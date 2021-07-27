7 things we learned about France in the September 2021 issue of FRANCE Magazine

The new UK issue of FRANCE Magazine is out now Archant

1) James Bond’s Casino Royale is reportedly set in Normandy

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Deauville, one of Ian Fleming's inspirations. Pic: Max Labeille/Getty Deauville, one of Ian Fleming's inspirations. Pic: Max Labeille/Getty

The fictional seaside resort of Royale-les-Eaux, home to the eponymous casino, is believed to be based on Deauville, Trouville or Cabourg in Normandy, or even Le Touquet or Berck in northern France.

Discover James Bond’s fascinating French connections with FRANCE Magazine’s resident film buff, Pierre de Villiers, on page 36.

2) You can ski with a very unusual companion on the slopes of Morzine this winter

The Ski with Eagles experience lets you get up close and personal with some of Jacques-Olivier Travers 15 birds of prey.

Find out more amazing animal experiences in France with Catherine Cooper on page 52.

3) Paris’ bouillon tradition is enjoying a revival

Inside the popular Bouillon Pigalle. Pic: Benoit Linero Inside the popular Bouillon Pigalle. Pic: Benoit Linero

The iconic Parisian restaurants are winning a new generation of fans thanks to their simple and well-priced cuisine.

Richard Nahem delves into their unlikely renaissance on page 66.

4) France’s favourite village of 2021 has been crowned

Sancerre, famous for its cheese and wine, is the latest winner of the coveted title, following in the footsteps of Hunspach in Alsace.

For more travel inspiration, see who else made the shortlist on page 26.

The Pays des Lacs. Pic: Lebby Eyres The Pays des Lacs. Pic: Lebby Eyres

5) France’s Jurassien Lake District is often bypassed by British tourist but it’s well worth the detour

Just five or six hours from Calais you’ll find a fantastic selection of lakes, perfect for outdoor sports enthusiasts.

Lebby Eyres is your Pays des Lacs tour guide on page 18.

6) Banyuls-sur-Mer was once a smuggling hotspot

Today a genteel seaside resort, Banyuls was once a popular destination for smugglers going back and forth between France and Spain.

Take a stroll in this Mediterranean gem with Helen Parkinson on page 32.

The making of the calissons. Pic: Confiserie du Roy Rene The making of the calissons. Pic: Confiserie du Roy Rene

7) The name of the tasty calisson d’Aix is said to have been coined by French queen consort Jeanne de Laval

Upon tasting the sweet, she’s said to have exclaimed, ‘Di calin soun’ (They’re like hugs!).

Discover the interesting story behind one of Provence’s iconic foods with Sarah Lavigne on page 82.

So what are you waiting for? The September 2021 issue of FRANCE Magazine is on sale from 28 July. Take advantage of our great subscription offers and get FRANCE Magazine delivered straight to your door every month! You can also buy single issues from Mags Direct.