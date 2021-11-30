Complete France Advent Calendar Competition 2021

Win amazing French prizes every day until Christmas in the Complete France Advent Calendar. Our annual free competition has 24 French-inspired prizes up for grabs starting with an incredible Pocketalk translator worth £259 on day 1, right through to Eurotunnel tickets on day 24! Click on the calendar below for a preview of the prizes or scroll down for all the details. Each entry form is open for 24 hours only so be sure to come back through December to try for the prizes that catch your eye. Bonne chance et joyeux Noël!





Win a Pockettalk S translator - Credit: Pockettalk / Archant

1 December: Win a portable translator

The Prize: One Pocketalk S worth £259

The Pocketalk S is the essential holiday companion, translating both spoken and written sentences in French and 81 more languages. This handy, lightweight device works in 130 countries and is the perfect gift for the frequent traveller. It offers fast and accurate translation, with capacity for up to 30 seconds of speech. Next time you’re stuck ordering in a café or need to ask for directions on holiday, the Pocketalk S will come to the rescue! It even comes with two years of free data.

Click here to enter

Win a Peugeot Pepper Mill - Credit: Peugeot Saveurs / Archant

2 December: Win a pepper mill from Peugeot Saveurs

The Prize: A 18cm Paris U select Pepper Mill worth £36.99

Sustainably crafted in France with an original steel grinding mechanism and over 200 years of expertise behind the technology, the Paris u’Select pepper mill is produced in beech wood sourced within 100km of the Franche-Comté factory. This is no ordinary pepper grinder; a patented grinding adjustment system means you can get the precise grind of pepper you want to bring out maximum flavour in your dishes.

Click here to enter

Win a book bundle from Little Linguist - Credit: Little Linguist / Archant

3 December: Win a children's book bundle from Little Linguist

The prize: A collection of 10 ‘I can read French’ children’s books

Offering a wide range of products to aid language learning, Little Linguist specialises in creative methods for children to learn French, from books and games to posters and songs. This carefully curated set of children’s books makes use of storytelling along with delightful illustrations, pronunciation guides and vocabulary lists, to help your child achieve fluency.

Click here to enter

Win a hamper from Le Deli Robuchon - Credit: Le Deli Robuchon / Archant

4 December: Win a French food hamper

The Prize: Create your own hamper with Le Deli Robuchon worth up to £145

Located on Piccadilly, Le Deli Robuchon is your one-stop shop for gourmet gifts. This Christmas, the delicatessen is offering gorgeous hampers filled with French goodies for a taste of luxury. Choose from wines and champagnes, teas, storecupboard goods and, of course, sweet treats such as Perotte jams and marrons glacés from Confiserie Sabaton. Many of the products available in Le Deli were championed by Chef Joël Robuchon himself and this fantastic establishment allows a new generation of gourmands to experience his passion for delicious food.

Click here to enter

Win a FRANCE Calendar 2022 - Credit: Archant

5 December: Win a copy of the FRANCE Calendar

The Prize: Three winners will each receive a copy of the FRANCE Calendar 2022 worth £12 each

The FRANCE Calendar is full of glossy images of France’s most beautiful landscapes, carefully curated by the team behind Complete France. Whether you prefer France’s coast, countryside or cities, there’s something inside for every Francophile. The calendar, which makes the perfect Christmas gift, is a precious memento of holidays across the Channel.

Click here to enter

Win a bottle of wine - Credit: C & G Lurton / Archant

6 December: Win a bottle of Ceres 2020 wine from Bordeaux

The Prize: A bottle of Cuvée Ceres from Château Haut-Bages Libéral

Named after the Roman goddess of agriculture and fertility, the Cuvée Ceres by Château Haut-Bages Libéral, is an organic, natural wine with no added sulphur. It's made from merlot grapes that grow on eight-hectare plot among trees and array of other plants. From the Haut-Médoc appellation in Bordeaux, Ceres is fruit-driven with floral notes on the nose and on the palate.

Click here to enter

Win a French style house sign - Credit: French Bliss / Archant

7 December: Win a French house sign

The Prize: One French-inspired name or number plaque from French Bliss worth £15

Bring a splash of French flair to your home with one of these stylish blue plaques from French-inspired gift shop French Bliss. These beautiful signs are reminiscent of French village life and will give your home an authentic French flavour. You can choose the text or numbers of your choice to adorn it.

Click here to enter

Win a ZAZ CD - Credit: Archant

8 December: Win a copy of ZAZ’s latest album (three to give away)

The Prize: A copy of Isa by Zaz on CD

French singer ZAZ (born Isabelle Geffroy in Tours, France) has been compared to the likes of Edith Piaf and Ella Fitzgerald and her signature voice is celebrated all over the world. Isa is her fifth studio album and includes the single Imagine with its joyful guitars and positive lyrics. A jazz conservatoire graduate, ZAZ moved from Bordeaux to Paris as a teen and set out to seize what would prove a unique destiny. She is touring Europe in 2022 and will perform at some of the world’s most beautiful theatres including London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Click here to enter

Win a candle - Credit: Living Candles / Archant

9 December: Win a candle from Living Candles

The Prize: One hand-crafted candle made with love in Meuse worth £30

The Living Candles team are based in Meuse, north-east France, and their stunning designs are stalwarts at Christmas markets across Europe. The family behind the business have been making candles for decades and have developed a superior product with the purest quality of wax. Every candle is unique and the whole candle is handmade from wax, with all figures and drawings also cut by hand.

