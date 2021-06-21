Showcase your French holiday property in FRANCE Magazine

Make 2021 a sold-out summer for your French holiday property with a stunning advert in FRANCE Magazine

Do you want your French holiday property to be seen by thousands of Francophiles looking for the perfect spot to spend the summer in France? You’ve come to the right place! As France begins to open its doors to holidaymakers once more, there’s no better time to advertise your holiday property with FRANCE Magazine.

Why should I choose FRANCE Magazine?

We’ve been the go-to read for everything about French travel since 1989. Our bestselling magazine is sold across the world, particularly in the UK, US, Canada and Australia, and has a loyal and affluent readership. The quality and breadth of our features have established us as a trusted source for all things France, and as a monthly publication, you can be assured you’re getting the most up-to-date French travel trends and information.

Tell me more about your readers...

With the success of the UK’s coronavirus vaccination programme, British visitors have more confidence in holidays abroad and are itching to get away after a year stuck at home. France is an extremely appealing option for Brits this year thanks to its accessibility by car and ferry, and its huge range of self-contained holiday properties, from cottages in Brittany to villas in Provence.

Why advertise now?

You’re just in time for our September issue, released at the beginning of August! Our sunny summery edition will put readers in the holiday spirit. Plus, it’s hoped the UK will soon move France to their Green list of safe countries, so readers will be eagerly looking for their dream holiday home.

Make 2021 a sold-out summer for your French holiday property and advertise with FRANCE Magazine today!

For more information, please contact FRANCE Magazine’s Account Manager Amelia Olive at amelia.olive@archant.co.uk or by telephone at 01242 264789.