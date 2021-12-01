Dick and Angel Strawbridge launch The Chateau Kitchen cookbook

Dick and Angel Strawbridge from Escape to the Chateau have released their own cookbook - Credit: The Chateau

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have released their first co-written cookbook, full of their personal favourite recipes.

The creative couple’s 200-page The Chateau Kitchen serves up a range of delicious savoury and sweet recipes, many of which have been passed down from generation to generation, on both sides of their family. Between them, Dick and Angel have many years of cooking and hosting experience and The Chateau Kitchen is a reflection of their deep love for food. Dick reached the final of Celebrity Masterchef in 2010 while Angel is the founder of the successful The Vintage Patisserie company.

The Chateau Kitchen cookbook is full of the Strawbridges' favourite recipes - Credit: The Chateau

The cookbook contains both British and French favourites that will be loved by the whole family. There are a huge variety of breakfasts, starters, mains, puddings, sides and drinks to choose from. We particularly like the sound of the French Bread and Butter Pudding, the Rouen Duck (cooked with both port and cognac!), and Angel’s Three Pie Collection. Why not put on an Escape to the Chateau-themed dinner party with recipes from the book? Each recipe is accompanied by clear, easy-to-follow instructions and illustrated by a beautiful glossy photo of the dish.

Mushroom crèmes brûlées (left) and French bread and butter pudding (right) from The Chateau Kitchen - Credit: The Chateau Kitchen

To mark the launch of the book, Dick and Angel said: “We have spent many evenings discussing how we could tell our journeys through food. From childhood memories to our most recent restaurant visits, we have spent our lives experiencing and learning about new flavours, ingredients and tastes.

“Recipes stay in families for generations and passing them over to loved ones is an important responsibility that cannot be taken lightly! We are so excited to finally launch The Chateau Kitchen – a collection of our favourite recipes by us, and from our family archives.”

The Chateau Kitchen Cook Book is available from the Strawbridges' website, thechateau.tv. The standard edition costs £30 and like other items on their store, you can even get a personalised version.