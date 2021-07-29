9 mill properties for sale in France

9 mill properties for sale in France Archant

Have you ever dreamed of buying a watermill in France, setting it up as a gîte business, private self-sufficient home or even a dream wedding venue? Here are some mill properties in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Normandy and the Loire Valley for every budget

Mill in Orne with Asiimmobilier Mill in Orne with Asiimmobilier

This lovely old 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom water mill with riverside garden is located near the attractive medieval city of Domfront on the Orne and Mayenne border in Normandy. The property has been renovated over recent years and has provided the current owners with a good letting income. It’s just over an hour from the port of Caen.

On the market for €157,500

Mill in Vienne with Actous Immobilier Mill in Vienne with Actous Immobilier

At the end of a quiet lane on the outskirts of the village of Saint-Macoux in Vienne you’ll find this 3-bedroom mill with a mill stream and weir. It’s a former flour mill that still has the interior wheels but the exterior wheels need replacing. The property even features on the Carte de Cassini - the first topographic and geometric map established of the Kingdom of France as a whole. There’s a range of outbuildings, and the land totals just under 4 acres, with several parcels of woodland. Ruffec is only 14km away and Poitiers airport and Futuroscope theme park is 62km away.

On the market for €158,360

Mill in Charente-Maritime with Beaux Villages Mill in Charente-Maritime with Beaux Villages

A charming 4-bedroom watermill that is approached by a stone bridge, is tucked away at the end of a country lane with uninterrupted river views. The property retains many original features including the old walnut press and original mill wheel and stone. It comes with its own island gardens and a small weir to enjoy. The interior requires modernising but it’s habitable and a good price for such a large property. It is near Rouffiac close to the border with Dordogne.

On the market for €195,000

Mill in Deux-Sevres with Leggett Immobilier Mill in Deux-Sevres with Leggett Immobilier

This renovated stone house has 4 well-sized bedrooms and plenty of character. The attached mill was last in use in the 80s and retains all original features and mechanisms including the water wheel but will require renovation, its roof was replaced just over 10 years ago. It’s 45 minutes north of Niort near the village of Largeasse.

On the market for €199,800

Mill in Indre-et-Loire with Leggett Immobilier Mill in Indre-et-Loire with Leggett Immobilier

This beautifully renovated 3-bedroom watermill comes with a second cottage to restore and provide potential for gîtes, as well as another large barn. It has far-reaching countryside views and there’s a pond and the mill stream in the garden. It’s just outside the village of Gizeux with its château, and Tours is less than 45 minutes away.

On the market for €229,995

Mill in Gironde with Richard Immobilier Mill in Gironde with Richard Immobilier

This substantial property of over 3 hectares comes with a large Maison de Maître and a detached watermill. At the end of a private lane near to Neuffons and only 3km from amenities, it’s an idyllic 4-bedroom home with potential for more living space if the mill is renovated. Situated roughly an hour from both Bergerac and Bordeaux airports in the Gironde countryside.

On the market for €340,000

Mill in Pas-de-Calais with Hexagone France Mill in Pas-de-Calais with Hexagone France

This idyllic mill is in perfect working order, and is situated only five minutes from the market town of Fauquembergues. It is currently used as a gîte accommodating a total of 22 people across three buildings, set on 1.5 acres of landscaped grounds. Tastefully renovated with exposed wooden beams throughout and the inner-workings of the mill a talking piece right next to the dining table, this mill has plenty of character. It is also only 45 minutes from the Opal Coast, Calais ferry port and the Channel Tunnel, making it easily accessible from the UK.

On the market for €670,150

Mill in Indre-et-Loire with Sextant Immobilier Mill in Indre-et-Loire with Sextant Immobilier

Not far from Chenonceaux is this beautiful former 17th-century mill with 7 bedrooms, with an independent 2-bed gîte, a 4-bed guesthouse, a large barn and small cottage to renovate. That’s a total of 13 bedrooms already, with plenty of potential for more. It sits on a plot of 1.8 hectares including a private island, vegetable gardens and two lovely waterside terraces. Oh, and there’s the indoor swimming pool too! Only 40 minutes from Tours and 2h30 from Paris.

On the market for €1,182,000

Mill in Charente-Maritime with Cendrillon Immobilier Mill in Charente-Maritime with Cendrillon Immobilier

This fully-renovated Maison de Maître and 17th-century flour and oil watermill is close to the town of Saint-Maigrin, only 45 minutes from the coast. Previously an award-winning luxury bed and breakfast and restaurant, but now used as a working museum, the foundations are listed as a historical monument. There are 3 fully renovated cottages and a function hall too, perfect as a riverside wedding venue! There’s a total of 11 bedrooms, and it sits on land of just over 1 hectare, with meadows and a pretty metal ornamental bridge.

On the market for €1,595,000