Click here to enter

Win a Magazine subscription - Credit: Archant

10 December: Win a FRANCE Magazine or French Property News subscription

The Prize: One year‘s free subscription to one of Archant’s France-themed magazines (print and digital if winner is UK-based, just digital if overseas)

For decades, FRANCE Magazine and French Property News have been the Anglophone world’s go-to guides for travelling to or buying property in France. Full of handy tips, expert advice and insightful features, the magazines make the perfect gift for Francophiles across the world. FRANCE Magazine is ideal for fans of French travel, food, culture and history, while French Property News (including a Living France section) is the indispensable guide for buying property in or moving to France.

Click here to enter

Win a gift box from Bonne Maman - Credit: Bonne Maman / Archant

11 December: Win a gift box from Bonne Maman

The prize: A Bonne Maman gift box with Hazelnut Chocolate Spread and Violet Fig with Shallot Chutney

Renowned for its indulgent treats, red and white gingham branding and simple handwritten labels, Bonne Maman produces an array of conserves, marmalades, cakes and biscuits that are inspired by established family recipes and a love of homemade food. The gift box includes the all new and incredibly irresistible Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread along with the Violet Fig with Shallot Chutney that’s perfect for pairing with a blue cheese or a camembert, offering you the chance to add a bit of extravagance to your day.

Click here to enter

Win a bottle of Gin XII - Credit: Distilleries et Domaines de Provence / Archant

12 December: Win a bottle of top French gin

The Prize: A bottle of Gin XII from Distilleries et Domaines de Provence worth £30

Gin XII is a divine craft gin from Haute-Provence that will whisk you to the south of France with every sip. It blends flavours like thyme, rosemary, basil, eucalyptus, sweet almond and mint to create a dry gin with fresh and floral notes, plus a lingering finish. It’s just like taking a stroll through the garrigue! It was a gold medallist in March 2021 at the Beverage Testing Institute in the US.

Click here to enter

Win Madame Blanc Mysteries on DVD - Credit: Acorn Media International / Archant

13 December: Win The Madame Blanc Mysteries on DVD

The Prize: Two winners will each receive a copy of the TV series The Madame Blanc Mysteries on DVD, each worth £16.95

The Channel 5 series about an antiques dealer investigating her husband’s mysterious death in the south of France was a smash hit this autumn. Starring Sally Lindsay as Jean White, this witty thriller is set in the fictional French village of Saint Victoire where Jean soon gets swept up into cracking crimes. Now you can enjoy all six episodes on DVD and watch Madame Blanc’s adventures all over again!

Click here to enter

Win a bottle of wine (label design may vary) - Credit: Domaine Jones / Archant

14 December: Win a bottle of Fitou wine from Languedoc

The Prize: One of four bottles of 2017 Fitou from Domaine Jones

Complex, smooth and succulent, with pure hedgerow fruit. Domaine Jones Fitou is made from grapes from 15 small vineyards scattered around the villages of Tuchan and Paziols in the Languedoc. The secret of UK-born winemaker Katie Jones' Fitou is definitely in the age of the vines – most of them are over 100 years old and bring freshness, depth and a beautiful texture to the wine.

Click here to enter





Win a book bundle from Flammarion - Credit: Flammarion / Archant

15 December: Win a selection of French travel and food books

The Prize: Four travel and cookery books from Flammarion publishing

Editions Flammarion is a top French publishing house producing a wide range of fascinating English-language books about French travel, culture, history and food. Our gift set of books to give away includes Discover France in 100 Destinations; Chef in a Truck; Pastries & Desserts by Lenôtre; and Fruits & Nuts Ferrandi Paris. It’s a must-enter for anyone with an interest in French recipes!

Click here to enter

Win two Catherine Cooper books - Credit: Catherine Cooper / Archant

16 December: Win signed copies of bestselling thrillers The Chalet and The Chateau

The Prize: One winner will receive signed copies of bestselling author Catherine Cooper’s The Chalet and The Chateau

Catherine Cooper’s debut thriller, The Chalet, was an instant hit when it was released in 2020, with the Sunday Times dubbing it 'Agatha Christie with glamour'. The gripping story is set on the ski slopes of the French Alps, following several characters staying at a luxury chalet. Cooper’s follow-up, The Chateau, is also set in France, this time focusing on an expat family trying to make a new life for themselves. They’re the perfect reads for lovers of France and mysteries.

