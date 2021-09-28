News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Win a copy of the FRANCE Calendar 2022!

Helen Parkinson

Published: 12:29 PM September 28, 2021   
The FRANCE Calendar 2022's front cover featuring Beaulieu-sur-Dordogne

Win a copy of the FRANCE Calendar 2022 from FRANCE Magazine - Credit: Archant

In a year when getting to France has been difficult for many of us, the FRANCE Calendar 2022 is here to bring a touch of French flair to your home with 14 beautiful, glossy photos capturing France's finest destinations. From summertime on the banks of the Seine in Paris to the rugged beauty of Provence's islands, there's something for every Francophile inside. It makes the perfect Christmas gift, or why not treat yourself? 

In our latest competition, five lucky winners will win a copy of the FRANCE Calendar 2022! Simply answer the question below to be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize for any Francophile. Bonne chance...

Find out more about the FRANCE Calendar and to get your very own copy on our Subscription Save website.

