7 project properties to renovate in France for under €20,000
PUBLISHED: 11:53 01 July 2021 | UPDATED: 12:23 01 July 2021
Archant
For less than the price of a deposit on a house in the UK, you can purchase a renovation project in France. From townhouses to cottages, here are seven bargain properties that are on sale for under €20,000
Only a short walk from the market town of Ruffec and halfway between Poitiers and Angoulême, is this townhouse to renovate. Needing complete renovation but benefitting from a courtyard to the rear and very reasonably priced, it would make a great holiday home or rental investment that is in a great location.
This pretty little stone cottage is a short five-minute walk away from a village with all amenities in the Laval area of Mayenne. With a garden, an additional outbuilding and a new roof, once renovated it looks like it would be a great family home with a gîte to boot.
Two stone houses in a very peaceful location in the north-west of France with 895m² of land, in need of renovation. They will need to be connected to mains water and a septic tank will be required, but there is plenty of potential here with two houses that can be made into a home and gîte.
In the center of Champagne-Mouton and only an hour from Limoges Airport, this townhouse currently has four bedrooms and potential to partly convert the attic. Once renovated it would make a great low-maintenance lockup and leave, rental property or family home.
This stone cottage for renovation is not far from Le Teilleul, roughly an hour’s drive from Mont Saint-Michel. With two bedrooms, an attic with potential to convert, as well as a garage that could also be converted, this could be considered an easy renovation project, with the electricity, water and drainage already in place.
This detached stone house is just 5 mins drive to the market town of Sauze Vaussais with all its amenities. Whilst there is water and electricity in this property, there is no drainage. Sitting on 1130m² of land and full of character with original flagstone floor, traditional windows and beamed ceilings, this cottage comes with some old stone sheds that would be perfect for storage.
This quaint little cottage is in the hamlet of Lignol in Morbihan, and has a small open plan living area on the ground floor and a convertible attic space above to be used as a bedroom. The WC is in an outbuilding, and the property is on a plot of 58m². For only €10,660 this would make an ideal bolthole in Brittany, a cute little stone one-bedroom house that is already somewhat liveable.
