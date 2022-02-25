Lakeside life: 8 wonderful houses with a private lake for sale in France

Fishing business? Wellness retreat? Holiday park or secluded swimming spot? How would you enjoy a French property with its own lake? Here are eight lakeside houses on the market in France for between €37,500 and €625,000.

€520,000 manoir for sale in Tarn-et-Garonne - Credit: Beaux Villages Immobilier

€520,000, Tarn-et-Garonne

On a hillside overlooking a beautiful valley, this enchanting manor has four good sized bedrooms and is encircled by almost 6ha of private land with two fishing and swimming lakes. The side lake is ideal for swimming and is well stocked with fish, mostly carp and perch. The front lake is perfect for wildlife watching.

€520,000 manoir for sale in Tarn-et-Garonne - Credit: Beaux Villages Immobilier

There’s a plum orchard and two workshops-garages at this super property, which is surrounded by nature yet only 10 minutes’ drive from the lively market village of Montaigu de Quercy, 35 minutes from a TGV station and an hour from Bergerac airport.

Beaux Villages Immobilier

___________________________________________

€37,500 two houses to renovate with private lake for sale in Creuse - Credit: JB French Houses

€37,500, Creuse

Water project! This Limousin property comprising two detached houses and a lake could be just the ticket for renovation fans. The main house, which needs new windows, kitchen units and rewiring, has two bedrooms, exposed beams and loft space. The second house, which requires complete renovation, is currently composed of four rooms and has an attached barn.

€37,500 two houses to renovate with private lake for sale in Creuse - Credit: JB French Houses

The property is set in about 1.3 acres with most of the land (including the 1,315m2 lake) across a countryside lane from the main house, which is in a peaceful rural spot in norther Creuse.

JB French Houses

___________________________________________

€199,990 mill with private lake and water rights for sale in Corrèze - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€199,990, Corrèze

Whoever renovates this historic former mill will end up with a beautiful lakeside home with water rights set in over a hectare of land near the village of St-Salvadour. With a large attic and basement to convert, the property has bags of potential, and the septic tank already conforms to current standards.

€199,990 mill with private lake and water rights for sale in Corrèze - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

The lake of nearly 2,400m2 comes with a stream and is surrounded by meadows. There is also an old bread oven and a barn.

Leggett Immobilier

___________________________________________

€181,900 country house and apartment with private lake for sale in Charente - Credit: CIC Ruffec

€181,900, Charente

Well stocked with carp, rud, roach and trout, the lake that comes with this renovated country house is around 5,000m2 and has a drainage system. It is overlooked by the three-bedroom home, which also benefits from a convertible attic and a self-contained one-bedroom apartment that could perhaps be rented out to visiting anglers.

€181,900 country house and apartment with private lake for sale in Charente - Credit: CIC Ruffec

Set in about 1.4 ha of land with a swimming pool, small outbuilding and large garage/workshop, the property sits in a peaceful hamlet only eight minutes’ drive from the popular market town of Champagne-Mouton. It has mains water and a conforming septic system, and is 45 minutes from Limoges airport.

CIC Ruffec

___________________________________________

€275,000 house with private lake and gite for sale near Lassay-les-Châteaux - Credit: JB French Houses

€275,000, Mayenne

Close to the touristy town of Lassay-les-Châteaux is this detached country house with a private lake and a gîte to renovate. The main house is doubled glazed and has no fewer than five bedrooms – or six if you count a downstairs room that could equally be a home office. There are also three shower rooms/bathrooms on the first floor and two dressing rooms.

€275,000 house with private lake and gite for sale near Lassay-les-Châteaux - Credit: JB French Houses

The gîte needs finishing off and has a kitchen-diner, lounge, bedroom and bathroom. The property is set in just under 1.5 acres of land with a shed.

JB French Houses

___________________________________________

€625,000 property ideal for fishing lake holiday business for sale in Haute-Vienne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€625,000, Haute-Vienne

With a stunning mill house, fully licensed fishing lake, two gîtes, in-ground swimming pool and games room, this property is a successful up-and-running holiday retreat. The spring-fed 1.5-acre lake is well stocked with fish (biomass 450kg) and set in over 7ha of pasture land and woodland with no near neighbours. Yet it is only 6km from the medieval town of Rochechouart with all amenities and under 3km from the village of Vayres with its boulangerie and village store. Limoges airport is under 40 minutes drive.

€625,000 property ideal for fishing lake holiday business for sale in Haute-Vienne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

The 19th-century mill house is fully modernised with double glazing and energy-efficient air source heat pumps. It has four or five bedrooms and enjoys fabulous views over the lake. There is also a garage and a small rowing boat is available by separate negotiation.

Leggett Immobilier

___________________________________________

€265,000 house with private lake and water source for sale in Lot-et-Garonne - Credit: Richard Immobilier

€265,000, Lot-et-Garonne

Surrounded by more than 2ha of land, this stone-built maison de maître comes with a private lake with water source, plum orchards and forest. It is close to the beautiful bastides of Castillonnès, Eymet and Lauzun and only 20 minutes from Bergerac and its airport.

€265,000 house with private lake and water source for sale in Lot-et-Garonne - Credit: Richard Immobilier

The house has three bedrooms, plus a convertible attic and utility room. It would benefit from some internal updating but benefits from a roof that is only eight years old. The grounds also contain a stone-built barn with workshop and two wells.

Richard Immobilier

___________________________________________

€372,060 fishing business with private lake for sale in Dordogne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€372,060, Dordogne

Keen to take on an up-and-running fishing business with a large lake, beautiful house and fantastic location? This beauty surrounded by woodland yet only five minutes from the village shops could tick all your boxes. The lake of approximately 3.75 acres boasts good fish stocks and is spring and stream-fed, making it well oxygenated. Thanks to its pisciculture licence, 24-hour fishing is allowed with no permits required. Fishing equipment is included in the sale price and the lake has recently been enclosed by Tornado Wire Otterstop fencing.

€372,060 fishing business with private lake for sale in Dordogne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

Set in 2.6 ha of land, the house is split into two apartments (a two-bed and a one-bed). There is also a basement that could be transformed into liveable space or kept for fishing equipment storage. And a new septic tank was installed a few years ago.

Leggett Immobilier