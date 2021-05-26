French properties by the sea for under €300,000

These coastal French holiday homes for sale could be great bases near the magnificent beaches and marinas around France

Argelès-sur-Mer, Pyrénées-Orientales

Argelès-sur-Mer has a marina, a promenade and a long sandy beach that is popular with holidaymakers. The town offers shops and restaurants and a twice weekly market. Look out for the 14th-century Eglise Notre Dame del Prat with a four-metre-high bell tower. It is half an hour from Perpignan and just 15 minutes to Collioure.

Just a few minutes’ walk to the beach and the village in Argelès-sur-Mer this lovely house and garden is in good condition and has air-conditioning for warmer days. On the ground floor there is a spacious living room/ kitchen and a shower room, while a large first floor / mezzanine has space for four beds and a dressing area.

On the market for €164,000

Located on a campsite complex in Argelès-sur-Mer this delightful three-bedroom chalet-style holiday home property offers a large kitchen/diner, lounge, three-bedrooms, a shower room and a parking space. The site is gated with a full-time caretaker a pool, children’s playground and pétanque area.

On the market for €121,000

Plourhan, Côtes-d’Armor

Surrounded by woodland and countryside views this three-bedroom house with a garden in Plourhan, Brittany, is less than a ten-minute drive to the beach and half an hour from historic Saint Brieuc and its selection of crêperies. The property has an open plan kitchen, living and dining room with a woodburner, while two bedrooms also sit on the ground floor, and the largest bedroom is on the first floor.

On the market for €179,000

Saint-Raphaël, Var

Situated between St-Tropez and Cannes on France’s Mediterranean coast, Saint-Raphaël is a magnificent location for a seaside bolthole. This one-bedroom apartment has a south-facing balcony with views reaching over trees to the sea and is just 100m from the beach and a short walk to shops. There is a handy TGV station close by and Nice airport is 30 minutes away.

On the market for €175,000

Théoule-sur-Mer, Alpes-Maritimes

Just across the bay from Cannes, Théoule-sur-Mer sits in a stunning cove with red stone and small sandy beaches and wooded hills as a backdrop. Right on our price limit, this two-bedroom apartment is in a duplex with sea and mountain views, a caretaker, indoor parking and a swimming pool. Numerous footpaths offer a wonderful way to explore the headland.

On the market for €300,000

Nice, Alpes-Maritimes

If only Nice is nice enough for you, take a look at this two-bedroom apartment with a balcony and sea view in the Mont Boron neighbourhood. The rooms are bright and well-kept and there is air-conditioning and double-glazing. A bus stop to Monaco is outside and it’s less than a ten-minute walk to the port of Nice.

On the market for €269,000

This two-bedroom apartment with views across the Bay of Villefranche is found on the on the first floor of an unusual old house. The apartment is currently being renovated and will be fitted with a new kitchen and bathroom as part of the price or can also be sold in its current state with a price adjustment. Buses and trains are nearby to take you into the centre of Nice.

On the market for €269,000

