How Cotswold Carriers can take you to Europe

Are you looking to relocate to Europe or around Europe any time soon?

Whether across the street or across Europe, you'll need the best moving tips to ensure a smooth, stress-free relocation. Besides offering the best tips and tricks, we also equip you with a reliable moving team to get the job done.

Based in the Cotswolds, we’ve been taking care of customers’ moving and storage needs for over 40 years. Our reputation speaks for itself, which is why our customers always return and recommend us to others.

Cotswold Carriers is a traditional family business, which is why you can rest assured we will treat your property as we would our own. Now in our second generation of family ownership, we still take the same pride in everything we do to keep up the good name and reputation the company has so carefully built up over the years.

Our team members are comprehensively trained in the business of removals and storage, meaning you can rest assured that your items will be taken care of in an appropriate manner. They have the knowledge and expertise to ensure even the most fragile items are kept truly safe and secure on the way to their new home. In addition, they are more than able to assemble and disassemble even the trickiest of furniture pieces, meaning you can take a whole load off your mind in the moving process.

We offer a range of European haulage with a wide selection of vehicles and trailers in a variety of sizes. Our fleet ranges from small vans right up to 44 tonne trucks. We run a regular service to and from France and Spain, both with full and part loads available and all of our drivers are highly experienced. The volume, or size of your move, as well as the distance between and to the pickup and delivery places, and lastly the speed with which you need your possessions moved, will all influence the cost of moving abroad. While you may prefer a full wrapping service, including packaging of all small personal possessions, disassembling and reassembly of large objects, as well as unpacking when the products arrive, you can also select for self-load options, such as a self-load container or a van and man. This, too, will influence the price of relocating inside Europe.

We also have a range of storage solutions in our purpose built, secure warehouses near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. We can store your possessions for you during a transition to a new home or commercial premises, while you’re undergoing building work, or if you just need to free up some valuable space.

We pride ourselves on our professional, warm and friendly service.

We know every customer has unique requirements, which is why we tailor our solutions to suit your individual removal needs – no matter how big or small. Our huge range of vehicles are all modern, clean, specialised removal trucks and come in a variety of sizes from small vans up to 100m³ road trains.

As well as being highly experienced and efficient, our removals team are also incredibly friendly, so feel free to ask them any questions you may have about your move. Give us a call today for more information about how we can help you have a stress-free relocation!

