Visit Dordogne in France for a food holiday

The main house offers spacious living accommodation and a modern, well-stocked kitchen Archant

A holiday gîte in Périgord has launched a new gourmet experience for food lovers this summer

Luxury gîte Fontalbe, which is tucked away on a private island in the beautiful Couze valley in Dordogne, has joined forces with award-winning chef Pip Priestley to provide a selection of exciting experiences for gastronomes.

Until the end of September 2021, guests can brush up their culinary skills alongside Pip, while discovering the fantastic food of the famous Périgord region. Pip has cooked for celebrities across the world for over 35 years and uses seasonal produce, sourced ethically and farmed sympathetically by local artisan dairy, meat, game and fish suppliers.

Fontalbe owner, Rebecca Randall, says: “We have been lucky enough to taste Pip’s food and can guarantee that it is glorious. He is truly passionate about his craft and always brings plenty of personality with his culinary expertise.”

Fontalbe, in Saint-Avit-Sénieur, is a renovated former paper mill surrounded by rivers, forests and countryside with its own private pool. The main house features a large and airy space, with original beams, wooden and concrete floors as well as the original terracotta tiles in the kitchen.

On arrival for the three-night break at the private, six-bedroom, five-star villa, guests are served canapés before heading to the dining room for supper. The second day includes a market tour, the chance to cook lunch with Pip and dinner at a local restaurant. On the final day, guests can either go foraging with Pip or join a skills improvement experience before cooking lunch, with dinner served at the property in the evening.

The venue can tailor-make an event to suit your tastes and requirements and are happy to discuss any culinary requests. Some of the experiences on offer include:

Market to table

Choose your produce from one of the many, local, bustling markets and then head back to Fontalbe with Pip and cook up a culinary masterpiece.

Skill improvements

Master knife skills, learn how to debone a quail, butcher a side of venison, make macarons or bake bread.

The Périgord experience

Enjoy cooking with some of the most famous and luxurious food in France; foie gras, duck, truffles, walnuts. You may even be able to forage for some of your ingredients, guided by Pip.

Prices are on request and depend on the length of your stay and the menu selection.

fontalbe.com

