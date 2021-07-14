Musketeers, Mona Lisa, Money-saving tips and much more... 13 Things we learnt in the August issue of French Property News (plus Living France), out now!

1. Toulouse has seen its number of potential buyers double since January p.9

2. A copy of the Mona Lisa, the Hekking Mona Lisa, sold by auction for €2.9 million p.11

3. The second half of April is the best time to see the display of cherry blossom trees in full bloom p.30

4. Shepherd huts are called roulottes in French p.36

5. If you want affordable property in a historical centre with winemakers’ homes on the outskirts it might be an idea to look at the town of Clermont-l’Hérault p.50

6. There are roughly 150 vegetarian restaurants in France p.55

7. Joining a non-profit organisation, or association might help towards applying for French citizenship as it shows you have integrated p.58

8. The Croix de Lorraine and the letter V were a symbol of resistance against the Nazi Occupation, and it can still be seen on some buildings in France p.66

9. If you time your purchase right with the currency exchange, you could be maximising your property budget and saving a lot of money p.72

10. France is believed to have the most roundabouts in the world p.78

11. D’Artagnan, one of the Three Musketeers, was born in Lupiac in Gers in 1611 p.90

12. Of Paris’ 6,000 streets, 4,000 are named after men, and only 300 are named after women p.100

13. An estimated 95% of the town of Vire in Normandy was bombed during the June 1944 D-Day invasion p.116

