





Courchevel

There's plenty of activities to try at Courchevel - Credit: Skiing Property

Four different villages in Les Trois Valleés make up the Courchevel ski resort that it famous for having two of the best black runs in skiing, Jean Blanc & Jockeys amongst its 150km of pistes. Courchevel is also great for snowboarding, snowshoeing and tobogganing, having its own 3km toboggan run that was launched in 2018. You'll be spoilt for choice at this resort, with a variety of designer boutiques, chocolate workshops, helicopter rides and year-round events. Visitors often fly to Geneva international airport which is two hours away.





One-bedroom apartment for sale near Courchevel

Modify the design to suit your tastes in this one-bedroom apartment in Courchevel - Credit: Skiing Property

Nestled at the foot of the forest in Courchevel in Le Praz is a hamlet of five impressive chalet buildings that house 21 apartments. Within walking distance of amenities and the cable car at Telecabine du Praz, the apartments range from one to three bedrooms and they all enjoy extraordinary views of the surrounding mountainous landscape. The open-plan living space is great for maximising the use of the area and creating a cosy atmosphere day or night. You can also design the interior to your taste with the interior design team. With a price per square metre of €13,600 that's considerably lower than the €30,000/m2 that can be seen in some areas of Courchevel, it would make a sound investment as a short term holiday let.

One-bedroom apartment for sale with Skiing Properties, priced from €505,000

Also available at this property are two-bedroom apartments priced from €925,000 and three-bedroom apartments priced from €1.06m





Val-d'Isère

Val d'Isère is only 5km from the Italian border in the French Alps - Credit: Skiing Property

Nestled in the Tarentaise valley only 5km from the Italian border, Val d'Isère is renowned for its snow cover and world-class ski pistes. It offers some of the best skiing on offer in France, and is incredibly popular with international tourists, partly due to its quaint town centre with traditional alpine architecture and its famed vibrant nightlife. The skiing area of Val d’Isère and nearby Tignes make up the Espace Killy, and the Tarentaise Valley is home to the largest concentration of world class ski resorts in the world. There are more than 300km of pistes in Val d'Isère split into the Bellevarde, Solaise and Le Fornet areas. Throughout the year you'll find a myriad of activities including cycling and music or film festivals, meaning the fun isn't just for those on skis. The nearest airport is Chambery which is two hours away while Geneva and Lyon’s airports are only three hours away by car.





Three-bedroom apartment for sale near Val d'Isère

A three-bed ski-in ski-out apartment in the popular resort of Val d'Isère - Credit: Skiing Property

This ski-in ski-out residence offers a total of 18 apartments that are luxurious and fitted with bespoke finishes that certainly don't sacrifice comfort. The three-bedroom apartment has two bathrooms, access to a ski locker for when you're finished for the day, and is within walking distance of the Legettaz ski lift if you change your mind and want to hit the slopes again. The free shuttle bus will take you to the centre of the village, and the Club Med is just behind the building.

Three-bedroom apartment for sale with Skiing Properties, priced from €2.65m

Les Arcs



Les Arcs has a great reputation as one of the original French mega resorts - Credit: Skiing Property

Part of the Paradiski area in the Tarentaise Valley town of Bourg-Saint-Maurice, Les Arcs is one of the original French mega resorts, and it hosts 106 runs, 54 lifts and 200 kilometres of descent. There are also nature runs that are brilliant for taking in the incredible scenery. The resort has been recognised for its suitability for families with the Family Plus Mountain label by Ski France, and it offers entertainment for all ages. Chambery airport is 135km from the resort, and Grenoble, Lyon and Geneva are often used by international visitors. On the edge of the beautiful Vanoise National Park, here there are breathtaking panoramas of the surrounding mountains and on a clear day, you can see the magnificent Mont Blanc.

Three-bedroom apartment for sale near Les Arcs

With a high potential rental yield, this three-bed apartment oozes with luxury - Credit: Skiing Property

In prime location at the foot of the slopes with views towards Mont Blanc, these luxury three-bed apartments in Les Arcs 1800 have a potential rental yield of up to 4.1%, the highest in Les Arcs. Furnished to very high standards and offering a blend of Savoyard style and contemporary designs, the apartments epitomise luxury. There's also the added bonus of unlimited access to onsite spa facilities, including a pool, Jacuzzi, sauna and fitness room!

Three-bedroom apartment for sale with Skiing Properties, priced from €2.65m





