Property dreams: 5 stunning homes for sale in France

Dreaming of a château in Gascony, a manor in Languedoc-Roussillon or a villa by the Mediterranean? Check out these luxury French properties on the market

Chateau in Marciac Gers with Agence Le Bonheur Chateau in Marciac Gers with Agence Le Bonheur

€685,000, Gers

Within walking distance of international jazz festival town Marciac yet high on a ridge with panoramic views of the Pyrénées is this fairytale château. It has eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a fresh, light-filled interior with pale strip wood or tile floors, exposed beams and a generous-sized billiards room. In the landscaped 7,118m² grounds, there’s a summer house/studio with conference room, kitchen shower room, sauna and large garage/workshop; all within an hour of Tarbes airport.

Agence Le Bonheur

House for sale in Gard with AB Real Estate House for sale in Gard with AB Real Estate

€950,000, Gard

Wow factor is guaranteed at this charming 18th-century country house in the south of France divided into seven apartments and offering a total of 14 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. An ideal business opportunity, it is set in 5.5 hectares of parkland with a pool, covered tennis court, covered terrace, games room, summer kitchen, garage, workshop and car park for around 10 vehicles. Tourism hotspots such as the Pont du Gard and Avignon are less than an hour away.

AB Real Estate

Manor in Aude on sale with Beaux Villages Manor in Aude on sale with Beaux Villages

€1.2m, Aude

Walking distance to the boulangerie, café and restaurant in a lively Minervois village and less than 30 minutes from Mediterranean beaches is this manoir with stunning Audois floor tiles, ornate plasterwork and tall doors. It has seven bedrooms, a large pool and a separate contemporary four-bedroom annex, so ideal for a multigenerational home or business. There are five international airports within a 90-minute drive.

Beaux Villages

Winery in Hérault for sale with AB Real Estate Winery in Hérault for sale with AB Real Estate

€2.765m, Hérault

Breathtaking views of the Languedoc-Roussillon are offered by this bastide and 18-hectare vineyard, mostly planted with south-facing organic vines. Built in 2006 within easy reach of the Mediterranean and the bustling town of Pézenas, the superb six-bedroom house boasts quality materials such as chestnut beams, solar under-floor heating and security glass windows on the ground floor while outside you’ll find a pool heated by solar panels as well as several ancillary buildings, including an old house to renovate. The vines are 80% appellation AOP Languedoc and 20% IGP Vin de Pays, planted in beautiful clay and limestone soil, yielding a 400hl crop in 2018 of about 50% red, 20% white and 30% rosé.

AB Real Estate

Contemporary villa in St-Tropez for sale with Leggett Immobilier Contemporary villa in St-Tropez for sale with Leggett Immobilier

€5.45m, Var

In glamorous St-Tropez, within walking distance of sandy beaches is this contemporary villa in a quiet wooded neighbourhood. Built with impeccably high-quality materials, it has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a master suite on the ground floor with dressing room. Outside there is a deep terrace next to the heated swimming pool, a summer kitchen, parking for five cars and a boules court.

Leggett Immobilier

