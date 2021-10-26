Bargain Properties: 15 French houses on the market for under €50,000
- Credit: Archant
Who doesn't love a bargain property? Whether in Charente, Occitanie, Brittany or Normandy, these cheap houses are for sale in some of the most popular spots in France. Some require renovation while others are ready to move in, depending on what you prefer the dream of a house in France might be more affordable than you thought...
Here are 9 French properties on the market for under €50,000:
1-bed cottage in Normandy
€44,000, Manche
Peacefully located on a quiet lane in the Normandy countryside is this cute little house that just needs some finishing work. There's a large open plan living room and kitchen area on the ground floor and upstairs there's a bedroom and bathroom to renovate. Outside there's a small garden and the house is attached on one side to a barn which may be possible to purchase in the future. On the market with Agence Newton
_________________________________________
3-bed house in Charente
€40,000, Charente
With an attic suitable for renovation, this could become a 4-bed house. It's low-maintenance due to having no outdoor space and therefore would be the ideal lock-up and leave, or a lovely family home in a friendly village which has a bakery, shop, school and hairdressers. It's only 5km from Confolens and 50 minutes from Limoges and its airport. On the market with Actous
2-bed house in Dordogne
€50,000, Dordogne
In the village of Villefranche du Perigord is this two-bed stone house, with an open plan kitchen, one bedroom on the first floor and another on the second, as well as storage space in the attic. It's connected to mains drainage and structurally sound. On the market with Agence Eleonor
_________________________________________
3-bed house in Charente
€45,000, Charente
This is a cute little house needing some work, located in the heart of the small village of Beaulieu-sur-Sonnette in Charente. It has plenty of potential to become either a permanent home or a home away from home! On the market with TIC Immobilier
_________________________________________
3-bed house in Ruffec
€45,000, Charente
This townhouse is in the heart of the famous market town of Ruffec, amenities including train station, many bakers, shops, all within walking distance. Connected to mains drainage and facing south, the house is heated by wood burner and electric radiators. There is no outside space but much of the interior work has already been done. On the market with TIC Immobilier
_________________________________________
2-Bed house in Prades
€49,000, Pyrénées-Orientales
45km west of Perpignan in Occitanie, this renovation project is in the centre of Prades a historical Catalan town. The property has been stripped back, making it a blank canvas for you to renovate as you wish. On the market with Artaxa
_________________________________________
3-bed cottage in the Pays de la Loire
€49,300, Mayenne
This large village property has mains utilities, electric heating, telephone and broadband connections and a relatively modern kitchen. There's an original fireplace in the living room and french doors open on to the garden. In total there are three bedrooms and a large bathroom with original fireplace and parquet floor. On the second floor is a large attic area with potential to convert. Only a 10 minute drive from Mayenne. On the market with Asiimmobilier
_________________________________________
2-Bed house in Brittany
€28,500, Côtes-d'Armor
This two-bedroom house in Brittany is in need of updating, but for that price, can you complain? It's 60km from both Morlaix and St-Brieuc on the north coast of Brittany. On the market with Bel Air Homes
_________________________________________
3-bed house in Nouvelle Aquitaine
€38,990, Deux-Sèvres
Less than a 5 minute drive to the market town of Sauze Vaussais is this 3-bed house that offers. The house offers the opportunity of converting the attic, but will require a new roof. There's also the 40m2 barn and 493m2 of land. On the market with Berland Bennett
_________________________________________
2-bed house in Charente
€38,500, Charente
In the village of Brillac near Confolens, is this habitable 2-bed village-house with a courtyard, garage and garden. On the market with Sovimo
_________________________________________
3-bed house in Haute-Vienne
€47,500, Haute-Vienne
In the Gartempe valley close to Bersac Sur Rivalier, this lovely little stone cottage is in need of cosmetic renovation. It's already got double glazing, has a vaulted cellar, bread oven, barn and large garden. On the market with Cendrillon Immobilier
_________________________________________
1-bed house in Occitanie
€43,000, Gers
A charming 'lock up and leave' town house in the heart of the lively market town of Vic-Fezensac in Gascony. It has double glazing and the roof is in good condition and is insulated. The room on the first floor could be used as an additional bedroom. Fibre optic internet is available, and it is connected to mains drainage. On the market with Compass Immobilier
_________________________________________
5-bed house in Haute-Vienne
€33,000, Haute-Vienne
This large character village house in Coussac-Bonneval needs updating, but has plenty of potential. There's a large convertible attic space above the five generous bedrooms, as well as a vaulted cellar, garage and terrace area. On the market with Limousin Property Agents
_________________________________________
3-bed house in Brittany
€42,640, Morbihan
This detached house is in need of cosmetic updating, but offers 3 bedrooms and is right in the centre of Saint-Caradec-Trégomel. On the market with Notaires
_________________________________________
1-bed house in Occitanie
€49,900, Aude
This cute and cosy semi-detached village house is just steps from amenities in the village of Lapradelle-Puilaurens. Arranged over two floors, the accommodation has great views of the Cathar castle of Puilaurens, and the converted attic space is ideal for a small study or an additional sleeping area. On the market with Sextant