Click here to enter

Win a bottle of wine - Credit: Archant

17 December: Win a bottle of Cahors red wine

The Prize: One bottle of Parlange & Illouz, La Pièce 2018, Malbec, Cahors red wine from RAW WINE worth £24

RAW WINE is the world’s largest community of natural wine growers and makers, promoting the best low-intervention organic, biodynamic and natural wines worldwide. This natural red wine from Cahors is free of any other winemaking additives, processing aids or heavy manipulation in the cellar. It’s 85% malbec, 15% merlot, and suitable for both vegans and vegetarians.

Click here to enter

Win two guidebooks by Cicerone - Credit: Cicerone / Archant

18 December: Win two Guidebooks from Cicerone

The Prize: A copy of Walking in the Dordogne and a copy of Cycling the Canal du Midi

Walkers, cyclists, trekkers and mountaineers have trusted Cicerone for over fifty years to ensure they have fantastic time exploring France. Walking in the Dordogne describes 35 walking routes ranging from short walks to mountain circuits that explore the spectacular gorges, châteaux and medieval villages of the region. Cycling the Canal du Midi is your perfect companion for a bike trip along the Canal du Midi in southern France. The route includes detours to must-see sights that are close to the canal, as well as longer excursions to Narbonne, Minerve, Carcassone and Beziers.

Click here to enter

Win a diary from The Chateau - Credit: The Chateau / Archant

19 December: Win a personalised diary from the Escape to the Chateau range

The Prize: One personalised wildflower diary from Dick and Angel Strawbridge’s gift range worth £30

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are the stars of the smash-hit Escape to the Chateau series, documenting their life restoring a stunning castle in rural France. Their shop has a huge range of high-quality gifts featuring some of Angel’s beautiful designs, including soft furnishings and kitchenware. Their gorgeous wildflower diary can be personalised with your initials to make a unique gift.

Click here to enter

Win a Caviar & Truffle tin - Credit: Petrossian / Archant

20 December: Win a Caviar & Truffle tin worth £140

The Prize: A 50g tin of Caviar & Truffle from Petrossian

Enjoy a very decadent meal, anytime of day, courtesy of luxury French retailer Petrossian, who sources the finest truffles to add to, infuse and pair with their exquisite caviars, smoked salmons and condiments. Made up of 95% Ossetra Caviar and 5% black truffle, the decadent Caviar & Truffle tin brings notes of iodine and hazelnut from the caviar mixed with the earthiness of truffle. Pure indulgence!

Click here to enter





Win a trio of white wines - Credit: Yumbles / Archant

21 December: Win a trio of French white wines

The prize: A bottle of Domaine Bablut Sauvignon Blanc IGP 2019, a bottle of Domaine Dhomme Anjou Chenin Blanc Sec 2019 and a bottle of Domaine Haegi Riesling Cuvée Aurore 2018

Yumbles is an online marketplace that connects food lovers with independent and natural producers that are often family owned or small businesses. This trio of organic white wines has been meticulously sourced by Savage Vines on Yumbles and brings together organic white wines from two regions in France; Domaine Balut and Domaine Dhomme in the Loire Valley and Domaine Haegi in Alsace. The Sauvignon Blanc is best paired with a hard cheese, the Chenin Blanc with a salad and the Riesling with fish.

Click here to enter

Win a pair of Desenio prints - Credit: Desenio / Archant

22 December: Win a pair of French themed prints from Desenio

The prize: Three winners will each win a pair of French themed prints from Desenio worth £30

With an impressive catalogue of over 6,000 designs, Desenio has photographic prints, wall art and posters that range in theme and style and will suit any home. From a black and white photography pair featuring the Eiffel Tower in picturesque Paris, to the abstract landscape prints of Pays de la Loire and Ile-de-France, or the cool and minimalistic pastel set by Henry Rivers of Côte d'Azur and Biarritz.

Click here to enter

Win wine tasting and lunch at Chateau Malescasse - Credit: Chateau Malescasse / Archant

23 December: Win a Bordeaux vineyard experience package for two

The Prize: A vineyard tour, wine tasting and lunch for two people at Château Malescasse in Gironde

Take a guided tour of the vineyard and wine cellar followed by a tasting where guests will discover the best of Malescasse, whilst improving their understanding of the wine-making process and tasting notes. Then discover regional cuisine, paired with local wines for lunch at the château, where the local chef will awaken the senses and delight the tastes buds.

Click here to enter

Win Eurotunnel tickets - Credit: Eurotunnel / Archant

24 December: Win a Day/Overnight return Eurotunnel ticket

The Prize: One of three Day/Overnight Eurotunnel Le Shuttle tickets for a car and up to nine passengers, for travel in 2022

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle takes your car and everyone in it from Folkestone to Calais in just 35 minutes, and then the efficient autoroutes of France will whizz you to your destination. Travelling by car means you can be in charge of your own schedule; take all the luggage you need (and bring back French wine) and it makes travelling with children so much easier. You can even take your dog with you!

Click here to enter



























