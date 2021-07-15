Property Dreams: 10 deluxe homes for sale in France

A house on Lake Geneva, a medieval castle near Perpignan or a château in Charente? Whatever you’ve been dreaming of, here are some luxury French properties on the market

6 bed village house in Yvelines with Sextant 6 bed village house in Yvelines with Sextant

€672,000, Île-de-France

An hour west from Paris is this six-bedroom village house, tastefully renovated and brightly lit. With its two large lounges, sauna and cellar, it is a characterful former farmhouse that makes for a lovely family home. There’s possibility to convert the attic, increasing the number of bedrooms, and the garden is manageable with a peaceful terrace area. This might be the dream property for someone looking for a sizeable home within the Île-de-France region not too far from the capital.

Five-bedroom equestrian property in Normandy with Agence Newton Five-bedroom equestrian property in Normandy with Agence Newton

€800,000, Manche

The dream equestrian property in the peaceful countryside of Normandy not far from Saint-Lô, overlooking the landscapes of Manche, this five-bedroom house is idyllic. There are numerous outbuildings that have potential to be renovated, one already containing a workshop and studio. The 40 acres of land is divided into nine paddocks, with 13 horse stalls in the stables, a schooling ring and a tack room, making it heaven for any horse owner. There’s also a swimming pool for you to relax in after a hard day tending to your horses, don’t push yourself too hard!

7-bedroom farmhouse with AB Real Estate 7-bedroom farmhouse with AB Real Estate

€840,000, Aude

With an independent ground-floor apartment, south-facing terraces and a possibility to add more habitable space, this 7-bed farmhouse is at the end of a long private winding driveway. It is set on grounds of almost 5 hectares including woodland, and has two stables, which makes it perfect for a smallholding. Follow your dream and become self-sufficient at this 18th-century house in Occitanie

Substantial character house in Herault with Freddy Rueda SARL Substantial character house in Herault with Freddy Rueda SARL

€990,000, Hérault

Dating from the 18th century, with a 5-bedroom main house, separate 2-bedroom private apartment and large 3-storey stables to renovate, this property is what many might picture in their dreams. Climbing roses, pristine white shutters and honeycomb paths, as well as an indoor pool, exposed beams and courtyard, are all part of this property’s magic. It is close to the Canal du Midi and 40 minutes from Carcassonne airport, in a touristic corner of southern France.

A boutique hotel business with Agence le Bonheur A boutique hotel business with Agence le Bonheur

€1m, Gers

A 14-bed hotel with a bar, spa with pool, jacuzzi and sauna situated in the fortified town of Marciac in the heart of Gascony. This already established hotel takes away the stress of setting up your own business, with all the facilities required for a boutique hotel or small events venue. The ground floor rooms each benefit from private terraces, and the grounds are well-kept. Those who dream of running an up-market chambre-d’hôte or boutique hotel in southwestern France might want to snap this one up.

Three-star, 21-bedroom hotel and restaurant with Richard Immobilier Three-star, 21-bedroom hotel and restaurant with Richard Immobilier

€1.05m, Dordogne

Only 30 minutes from Bergerac airport you’ll find this already successful hotel and restaurant business. There are 14 en-suite bedrooms, 2 en-suite staffrooms and a restaurant with a capacity of 50 diners. There is also a separate owners’ accommodation which happens to be a 14th century presbytery, and the 12-meter swimming pool is the perfect addition to this dreamy property that sits on an impressive 8 hectares of land. There’s also an additional 8 hectares available with a 12th century chapel on the grounds if that floats your boat.

An eight-bed chateau with Charente Immobilier An eight-bed chateau with Charente Immobilier

€1.69m, Deux-Sèvres

Terracotta tiled floors, monumental fireplaces, a drawbridge and a fortified tower, what more do you need in a dream chateau? On an estate of about 21 hectares with woodland and manicured lawns, this chateau is less than an hour from the city of Poitiers. Currently having eight bedrooms, including a gîte, there’s plenty of potential with this property.

11-bedroom character property in the Luberon Valley with Sifex 11-bedroom character property in the Luberon Valley with Sifex

€1.98m, Provence-Côte d’Azur

This impressive Provençale Bastide has beautiful views of the Vaucluse mountains, and is set in almost 2 acres of grounds, with a heated swimming pool and a floodlit tennis court to boot! In addition to the substantial main building, there’s a stone dovecote, multiple garages, workshops and a former washhouse. The dream property for many, it’s perfectly located in the picturesque paysage of Provence.

Lake Geneva 4-bed property with Leggett Immobilier Lake Geneva 4-bed property with Leggett Immobilier

€2.49m, Haute-Savoie

In the medieval village of Nernier on the shore of Lake Geneva : this picturesque harbourside property is full of history, dating back to 1739, it is where author Mary Shelley stayed in 1816 and even penned some pages of her infamous novel Frankenstein here. With an elevator (yes really!), and many tastefully decorated rooms, a balcony that peers over the harbour and a garden to the rear which has potential to be built upon, it’s hard not to picture yourself dipping your toes in the water.

A medieval castle dating from 1241 with Beaux Villages A medieval castle dating from 1241 with Beaux Villages

€2.85m Pyrénées-Orientales

This 13th-century castle has been fully restored into an elegant home that benefits from uninterrupted views of the countryside towards the Pyrenees and the Mediterranean. It comes with a separate butler’s house, an ornamental garden and a dreamy swimming pool. It has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, more than enough! There’s over 6 hectares of land and it’s not far from Perpignan and the Mediterranean coast, what a place!

