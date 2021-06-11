Property dreams: 5 stunning homes for sale in France
PUBLISHED: 16:17 11 June 2021
Dreaming of a château in Gascony, a manor in Languedoc-Roussillon or a villa by the Mediterranean? Check out these luxury French properties on the market
€685,000, Gers
Within walking distance of international jazz festival town Marciac yet high on a ridge with panoramic views of the Pyrénées is this fairytale château. It has eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a fresh, light-filled interior with pale strip wood or tile floors, exposed beams and a generous-sized billiards room. In the landscaped 7,118m² grounds, there’s a summer house/studio with conference room, kitchen shower room, sauna and large garage/workshop; all within an hour of Tarbes airport.
€950,000, Gard
Wow factor is guaranteed at this charming 18th-century country house in the south of France divided into seven apartments and offering a total of 14 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. An ideal business opportunity, it is set in 5.5 hectares of parkland with a pool, covered tennis court, covered terrace, games room, summer kitchen, garage, workshop and car park for around 10 vehicles. Tourism hotspots such as the Pont du Gard and Avignon are less than an hour away.
€1.2m, Aude
Walking distance to the boulangerie, café and restaurant in a lively Minervois village and less than 30 minutes from Mediterranean beaches is this manoir with stunning Audois floor tiles, ornate plasterwork and tall doors. It has seven bedrooms, a large pool and a separate contemporary four-bedroom annex, so ideal for a multigenerational home or business. There are five international airports within a 90-minute drive.
€2.765m, Hérault
Breathtaking views of the Languedoc-Roussillon are offered by this bastide and 18-hectare vineyard, mostly planted with south-facing organic vines. Built in 2006 within easy reach of the Mediterranean and the bustling town of Pézenas, the superb six-bedroom house boasts quality materials such as chestnut beams, solar under-floor heating and security glass windows on the ground floor while outside you’ll find a pool heated by solar panels as well as several ancillary buildings, including an old house to renovate. The vines are 80% appellation AOP Languedoc and 20% IGP Vin de Pays, planted in beautiful clay and limestone soil, yielding a 400hl crop in 2018 of about 50% red, 20% white and 30% rosé.
€5.45m, Var
In glamorous St-Tropez, within walking distance of sandy beaches is this contemporary villa in a quiet wooded neighbourhood. Built with impeccably high-quality materials, it has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a master suite on the ground floor with dressing room. Outside there is a deep terrace next to the heated swimming pool, a summer kitchen, parking for five cars and a boules court.
