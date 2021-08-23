SAVE UP TO 35% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

French Icon: Savon de Marseille

PUBLISHED: 17:09 23 August 2021 | UPDATED: 17:09 23 August 2021

Scented Marseille soap is emblematic of Provence - GettyImages Hans-Martens

Scented Marseille soap is emblematic of Provence - GettyImages Hans-Martens

Hans-Martens

A colourful, scented French icon that you’ll find in many a market in France, Savon de Marseille is a world-famous cream and olive soap.

Due to its position on the Mediterranean, the copious amount of olive oil, sea water and seaweed made Marseille a centre for production of a popular commodity in the 12th century, soap. It is said that by the 15th century, the area of Marseille was supplying the rest of France with soap. In 1688 the Edict of Colbert was passed by Louis XIV, protecting the makers of the Savon de Marseille from the influx of cheaper products that came with the increasing demand by stating that soap must be made using only vegetable oils. Each manufacturer had their own stamp for their blocks of soap, and in 1913 it is estimated that 180,000 tonnes were produced – at the peak of its popularity before its decline due to the rise of synthetic detergents.

Contrary to belief, the soap does not have to be produced in Marseille to earn the name – it is not a case of appellation d’origine contrôlée (when the manufacture of a product is geographically limited or protected, such as Roquefort cheese, Champagne or Corsican honey). It is rather the manufacturing process that is the decider, with a minimum content of fatty acids and use of vegetable oils. For this reason, China and Turkey are believed to be the biggest manufacturers of Marseille soap today.

However, there are three traditional factories that still exist in Marseille today, with factory visits available, and the iconic soap bars are stacked high at markets in a variety of colourful choices. An emblem of Marseille that is increasing in popularity due to environmental concerns and its humble eco-friendly and 100% natural composition, Savon de Marseille is an enduring French icon that many choose to give as gifts or bring home as a souvenir of their time in Provence.

_____________________________________________________________

Learn more about Marseille

Treat yourself to the flavours of France

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: what is the current situation in France?

A deserted Eiffel Tower. Pic: encrier/Getty

What are the rules for travelling to France after Brexit?

Beautiful Malestroit in Brittany (c) Loic Kersuzan Morbihan Tourisme

5 ways to say ‘I love you’ in French

Tell your loved one how you feel in French

What you need to know about France’s Covid-19 health pass system

You can display your French health pass on your phone. Pic: Halfpoint/Getty

Learning French: 7 language tips and common mistakes

Top tips to help you become fluent in French - Pic/Getty Images/iStockphoto OkoSwanOmurphy

Most Read

Coronavirus: what is the current situation in France?

A deserted Eiffel Tower. Pic: encrier/Getty

What are the rules for travelling to France after Brexit?

Beautiful Malestroit in Brittany (c) Loic Kersuzan Morbihan Tourisme

5 ways to say ‘I love you’ in French

Tell your loved one how you feel in French

What you need to know about France’s Covid-19 health pass system

You can display your French health pass on your phone. Pic: Halfpoint/Getty

Learning French: 7 language tips and common mistakes

Top tips to help you become fluent in French - Pic/Getty Images/iStockphoto OkoSwanOmurphy

Latest from the Complete France

French Icon: Savon de Marseille

Scented Marseille soap is emblematic of Provence - GettyImages Hans-Martens

Quiz: Can you guess the French landmark from the clues?

Test your knowledge of France in our fun quiz. Pic: Givaga/Getty

8 top château hotels in France

Chateau de Verrieres

Find out what’s inside FRANCE Magazine UK’s October 2021 issue

Our October UK issue hits shelves on 25 August

Property dreams: Incredible luxury French châteaux

Castle in Savoie for sale