Bargain Properties: 15 French houses on the market for under €50,000

Who doesn't love a bargain property? Whether in Charente, Occitanie, Brittany or Normandy, these cheap houses are for sale in some of the most popular spots in France. Some require renovation while others are ready to move in, depending on what you prefer the dream of a house in France might be more affordable than you thought...

Here are 9 French properties on the market for under €50,000:

1-bed cottage in Normandy

This cottage is a perfect little bolthole in Normandy

€44,000, Manche

Peacefully located on a quiet lane in the Normandy countryside is this cute little house that just needs some finishing work. There's a large open plan living room and kitchen area on the ground floor and upstairs there's a bedroom and bathroom to renovate. Outside there's a small garden and the house is attached on one side to a barn which may be possible to purchase in the future. On the market with Agence Newton

3-bed house in Charente

This 3-bed house is less than an hour from Limoges and only 5km from Confolens

€40,000, Charente

With an attic suitable for renovation, this could become a 4-bed house. It's low-maintenance due to having no outdoor space and therefore would be the ideal lock-up and leave, or a lovely family home in a friendly village which has a bakery, shop, school and hairdressers. It's only 5km from Confolens and 50 minutes from Limoges and its airport. On the market with Actous

It's habitable, and any work you do will only add to the experience

2-bed house in Dordogne

A two-bedroom house for sale in Dordogne

€50,000, Dordogne

In the village of Villefranche du Perigord is this two-bed stone house, with an open plan kitchen, one bedroom on the first floor and another on the second, as well as storage space in the attic. It's connected to mains drainage and structurally sound. On the market with Agence Eleonor

A blank canvas ready for you to decorate how you please

3-bed house in Charente

This Charente house has potential to be a family or holiday home

€45,000, Charente

This is a cute little house needing some work, located in the heart of the small village of Beaulieu-sur-Sonnette in Charente. It has plenty of potential to become either a permanent home or a home away from home! On the market with TIC Immobilier

Some of the work has already been completed





3-bed house in Ruffec

A townhouse in popular Ruffec, Charente

€45,000, Charente

This townhouse is in the heart of the famous market town of Ruffec, amenities including train station, many bakers, shops, all within walking distance. Connected to mains drainage and facing south, the house is heated by wood burner and electric radiators. There is no outside space but much of the interior work has already been done. On the market with TIC Immobilier

Much of the interior work has already been done

2-Bed house in Prades

House in the historical town of Prades in Occitanie

€49,000, Pyrénées-Orientales

45km west of Perpignan in Occitanie, this renovation project is in the centre of Prades a historical Catalan town. The property has been stripped back, making it a blank canvas for you to renovate as you wish. On the market with Artaxa

Stripped back and ready to begin renovation

3-bed cottage in the Pays de la Loire

It has 3-bedrooms and is only 10-minutes from Mayenne

€49,300, Mayenne

This large village property has mains utilities, electric heating, telephone and broadband connections and a relatively modern kitchen. There's an original fireplace in the living room and french doors open on to the garden. In total there are three bedrooms and a large bathroom with original fireplace and parquet floor. On the second floor is a large attic area with potential to convert. Only a 10 minute drive from Mayenne. On the market with Asiimmobilier

This house in Mayenne has main utilities

2-Bed house in Brittany

This cute cottage looks idyllic

€28,500, Côtes-d'Armor

This two-bedroom house in Brittany is in need of updating, but for that price, can you complain? It's 60km from both Morlaix and St-Brieuc on the north coast of Brittany. On the market with Bel Air Homes

Picture your dream kitchen in this cosy cottage

3-bed house in Nouvelle Aquitaine

There's quite a bit of work to be done but if you're up for a project, this one's at a low price

€38,990, Deux-Sèvres

Less than a 5 minute drive to the market town of Sauze Vaussais is this 3-bed house that offers. The house offers the opportunity of converting the attic, but will require a new roof. There's also the 40m2 barn and 493m2 of land. On the market with Berland Bennett

Get your tools ready and you'll have a place in the sun in no time

2-bed house in Charente

This two-bed village house is not far from Confolens

€38,500, Charente

In the village of Brillac near Confolens, is this habitable 2-bed village-house with a courtyard, garage and garden. On the market with Sovimo

A bit of decoration and it's good to go

3-bed house in Haute-Vienne

Blue shutters and green ivy under a blue sky, all yours for only €50,000

€47,500, Haute-Vienne

In the Gartempe valley close to Bersac Sur Rivalier, this lovely little stone cottage is in need of cosmetic renovation. It's already got double glazing, has a vaulted cellar, bread oven, barn and large garden. On the market with Cendrillon Immobilier

It has plenty of character for such a cheap property

1-bed house in Occitanie

This house in Occitanie is ready to move in to, and at such a low price!

€43,000, Gers

A charming 'lock up and leave' town house in the heart of the lively market town of Vic-Fezensac in Gascony. It has double glazing and the roof is in good condition and is insulated. The room on the first floor could be used as an additional bedroom. Fibre optic internet is available, and it is connected to mains drainage. On the market with Compass Immobilier

5-bed house in Haute-Vienne

A 5-bed house in France for €50k!

€33,000, Haute-Vienne

This large character village house in Coussac-Bonneval needs updating, but has plenty of potential. There's a large convertible attic space above the five generous bedrooms, as well as a vaulted cellar, garage and terrace area. On the market with Limousin Property Agents

The bedrooms are large and it's clear to see the potential

3-bed house in Brittany

It's right in the middle of the village, perfect for amenities

€42,640, Morbihan

This detached house is in need of cosmetic updating, but offers 3 bedrooms and is right in the centre of Saint-Caradec-Trégomel. On the market with Notaires

The interior needs some updating, but it's got plenty of potential

1-bed house in Occitanie

1-bed house in Aude for sale, ready to move in

€49,900, Aude

This cute and cosy semi-detached village house is just steps from amenities in the village of Lapradelle-Puilaurens. Arranged over two floors, the accommodation has great views of the Cathar castle of Puilaurens, and the converted attic space is ideal for a small study or an additional sleeping area. On the market with Sextant