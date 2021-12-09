From bargain boltholes to romantic retreats, and from rural Dordogne to the glamorous Côte d’Azur, these gorgeous properties for sale on FrancePropertyShop.com are sure to get you packing your suitcase...

€54,000, HAUTE-VIENNE

You won’t need to lower your expectations for this low-priced one-bedroom house – the super-cute property has a large open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, rear courtyard, small barn and garden across a small lane. It’s just 10 minutes from Arnac-la-Poste and 20 minutes from La Souterraine. (Leggett Immobilier)

€99,900, CHARENTE-MARITIME

For under €100k you could own this picturesque two-bed cottage in a small village not far from Néré and within an hour of the coast. Arranged around a large courtyard are several outbuildings including a summer kitchen, workshop, open barn, two further barns, ancient bread oven and a small house for renovation. The courtyard faces south and gets the sun all day long. Just a couple of minutes’ walk away is a separate garden making this an ideal lock-up-and-leave holiday home. (Agence Newton)

€160,000, AUDE

I’d say this two-bed village house in the south of France is all about the cute outside space but it’s gorgeous on the inside too! It’s ready to move into with nothing to do but unpack your suitcase and relax. There are actually three outside areas - delightful courtyard, terrace above it and an extra ‘outside room’ for relaxing in. Inside there’s an open-plan kitchen-diner-sitting room, living room with woodburning stove, main bedroom with ensuite, second bedroom and dressing area, and a good size loft for storage. As it’s all double-glazed with modern radiators as well as the woodburner, it’s ideal for year-round holidays too. (Beaux Villages)

€179,000, COTE D'AZUR

Who’d have thought you could get a seafront Riviera property for such a low price! In desirable Juan-les-Pins, this one-bedroom apartment 50m from the beach comes with shared swimming pool and parking. Supermarkets, cafés, restaurants, pharmacy, boulangeries and public transport are all on the doorstep. Direct bus services into Cannes, Antibes, Nice and to Nice airport five minutes’ walk from the apartment. The sought-after location makes this property an ideal holiday home or investment opportunity. (Leggett Immobilier)

€238,000, GERS

If your dream is a characterful stone home with garden and pool in a peaceful rural hamlet yet just 10 minutes from a lively market town, then look no further! This three-bedroom property dates from 1828 and has been lovingly renovated by its current owners. Beautiful period features abound! To the front of the house is the stunning pool with covered terrace while at the rear there is a garden laid to lawn with a vegetable patch and spacious outbuilding. The property would be very suitable as a second home being easy to lock up and leave. (Compass Immobilier)

€250,000, DORDOGNE

Perhaps you’re seeking something truly unique? This fairytale home is steeped in history and folklore. Set in a small park with truffles beneath the trees, wild orchids and butterflies galore, this ancient tower, with its enigmatic carvings, has been lovingly restored and the spacious grounds offer perfect privacy with a pool and large underground pool house. Although tiny, the property has everything you need for a perfect holiday home. Only 30 minutes from Bergerac airport, and halfway between the spectacular markets of Périgueux and Bergerac, there are also the small market towns of Vergt and Villamblard nearby, so there is no shortage of renowned Périgourdine cuisine, wines and, in winter, truffle and duck markets. (Beaux Villages)

€262,150, LOT-ET-GARONNE

In the small picturesque village of Villeréal, this former Benedictine building dating back to the 15th century is now a charming three-bedroom, three-bathroom holiday home, with breathtaking views over the valley. There’s a large living room with semi-open kitchen and door to the patio, two more rooms on the ground floor with potential for expansion, and a serene terraced garden that’s not overlooked. (Agence Eleonor)

€299,000, TARN-ET-GARONNE

Imagine the fun-filled holidays you could enjoy with family or friends at this charming four-bedroom house with terrace and heated pool. In the heart of a medieval village, it’s within walking distance of bars, bakery and restaurants. Fully renovated with no work to be done, it would be perfect for a lock-up-and-leave holiday home, with great potential for seasonal rental, possibly achieving €1,800 a week during the summer months. It’s just over an hour to Toulouse airport, 1hr30 to Bergerac airport and 45 minutes to Agen (TGV). (Agence Newton)

€380,000, SAVOIE

Summer and winter holidays beckon at this charming two-bedroom house nestled in the peaceful Alpine village of St-Marcel. With a renowned Michelin-starred restaurant, La Bouitte, just minutes away, and access to the world’s largest ski area (3 Valleys) in St-Martin and Les Menuires just 1.2km and 6km away respectively, it boasts an incredible location for all four seasons. The perfect cosy mountain holiday home in France with great rental potential too. (Leggett Immobilier)

€570,000, ALPES-MARITIMES

Provencal charm and more is on offer at this unique apartment home set within an old mill near Cagnes-sur-Mer. In a secure area of 1.6 hectares with swimming pool and pétanque court, just minutes from the shops, the property has two bedrooms including a master bedroom with walk-in closet, a fitted kitchen with vaulted stone ceiling and a large living room with fireplace opening onto a light-filled courtyard with direct access to a path alongside the River Loup. (Sextant Properties)

€1.095m, PARIS

The perfect pied-à-terre in Paris! Love the rooftop views and cosy terrace at this duplex apartment on the third and fourth floors of an 1830 historical building in the heart of the prestigious Marais district. With high ceilings and stunning period features, it’s a peaceful haven amidst the hustle and bustle of all the shops, food market and cafés and bars surrounding it. Long weekends exploring the City of Lights await the lucky new owner of this gem of a holiday home in the capital. (Leggett Immobilier)

€2.45m, COTE D’AZUR

Along with Paris, the Côte d’Azur is the most prestigious (and priciest) place to own a holiday home in France. At the very edge of the French Riviera, just steps from glamorous Monaco, is this stunning three-bedroom townhouse. It boasts amazing panoramic sea views from all three floors, and is within walking distance of the restaurants and shops of Cap d’Ail – and the beach of course. (Leggett Immobilier)

