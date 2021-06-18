8 eco-friendly French properties with geothermal heating

House in Vienne with geothermic underfloor heating Archant

If you want to live self-sufficient in France, a renewable heating system might be one way of cutting costs and carbon emissions.

Many people are looking for environmentally friendly properties not only as a way of living more sustainably, but also due to the financial benefits of eco-living. From solar panels to water mills that generate electricity, there’s a whole range of features that contribute to a more ecologically friendly property.

Geothermal heating systems are a great way of warming your home, a renewable source that takes the heat directly from the ground that your house is built upon, by pumping water through pipes underground and heating it through a loop system. Here are some French properties that already benefit from geothermal heating systems – meaning you get to avoid the installation costs and reap the rewards.

House in the Dordogne Valley for sale with Agence Eleonor House in the Dordogne Valley for sale with Agence Eleonor

This pretty two-bedroom house in Dordogne doesn’t scream eco-friendly, and the price is very reasonable considering it benefits from this innovative heating system. Only a 15-minute drive from Bergerac airport and with a lovely garden and some work to do finishing a bathroom and dressing room, you could quite easily make this your own eco French home that already has the geothermal heating system installed.

On the market for €183,600

House in Mayenne for sale with Sextant French Property House in Mayenne for sale with Sextant French Property

Full of character and charm but heated by the ingenious geothermic heating system, this longère in Mayenne is only a 20-minute drive from Alençon. With four bedrooms and an ensuite for each, a functional bread oven in the living room, plus a vegetable garden and solar panels, it’s hard not to see the potential here for an eco-friendly and sustainable home in the Pays de la Loire.

On the market for €233,500

House in Occitanie for sale with Beaux Villages House in Occitanie for sale with Beaux Villages

A modern three-bed house near the perched village of Roquecor not too far from Villeneuve-sur-Lot in the Tarn-et-Garonne department. Tastefully decorated and with large double-glazed windows in a quiet wooded area; this house looks like it could be cool in the summer and cosy in the winter.

On the market for €236,559

House in Vienne for sale with Beaux Villages House in Vienne for sale with Beaux Villages

This three-bedroom house in Vienne has been beautifully restored, with a timeless elegance to it, whilst also benefitting from modern luxuries such as underfloor heating (geothermic ofcourse), a water softener and even a central vacuum system. It also has little house to renovate across the road and a plot of land in addition to that lovely garden, with plenty of space for a vegetable plot or two.

On the market for €245,000

Barn conversion in Occitanie for sale with Leggett Immobilier Barn conversion in Occitanie for sale with Leggett Immobilier

Recently reduced and in a secluded location near to the market town of Castillonnès, Lot-et-Garonne, this three-bedroom barn conversion comes with an adjacent one-bed apartment, all of which is serviced by geothermal underfloor heating. The well-maintained garden and character features make this a lovely family home that is cost-effective.

On the market for €349,500

House with gite in Occitanie for sale with Leggett Immobilier House with gite in Occitanie for sale with Leggett Immobilier

This Gascon farmhouse in Hautes-Pyrénées is incredibly efficient, with geothermal heating and cooling, as well as an annual income from solar panels of €1,600. The garden has some lovely mature fruit trees and a vegetable patch in addition to a 7180m² oak woodland. Already an established business with a two-bedroom gîte and salt water swimming pool, it’s a wonderful example of a functional eco-friendly business opportunity.

On the market for €370,000

Manor house in Brittany for sale with Agence Newton Manor house in Brittany for sale with Agence Newton

Near to the market town of Guémené-sur-Scorff in Morbihan, this nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom Neogothic manor house has 13 acres of land and a longère that’s waiting to be renovated. The poolhouse has a kitchen and barbecue area and both the pool and manor house are heated by the geothermic system.

On the market for €625,000

House in Occitanie for sale with AB Real Estate House in Occitanie for sale with AB Real Estate

An eight-bedroom house with a pool and walled garden, this is a spacious property that would be a fabulous home or potential business. The contemporary interior design contrasts with the character façade and natural stone colour, and it is a well-situated property near Béziers in the Hérault department.

On the market for €798,000

